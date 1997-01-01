Belinda Bencic is a Switzerland tennis player, first breaking into the international scene when she was a 17-year-old teenager after reaching the quarterfinals at the US Open. Cracking the Top 10 for the first time in her career in 2016, Bencic struggled with injuries throughout her career but finds herself back in the Top 10 in 2019 and making her debut at the prestigious WTA Finals.
A mentee of Martina Hingis, she has clinched wins over the legendary Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and many other top players of her generation.