Resumen y mejores momentos: Sacramento Kings 126-125 Utah Jazz por NBA 2022-23
Fin de transmisión

Nuestra cobertura del partido Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz de la temporada regular de la NBA 2022-23 llega a su fin.
Resumen

4° - 00:00

Fin del partido.
4° - 00:10

Kevin Huerter (Kings) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Keegan Murray.
4° - 1:05

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) anota tres puntos.
4° - 1:31

Jordan Clarkson (Jazz) anota dos tiros libres.
4° - 2:56

Mike Conley (Jazz) anota dos tiros libres.
4° - 3:40

De'Aaron Fox (Kings) anota dos puntos.
4° - 4:46

Kevin Huerter (Kings) anota tres puntos.
4° - 5:53

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Collin Sexton.
4° - 6:52

Collin Sexton (Jazz) anota dos tiros libres.
4° - 7:58

Kevin Huerter (Kings) anota tres puntos con asistencia de De'Aaron Fox.
4° - 8:40

Malik Beasley (Jazz) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Jordan Clarkson.
4° - 9:33

Domantas Sabonis (Kings) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Trey Lyles.
4° - 11:20

Walker Kessler (Jazz) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Mike Conley.
3° - 00:00

Fin del tercer cuarto.
3° - 00:14

Rudy Gay (Jazz) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Mike Conley.
3° - 1:05

Mike Conley (Jazz) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Walker Kessler.
3° - 1:36

Mike Conley (Jazz) anota dos tiros libres.
3° - 2:20

De'Aaron Fox (Kings) anota dos puntos.
3° - 3:22

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) anota dos puntos.
3° - 4:06

Domantas Sabonis (Kings) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Malik Monk.
3° - 5:26

Collin Sexton (Jazz) anota dos puntos ocn asistencia de Jordan Clarkson.
3° - 6:17

Jordan Clarkson (Jazz) anota dos puntos.
3° - 7:17

Domantas Sabonis (Kings) anota tres puntos con asistencia de De'Aaron Fox.
3° - 8:34

Kevin Huerter (Kings) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Domantas Sabonis.
3° - 10:37

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Jarred Vanderbilt.
3° - 11:10

Harrison Barnes (Kings) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Domantas Sabonis.
3° - 11:43

De'aron Fox (Kings) anota dos puntos.
2° - 00:00

Fin del segundo cuarto.
2° - 00:47

Keegan Murray (Kings) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Domantas Sabonis.
2° - 2:13

De'Aaron Fox (Kings) anota dos puntos.
2° - 2:56

Domantas Sabonis (Kings) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Kevin Huerter.
2° - 4:45

Lauri Maarkkanen (Jazz) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Mike Conley.
2° - 6:34

Domantas Sabonis (Kings) anota dos puntos.
2° - 7:03

Kelly Olynyk (Jazz) anota tres puntos.
2° - 7:26

Trey Lyles (Kings) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Davion Mitchell.
2° - 8:29

Malik Beasley (Jazz) anota dos puntos.
2° - 9:31

De'Aaron Fox (Kings) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Davion Mitchell.
2° - 9:44

Mike Conley (Jazz) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Jordan Clarkson.
2° - 10:46

Trey Lyles (Kings) anota dos puntos.
2° - 11:12

Jordan Clarkson (Jazz) anota dos puntos.
1° - 00:00

Fin del primer cuarto.
1° - 00:28

Walker Kessler (Jazz) anota un tiro libre.
1° - 00:58

Walker Kessler (Jazz) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Rudy Gay.
1° - 1:38

Malik Monk (Kings) anota dos tiros libres.
1° - 2:44

Domantas Sabonis (Kings) anota dos puntos.
1° - 3:47

Malik Monk (Kings) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Davion Mitchell.
1° - 4:18

Rudy Gay (Jazz) anota dos puntos.
1° - 5:12

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Jordan Clarkson.
1° - 6:09

Kevin Huerter (Kings) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Domantas Sabonis.
1° - 6:31

Jordan Clarkson (Jazz) anota dos tiros libres.
1° - 7:22

Domantas Sabonis (Kings) anota tres puntos con asistencia de De'Aaron Fox.
1° - 7:35

Mike Conley (Jazz) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Jarred Vanderbilt.
1° - 7:52

Harrison Barnes (Kings) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Domantas Sabonis.
1° - 8:39

Kevin Huerter (Kings) anota tres puntos con asistencia de Domantas Sabonis.
1° - 9:37

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Jarred Vanderbilt.
1° - 10:50

Domantas Sabonis (Kings) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Keegan Murray.
1° - 11:38

Domantas Sabonis (Kings) anota dos puntos con asistencia de Harrison Barnes.
Inicio del partido

¡Comienza el juego en el Golden 1 Center!
Quinteto inicial - Jazz

21:05hace 7 días

Quinteto inicial - Kings

Llegada al estadio - Jazz

20:43hace 7 días

Llegada al estadio - Kings

20:42hace 7 días

Asignaciones arbitrales

Bill Kennedy será el Crew Chief, Ray Acosta será el referee y Evan Scott el Umpire.
 
