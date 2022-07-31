Goles y resumen del Inglaterra 2-1 Alemania en EURO Femenina 2022
14:03hace 7 horas

¡Resumen!

13:58hace 7 horas

¡Inglaterra campeón!

13:42hace 7 horas

It's coming home!

13:36hace 7 horas

Marcador Final

13:33hace 7 horas

Fin del Juego

Termina el partido, Inglaterra es campeona de la UEFA Women's EURO 2022.
13:30hace 7 horas

120'

Se agregan 2 minutos más.
13:30hace 7 horas

119'

Cambio de Inglaterra, se va Lauren Hemp (#11) y entra Nikita Parris (#17).
13:27hace 7 horas

¡El segundo de Inglaterra!

El festejo de Chloe Kelly con el que Inglaterra se esta poniendo al frente: 
13:23hace 7 horas

113'

Cambio de Alemania, se va Felicitas Rauch (#17) y entra Lena Lattwein (#4).
13:21hace 7 horas

111'

¡¡¡GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLL!!! Serie de rebotes dentro del área alemana en tiro de esquina que empuja Chloe Kelly para poner el segundo de Inglaterra.
13:20hace 7 horas

110'

Mayor presión de Inglaterra, quieren evitar los penales a toda costa.
13:15hace 7 horas

105'

Inicia el segundo tiempo extra.
13:13hace 7 horas

Medio Tiempo del Tiempo Extra

Termina el primer tiempo extra, el marcador continua en empate.
13:12hace 7 horas

105'

Se agrega 1 minuto más.
13:09hace 7 horas

102'

Cambio de Alemania, se va Marina Hegering (#5) y entra Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh (#23).
13:06hace 8 horas

99'

Tarjeta amarilla para Alessia Russo de Inglaterra.
13:03hace 8 horas

95'

Partido parejo en este primer tiempo extra, ambos equipos buscan irse al frente.
12:56hace 8 horas

90'

Inicia el primer tiempo extra. Cambio de Alemania, se va Lina Magull (#20) y entra Linda Dallmann (#16).
12:52hace 8 horas

¡30 minutos más!

Terminan los 90 minutos reglamentarios, nos vamos a tiempos extras.
12:51hace 8 horas

¡El del empate!

La definición de Lina Magull para empatar el juego:
12:47hace 8 horas

90'

Se agregan 4 minutos más.
12:47hace 8 horas

88'

Cambios de Inglaterra se van Georgia Stanway (#10) y Rachel Daly (#3) y entraron Alex Greenwood (#5) y Jill Scott (#16).
12:37hace 8 horas

79'

¡¡¡GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLL!!!Lina Magull define pegado a primer poste y se empata el partido.
12:32hace 8 horas

Nuevo récord

Se anuncia la asistencia total al estadio, son 87,192 personas, nuevo récord de la UEFA Women's EURO 2022.
12:30hace 8 horas

72'

Cambio de Alemania se va Sara Däbritz (#13) y entra Sydney Lohmann (#8).
12:29hace 8 horas

¡Inglaterra abre el marcador!

La celebración de Ella Toone, con su gol Inglaterra sería la campeona de la EURO 2022:
12:24hace 8 horas

66'

Cambio de Alemania se va Lea Schüller (#7) y entra Nicole Anyomi (#14).
12:23hace 8 horas

65'

Se salva Inglaterra, tiro de Lina Magull que se estrella en el travesaño.
12:21hace 8 horas

63'

Cambio de Inglaterra, abandona por lesión Beth Mead (#7) y entra Chloe Kelly (#18).
12:20hace 8 horas

62'

¡¡¡GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLL!!! Ella Toone recibe un balón filtrado y define de sombrerito frente a la arquera alemana.
12:14hace 8 horas

56'

Tarjeta amarilla para Lea Schüller de Alemania.
12:14hace 8 horas

56'

Tarjeta amarilla para Lena Oberdorf de Alemania.
12:13hace 8 horas

55'

Cambios de Inglaterra, ingresan Alessia Russo (#23) y Ella Toone (#20) y se fueron Ellen White (#9) y Fran Kirby (#14).
12:08hace 9 horas

50'

Se preparan cambios en la banca de Inglaterra, regresó mejor Alemania del descanso.
12:07hace 9 horas

49'

Lina Magull saca disparo dentro del área y manda el balón por un costado, se salva Inglaterra.
12:03hace 9 horas

46'

Cambio en el descanso de Alemania, se fue Jule Brand (#22= y entro Tabea Waßmuth (#18).
12:02hace 9 horas

45'

Arranca la segunda mitad.
11:46hace 9 horas

Medio Tiempo

Nos vamos al descanso con empate sin goles en Wembley.
11:45hace 9 horas

45'

