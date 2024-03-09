ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live?
If you want to watch it on streaming: F1 TV
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL US is your best option.
What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Argentina: 14:00 on Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 on Star +
Brazil: 14:00 on ESPN
Chile: 14:00 on Star +
Colombia: 12:00 on Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 on Star +
USA (ET): 12:00 on Sky Sports
Spain: 18:00 on DAZN
Mexico: 11:00 on Star + / Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 14:00 on Star +
Peru: 12:00 on Star +
Uruguay: 14:00 on Star +
Available tyres
Circuit data ❗
Number of laps: 50
Circuit length: 6.2 km
Race distance: 308.5 km
Lap record: 1:30.734 Lewis Hamilton (2021)
It will be the fourth Grand Prix to be held at this track
History: Result of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023
The Mexican 'Checo' Perez got his fifth victory, which put him as a clear dominant driver throughout his career in the right car, as was the RB19. In addition, he positioned himself as a rival to challenge Max Verstappen in the drivers' world championship. Although we later saw that he was not in the same conversation as Max.
First 10 places on the starting grid
2 Charles LECLERC +0.319
3 Sergio PEREZ +0.335
4 Fernando ALONSO +0.374
5 Oscar PIASTRI +0.617
6 Lando NORRIS +0.660
7 George RUSSELL +0.844
8 Lewis HAMILTON +0.988
9 Yuki TSUNODA +1.075
10 Lance STROLL +1.100
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Preview
This time, Max will start first, followed by Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc in the first three positions of the grid. Verstappen comes from winning the first race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix and is the favorite to take the victory in Saudi Arabia thanks to his personal performance, thanks to the car and the strategy of his team, Red Bull Racing.
The Jeddah Corniche Circuit
The track has three DRS activation zones. The first is at the finish line with the starting point just before turn 27, the last corner of the track. The second one is between turns 20 and 22 (opening point at turn 17) and the last one is between turns 25 and 27. The average speed of the cars exceeds 250 km/h and at these three DRS points they reach around 310 km/h.