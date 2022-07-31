Goles y resumen del Inglaterra 2-1 Alemania en EURO Femenina 2022

PUBLICIDAD
¡Resumen!
¡Inglaterra campeón!
HISTORY MAKERS. EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zVFlqZqXU5 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022
It's coming home!
🏆 The ultimate prize... ✨#WEURO2022 | #ENG | #GER pic.twitter.com/ZoARqFyG9O — UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
Marcador Final
🏴 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬'𝗩𝗘 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗧!
England win #WEURO2022 🏆
Congratulations, @Lionesses 👏👏👏👏 — UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
Fin del Juego
120'
119'
¡El segundo de Inglaterra!
What a time to score your first international goal, @Chloe_Kelly98 👏👏👏#WEURO2022 | #ENG https://t.co/j6pnuXdYFG pic.twitter.com/PqLRozqfZk— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
113'
111'
110'
105'
Medio Tiempo del Tiempo Extra
105'
102'
99'
95'
90'
¡30 minutos más!
¡El del empate!
The moment @LinaMagull13 scored the equaliser! 🤩#WEURO2022 | #GER https://t.co/ftXXT1J2Jn pic.twitter.com/OGvydPMo5D— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
90'
88'
79'
Nuevo récord
72'
¡Inglaterra abre el marcador!
WHAT. A. MOMENT. 😍— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
WHAT. A. GOAL. 🤩@ellatoone99 👏👏👏 https://t.co/HQAv9z2O00 pic.twitter.com/esPosu9KpS
66'
65'
63'
62'
56'
56'
55'
50'
49'
46'
45'
Medio Tiempo
45'
39'
38'
Partido apretado
⏰ 20 minutes played...— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
🏴🆚🇩🇪 Who's on top?#WEURO2022 | #ENG | #GER pic.twitter.com/UqsBCFfbHH
30'
24'
22'
18'
15'
9'
5'
3'
0'
¿Colores de hoy?
¡Empieza la fiesta!
A punto de comenzar
Desde la banca
Inglaterra: Demi Stokes, Chloe Kelly, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Beth England, Jessica Carter, Hannah Hampton, Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, Alex Greenwood, Jill Scott, Ellie Roebuck y Nikita Parris.
Alemania: Lea Schüller, Ann-Katrin Berger, Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh, Tabea Waßmuth, Lena Lattwein, Sydney Lohmann, Sophia Kleinherne, Almuth Schult, Laura Freigang, Linda Dallmann y Nicole Anyomi.
¡Alineación de Inglaterra!
Your #Lionesses team for the #WEURO2022 final! 👊 pic.twitter.com/pqYxnGcVMM— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022
¡Once incial de Alemania!
Unsere Start-11 gegen England! 🔥— DFB-Frauen (@DFB_Frauen) July 31, 2022
WIR #IMTEAM 🇩🇪 #hungriGER #WEURO2022 #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/802aR2z7jM
Arbitraje
Árbitro Central: Kateryna Monzul
Asistentes: Maryna Striletska y Paulina Baranowska
4to Árbitro: Stéphanie Frappart
VAR: Paolo Valeri
Asist. VAR: Maurizio Mariani
¡Aparece Inglaterra!
In the building! 👋 pic.twitter.com/K1qFdvKH0S— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022
¡Llegaron las alemanas!
Es geht los…!— DFB-Frauen (@DFB_Frauen) July 31, 2022
WIR #IMTEAM 🇩🇪 #hungriGER #WEURO2022 #ENGGER
📸 DFB pic.twitter.com/AzEo8RPAA0
¡Último duelo!
¡Historia por hacer!
🏟️ The stage is set! 🤩— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
Drop some 💕 if you're heading to 𝙒𝙀𝙈𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙔 👇#WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/phP6ecqdHN
Cara a cara
¡Comenzamos!
¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir este juego!
¿Dónde ver el juego?
Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.