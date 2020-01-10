Philadelphia 76ers

Despite not having Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Sixers defeated the Knicks at home led by 34 points Tobias Harris points. ...

Joel Embiid has left shoulder sprain and will be re-evaluated in one week....

A battered Sixers team attempts to end road skid against the surging Kings in an interconference matchup....

76ers star Ben Simmons is progressing in rehab and will be re-evaluated in three weeks....

Three individuals from the Sixers have received positive test results for COVID-19....

Simmons sidelined a 'period of time' Eduardo Villalpando The two-time NBA All-Star is expected to miss an extended period of time with a back injury....

Full Highlights: Grizzlies 107-119 76ers in 2020 NBA Regular Season Eduardo Villalpando Philadelphia snaps a 4-game losing streak in a solid victory against Memphis at home....

Philadelphia deal Ennis III to Orlando Eduardo Villalpando Philadelphia has traded James Ennis to Magic for a second-round pick....

Sixers get Robinson III and Burks Eduardo Villalpando Elton Brandt keeps making moves as the GM of the Sixers, and has now picked up to solid players for the squad. ...

Josh Richardson out at least 2 weeks Eduardo Villalpando 76ers guard has slight left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks....

Ben Simmons plays his best ever game in win v Nets Tyler Jones Former number one pick and NBA all-star Ben Simmons dominated against the Brooklyn Nets in a matchup at Barclays Center, a venue in which he has become somewhat...

Top 10 Point Guards in the 2019/20 season so far- Part 1 Tyler Jones The VAVEL team lists the Top 10 Point Guards of the first half of 2019-20...

Sixers take season series, continue success at home vs Celtics Tyler Jones Philadelphia came back to secure their 18th home win of the season, while Boston took their third straight loss in a well-fought, nationally tele...

Joel Embiid sidelined at least 1-2 weeks Eduardo Villalpando The Sixers star underwent surgery due to torn ligament in left hand....

RECAP: NBA Christmas Day 2019 Eduardo Villalpando Five games across two countries were played for the 2019 Christmas Day in the NBA....

NBA suspends Isaiah Thomas for an altercation with a fan Eduardo Villalpando Wizards' Guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended two games after going into crowd to confront 76ers fans in Philadelphia....

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA 2019 Tyler Jones Follow along for Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA regul...

Thybulle helping the Sixers defensively Eduardo Villalpando The rookie out of UW is averaging 44% shooting from the field plus 1.5 steals per game. ...

Ben Simmons is putting the NBA on lockdown Tyler Jones Australian number one pick Ben Simmons has been somewhat of a disappointment this season, but it has not been all bad for Philly's starting Point...

Worst game in Joel Embiid's career Eduardo Villalpando The Center from Philadelphia was held scoreless by Toronto for the first time in his career....

Ben Simmons makes his first three in the NBA Eduardo Villalpando 3 years and 17 attempts later, Ben Simmons was finally able to sink a three in the league....

Clash of titans in South Philly Eduardo Villalpando Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns got into a heated scuffle in the third quarter of Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers, leading to ejections for bot...

VAVEL Guide: 2019 / 2020 season Eduardo Villalpando Five months after the Raptors defeated the Warriors in the finals, the national basketball association is back and VAVEL USA brings you the key storylines ahead...