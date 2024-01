LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers slaps hands with teammates Austin Reaves #15 and Anthony Davis #3 after James drew a foul against the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Nets 129-126. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)