Se agrega 1 minutos más.
11:40hace 9 horas

39'

Tarjeta amarilla para Felicitas Rauch de Alemania.
11:39hace 9 horas

38'

Jugada a velocidad, disparo de Ellen White que manda el balón por encima de la portería.
11:36hace 9 horas

Partido apretado

Imágenes del partido hasta ahora:
11:31hace 9 horas

30'

Presión en toda la cancha por parte de ambas escuadras, no hay espacio para el error. De momento bien las defensas de ambos equipos.
11:26hace 9 horas

24'

Remate de Marina Hegering luego del tiro de esquina, que detiene en la línea la defensa de Inglaterra.
11:23hace 9 horas

22'

Tarjeta amarilla para Georgia Stanway de Inglaterra.
11:20hace 9 horas

18'

Cabezazo de Lucy Bronze, luego de un tiro de esquina que termina en las manos de la arquera alemana.
11:15hace 9 horas

15'

Buen arranque de Inglaterra que se sienten más cómodas generando a contragolpe, mientras que Alemania organiza el partido poco a poco.
11:10hace 9 horas

9'

Primera ocasión de Alemania, Sara Däbritz saca tiro cruzado pero este se estrella en una defensa inglesa.
11:07hace 10 horas

5'

Tiro centro de Inglaterra que controla muy bien Merle Frohms.
11:04hace 10 horas

3'

Primera oportunidad de Inglaterra, cabezazo de Ellen White que se va a las manos de la arquera alemana.
11:00hace 10 horas

0'

¡Inicia la Gran Final en Wembley!
10:58hace 10 horas

¿Colores de hoy?

Alemania salta al terreno de juego con su uniforme color verde oscuro, mientras que Inglaterra lo hace con el tradicional color blanco.
10:55hace 10 horas

¡Empieza la fiesta!

Salen ambas escuadras para escuchar los himnos nacionales de los dos países. Lleno total en Wembley.
10:51hace 10 horas

A punto de comenzar

Estamos a pocos minutos de que dé inicio la presentación del partido y los protocolos previos de esta Gran Final de la UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.
10:48hace 10 horas

Desde la banca

Estas son las jugadoras que arrancarán desde la banca por parte de ambas escuadras:
Inglaterra: Demi Stokes, Chloe Kelly, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Beth England, Jessica Carter, Hannah Hampton, Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, Alex Greenwood, Jill Scott, Ellie Roebuck y Nikita Parris.

Alemania: Lea Schüller, Ann-Katrin Berger, Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh, Tabea Waßmuth, Lena Lattwein, Sydney Lohmann, Sophia Kleinherne, Almuth Schult, Laura Freigang, Linda Dallmann y Nicole Anyomi.

10:44hace 10 horas

¡Alineación de Inglaterra!

Este es el once con el que arrancan las locales en esta gran final:
10:38hace 10 horas

¡Once incial de Alemania!

Estas son las jugadoras que arrancan por parte de las visitantes:
10:33hace 10 horas

Arbitraje

La designación arbitral para este partido, es la siguiente:

Árbitro Central: Kateryna Monzul 

Asistentes: Maryna Striletska y Paulina Baranowska

4to Árbitro: Stéphanie Frappart

VAR: Paolo Valeri

Asist. VAR: Maurizio Mariani

10:29hace 10 horas

¡Aparece Inglaterra!

Llegaron las inglesas, estas buscan hacer historia y ganar el primer título de la EURO en casa:
10:24hace 10 horas

¡Llegaron las alemanas!

Alemania ya se encuentra en Wembley para la gran final de hoy:
10:19hace 10 horas

¡Último duelo!

La última ocasión que ambas escuadras se vieron la cara fue en la Arnold Clark Cup en febrero de este año, fue ahí que Inglaterra se quedó con la victoria por marcador de 3 a 1, los tantos ingleses serían obra de Ellen White, Millie Bright y Fran Kirby, mientras que por las alemanas descontó Lina Magull.
10:14hace 10 horas

¡Historia por hacer!

Todo listo para esta gran final en Wembley, Alemania busca seguir ampliando su historia y conseguir su noveno título, mientras que Inglaterra quiere hacer historia y lograr su primera EURO:
10:09hace 10 horas

Cara a cara

Nos espera un encuentro cerrado entre ambos equipos, aquí les compartimos los resultados de la comparativa entre ambos equipos.
10:04hace 11 horas

¡Comenzamos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Inglaterra y Alemania dé comienzo en Wembley Stadium. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
9:59hace 11 horas

¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir este juego!

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Inglaterra vs Alemania, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Wembley Stadium. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
9:54hace 11 horas

¿Dónde ver el juego?

