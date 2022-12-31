Resumen y mejores momentos: Sacramento Kings 126-125 Utah Jazz por NBA 2022-23

PUBLICIDAD
Fin de transmisión
Resumen
Inicio del partido
Quinteto inicial - Jazz
Conley ▪️ Clarkson ▪️ Markkanen ▪️ Vanderbilt ▪️ Olynyk#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/AmkHkj8UIU— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 31, 2022
Quinteto inicial - Kings
Tonight's Starting Lineup ⤵️— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 31, 2022
👑 @swipathefox
👑 @kevinhuerter
👑 @hbarnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @dsabonis11 pic.twitter.com/9OBNYYtADy
Llegada al estadio - Jazz
that ✨ shine ✨#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/zXICfEz8qz— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 31, 2022
Llegada al estadio - Kings
last fit pics of the year 👑— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 31, 2022
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/qrHQFxo7r5
¡45 minutos para empezar!
No te despegues de aquí para seguir Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz en vivo
¿Cómo ver el partido Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz en vivo?
Si quieres verlo por Internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.
¿A qué hora es el partido Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz de la NBA?
Argentina: 12:00 AM (31 de diciembre) en NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Brasil: 12:00 AM (31 de diciembre) en NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (31 de diciembre) en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM en NBA TV y NBA League Pass
México: 9:00 PM en NBA TV y NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (31 de diciembre) en NBA League Pass
Perú: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (31 de diciembre) en NBA League Pass
Inicio de transmisión
Mi nombre es Sofía Arévalo y seré su anfitriona para este partido. Les traeremos el análisis previo al partido, la actualización del marcador y las noticias en vivo aquí en VAVEL.
¡Gracias por acompañarnos! Sigue atento a VAVEL.com para estar al día del mundo del deporte.