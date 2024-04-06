Summary: Middlesbrough 2-0 Swansea en EFL Championship 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
Final
90´+5
84´
Ayling receives a yellow card.
79´
78´
73´
70´
65´
In: Cooper and Cullen
Out: Paterson and Yates
60´
56´
53´
51´
49´
47´
46´
45´+5
45´+1
41´
40´
37´
34´
30´
29´
In: Abduali
Out: Tymon
27´
23´
21´
19´
16´
14´
11´
7´
5´
0´
Starting XI Swansea
⚠️ 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 ⚠️— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 6, 2024
Here's how the #Swans line up for this afternoon's @SkyBetChamp fixture 🆚 @Boro.
Brought to you in partnership with @the_lcvgroup. pic.twitter.com/vJLKQjEM4A
Boro starting XI
Here's how the #Boro line up 💪 #UTB pic.twitter.com/iWSVZkgJSD— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) April 6, 2024
Defenses will have to be on their toes
Swansea and bad news
Swansea bad visitor
Middlesbrough is having a great time
Swansea is already on site
The lads 🦢 pic.twitter.com/3HMiwtOsVp— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 6, 2024
Rotherham has been downgraded
Middlesbrough is already at home
All smiles 😁 #UTB pic.twitter.com/TRLlJBMmxl— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) April 6, 2024
Middlesbrough and its goal difference
The Championship is undergoing changes as the season comes to a close
We continue
Follow Middlesbrough vs Swansea live on VAVEL
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Swansea Live Stream in USA
USA Time: 10:00 AM ET
USA TV channel (English): DAZN
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Key player of Swansea
Key player of Middlesbrough
̶l̶a̶t̶e̶ 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲 but great ☕️— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 30, 2024
An 🅰️ for @Gilbz10 and Manu into double figures 👏
🤝 Climatec Engineering #UTB pic.twitter.com/qO9hJwqtzb
Last starting eleven Swansea
Latest Middlesbrough starting eleven
Background
Swansea 1-3 Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough 2-1 Swansea
Swansea 1-1 Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough 1-0 Swansea
Swansea must be vigilant
Middlesbrough with a target
Stadium
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Middlesbrough vs Swansea Live Updates!
This time we will see a team trying to get to sixth place.