Reporte de lesiones - Jazz

Los Jazz sufren una baja que posiblemente volverá para este mes de enero. Johnny Juzang, tiene una lesión en su muñeca que le impedirá jugar por los próximos días.
20:17hace 7 días

Reporte de lesiones - Kings

Para el partido de hoy, Sacramento Kings tiene en duda a Trey Lyles que tiene una pequeña molestia en su pantorrilla. Cuando se confirmen las alineaciones, se sabrá si jugará o no.
¡45 minutos para empezar!

En 45 minutos comenzará el juego desde el Golden 1 Center. Las alineaciones se confirmarán en unos momentos.
No te despegues de aquí para seguir Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz en vivo

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del partido Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz en vivo, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Golden 1 Center. No te pierdas ni un detalle de la actualización del partido en vivo y los comentarios de la cobertura de VAVEL.
16:55hace 7 días

¿Cómo ver el partido Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz en vivo?

Si quieres ver directamente en streaming: NBA League Pass.

Si quieres verlo por Internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.
 

¿A qué hora es el partido Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz de la NBA?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz del 30 de diciembre de 2022 en varios países:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (31 de diciembre) en NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Brasil: 12:00 AM (31 de diciembre) en NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (31 de diciembre) en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM en NBA TV y NBA League Pass
México: 9:00 PM en NBA TV y NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (31 de diciembre) en NBA League Pass
Perú: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (31 de diciembre) en NBA League Pass
 

Últimos encuentros

Entre el 2021 y el 2022, se encontraron en cinco ocasiones. Los de Utah no son precisamente los rivales preferidos de los Kings, pues de esos cinco encuentros, Utah Jazz fue el vencedor en todos.
16:40hace 7 días

Jugador destacado - Jazz

Los Jazz tienen a un gran ala-pivot que importaron desde Finlandia. Lauri Markkanen, el jugador de 25 años oriundo del país europeo y que mide 2.13 cm, acumula un promedio de 23.2 puntos por partido, 8.4 rebotes y 2 asistencias.
16:35hace 7 días

Jugador destacado - Kings

De'Aaron Fox es uno de los base predilectos de los Kings. El joven de 25 años y 1.91 cm de altura, acumula un promedio de 23.6 puntos por partido, 4.7 rebotes y 5.7 asistencias lo que lo convierte en uno de los mejores anotadores del equipo.
16:30hace 7 días

Actualidad - Jazz

Los Jazz también se encuentran en un buen momento. El equipo se ubica actualmente como el noveno de la Conferencia Oeste con 37 partidos jugados de los cuales 19 los ha ganado y los otros 18 han terminado en derrota. Mantiene un PCT de 0.514 y en la liga en general, se encuentra en la posición número 16.
16:25hace 7 días

Actualidad - Kings

Los Sacramento Kings mantienen una buena temporada. Con 33 partidos jugados, suman 18 victorias y 15 derrotas. Acumulan un PCT de 0.545 y se ubican en la posición número siete de la Conferencia Oeste y en la liga, se ubican en la casilla número 12.
16:20hace 7 días

Estadio

El estadio designado para este juego es el Golden 1 Center de la ciudad de Sacramento, California. Una parte del centro deportivo, está ubicada en el antiguo centro comercial, Downtown Plaza. Este pabellón, inaugurado en 2016 como reemplazo del Sleep Train Arena, es la casa oficial de los Sacramento Kings de la NBA y también es un gran escenario para conciertos de grandes artistas como Lady Gaga, o bien, múltiples eventos como la WWE. Cuando el equipo estaba a punto de desaparecer de la ciudad, un grupo de empresas dirigido por Vivek Ranadivé, salvó la franquicia comprando la mayor parte del grupo de la familia Maloof que era la anterior dueña de los Kings. Luego, consiguieron una licencia con la ciudad para poder construir un nuevo estadio y así comenzó la construcción de este pabellón en 2014. Tiene una capacidad de 17.500 espectadores para basquet y 19.000 para conciertos.

16:15hace 7 días

Inicio de transmisión

¡Bienvenidos a la cobertura de VAVEL.com del partido de la NBA 2022-23: Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz en vivo y en directo!

Mi nombre es Sofía Arévalo y seré su anfitriona para este partido. Les traeremos el análisis previo al partido, la actualización del marcador y las noticias en vivo aquí en VAVEL.
 

