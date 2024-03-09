ADVERTISEMENT

Update
4:49 AM32 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Don't miss a single detail of the qualifying and the race of the Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix with VAVEL.com's live updates and commentary from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Follow with us all the details, commentary, analysis and qualifying from the track and the pits.
4:44 AM37 minutes ago

How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live?

If you want to watch the F1 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live on TV, your options are: Fox Sports and Sky Sports.
If you want to watch it on streaming: F1 TV

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL US is your best option.

4:39 AM42 minutes ago

What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

This is the start time for for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00 on Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 on Star +
Brazil: 14:00 on ESPN
Chile: 14:00 on Star +
Colombia: 12:00 on Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 on Star +
USA (ET): 12:00 on Sky Sports
Spain: 18:00 on DAZN
Mexico: 11:00 on Star + / Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 14:00 on Star +
Peru: 12:00 on Star + 
Uruguay: 14:00 on Star +

4:34 AMan hour ago

Available tyres

The sets of tires set by Pirelli for this Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft), the hardest range of tires in Formula 1 this season.

4:29 AMan hour ago

Circuit data ❗

First Grand Prix: 2021
Number of laps: 50
Circuit length: 6.2 km
Race distance: 308.5 km
Lap record: 1:30.734 Lewis Hamilton (2021)
It will be the fourth Grand Prix to be held at this track
4:24 AMan hour ago

History: Result of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023

The last race in Saudi Arabia was held last year, on March 19, 2023. In it, we dreamed again of another podium for Fernando Alonso, who started the year in a spectacular way. Even so, we were beginning to see the clear superiority of the Red Bulls, who managed to do 1-2 in both initial races. 
The Mexican 'Checo' Perez got his fifth victory, which put him as a clear dominant driver throughout his career in the right car, as was the RB19. In addition, he positioned himself as a rival to challenge Max Verstappen in the drivers' world championship. Although we later saw that he was not in the same conversation as Max.
4:19 AMan hour ago

First 10 places on the starting grid

1  Max VERSTAPPEN 1:27.472  

2  Charles LECLERC +0.319  

3  Sergio PEREZ +0.335  

4  Fernando ALONSO +0.374  

5  Oscar PIASTRI +0.617  

6  Lando NORRIS +0.660  

7  George RUSSELL +0.844  

8  Lewis HAMILTON +0.988  

9  Yuki TSUNODA +1.075  

10  Lance STROLL +1.100

4:14 AMan hour ago

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Preview

Max Verstappen swept a new Formula 1 qualifying and took another pole position in his palmares with a time of 1:27.472, lowering eight tenths the final time of Q3 with respect to the pole position achieved by Sergio Perez in 2023.

This time, Max will start first, followed by Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc in the first three positions of the grid. Verstappen comes from winning the first race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix and is the favorite to take the victory in Saudi Arabia thanks to his personal performance, thanks to the car and the strategy of his team, Red Bull Racing.

4:09 AMan hour ago

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will host for the second time in its history a Formula 1 Grand Prix. It is an urban layout of 6.174 kilometers where on race day we will have a total of 50 laps that will define the winner of the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia. There will be three DRS zones that will make overtaking possible. If there's one thing about Jeddah, it's speed. It is the fastest street circuit in Formula 1 and one of the fastest circuits on the entire calendar.

The track has three DRS activation zones. The first is at the finish line with the starting point just before turn 27, the last corner of the track. The second one is between turns 20 and 22 (opening point at turn 17) and the last one is between turns 25 and 27. The average speed of the cars exceeds 250 km/h and at these three DRS points they reach around 310 km/h.

4:04 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-race analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