Les recordamos que el juego será transmitido en televisión a través de ESPN y, también, podrás seguirlo a través de la señal de Star+.

Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.

9:49hace 11 horas

¿Qué hay en juego?

La UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 es uno de los torneos de fútbol femenino de mayor historia, a diferencia de otros torneos, este no otorga cupos al Mundial de Australia 2023. No obstante, lo que sí otorga es un boleto para disputar la Finalissima entre las campeonas el día de hoy y Brasil, las campeonas de la Copa América Femenina.
9:44hace 11 horas

¡Beth Mead, jugador a seguir!

La delantera de Inglaterra atraviesa un gran momento con su selección al ser una de las máximas referentes dentro del equipo, esta pertenece al Arsenal de la FA Women’s National League en Inglaterra y busca seguir haciendo más grande su historia con su selección. Durante la temporada pasada disputó 22 juegos, en donde aportó 11 goles y 8 asistencias, además de que su equipo fue la tercera mejor ofensiva del campeonato. Su misión ahora es la de sumar su habilidad y ayudar a que Inglaterra se meta entre las grandes potencias femeniles de Europa y gane la EURO por primera vez en su historia. De momento marcha con 5 tantos y 2 asistencias en este torneo.
9:39hace 11 horas

¿Cómo llega Inglaterra?

Esta es la tercera ocasión en que la selección de Inglaterra califica a la Gran Final de la UEFA Women’s EURO, la misión de las inglesas es la de lograr levantar el título por primera ocasión en su historia. La última vez que Inglaterra llegó a esta instancia, estas cayeron frente a la selección alemana por marcador de 6 a 2. El combinado británico cuenta con una dura prueba al tener a Alemania en frente, no obstante esta llega luego de dejar fuera a selecciones como Suecia y España, por lo que el título no es algo que se considere una locura. Inglaterra arrancó esta UEFA Women’s EURO con 3 victorias para quedarse con el liderato del Grupo A con 9 puntos y 0 goles recibidos. Algunos nombres a seguir de esta selección son los de Beth Mead, Alesia Russo, Fran Kirby y Georgia Stanway, todos estas jóvenes se han desarrollado en el fútbol internacional y esta será su oportunidad de mostrar su gran nivel para tratar de buscar dar la sorpresa para que la copa se quede en casa.
9:34hace 11 horas

¡Alexandra Popp, jugadora a seguir!

La delantera de Alemania es una de las grandes referentes de esta selección, esta pertenece al Wolfsburg de la Frauen-Bundesliga en Alemania. Popp busca seguir demostrando que es una de las grandes figuras en el fútbol europeo y ser una pieza fundamental para Alemania y hacer que su selección mantenga su lugar dentro de la élite del fútbol de la región. Esta es una de las jugadoras que fue campeona en Alemania con el Wolfsburg. Durante la temporada de su equipo, la delantera participó en 11 juegos donde consiguió 3 asistencias y 7 goles. Alexandra Popp es la máxima anotadora de las alemanas en el torneo, esta suma cinco tantos en el torneo actual.
9:29hace 11 horas

¿Cómo llega Alemania?

La Selección de Alemania continúa con su proceso futbolístico en la categoría femenil de cara a la Copa del Mundo de Australia 2023. Las alemanas se meten a su novena final de la EURO y buscarán su noveno título de la misma. Algunos nombres interesantes de este grupo son el de Alexandra Popp, Lina Magull, Klara Bühl y Giulia Gwinn, estas son jugadoras que cuentan con una gran preparación y podrían ser piezas fundamentales en las posibilidades de Alemania para conseguir un título más. El camino de las alemanas hasta la gran final culminó con victorias sobre Francia y Austria, estas terminaron como líderes del Grupo B con 3 victorias en 3 juegos y 0 goles recibidos. Alemania nunca ha perdido una final de la UEFA Women’s EURO y tratarán de que esto siga así. Las 8 veces campeonas de la EURO son favoritas en lo deportivo pero ganar el título no les será nada fácil.
9:24hace 11 horas

¿Dónde es el juego?

El Wembley Stadium ubicado en la ciudad de Londres será la sede de este duelo entre las dos mejores escuadras de la UEFA Women's EURO 2022 y sabremos quién se queda con el título. Este estadio cuenta con capacidad para 90,000 aficionados y fue inaugurado en 2007.
9:19hace 11 horas

¡Bienvenidos!

¡Buen día a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la transmisión del partido Inglaterra vs Alemania en vivo, correspondiente a la Gran Final de la UEFA Women’s EURO 2022. El encuentro tendrá lugar en Wembley Stadium, en punto de las 11 horas.
