Summary: Middlesbrough 2-0 Swansea en EFL Championship 2024

Middlesbrough 2-0 Swansea en EFL Championship 2024
Image: VAVEL

12:11 PM4 days ago

12:00 PM4 days ago

Final

Middlesbrough 2-0 Swansea.
11:59 AM4 days ago

90´+5

Match ends. 
11:50 AM4 days ago

84´

Barlaser joins the list of those cautioned.  
11:47 AM4 days ago

Ayling receives a yellow card.

11:44 AM4 days ago

79´

Goal for Middlesbrough! Lath with a right footed shot inside the box increases the lead. 
11:43 AM4 days ago

78´

Cooper receives a yellow card. 
11:37 AM4 days ago

73´

Ronald is fouled and Swansea are awarded a free kick.
11:34 AM4 days ago

70´

The locals continue to generate chances now with Greenwood.
11:30 AM4 days ago

65´

Swansea Substitution
In: Cooper and Cullen
Out: Paterson and Yates
11:23 AM4 days ago

60´

The game starts to become more intense.
11:21 AM4 days ago

56´

Ronald's header fails to equalize after a great cross from the corn
11:18 AM4 days ago

53´

Greenwood shoots outside the area and the ball misses the target.
11:16 AM4 days ago

51´

Lath's header fails to do any damage and puts the ball wide.
11:15 AM4 days ago

49´

Azaz tries from outside the area, but has no luck.
11:12 AM4 days ago

47´

Key looks for the equalizer for Swansea. 
11:08 AM4 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
10:52 AM4 days ago

45´+5

End of the first half. 
10:49 AM4 days ago

45´+1

Gooooooooooooal for Middlesbrough! Lath puts the first on the scoreboard.
10:45 AM4 days ago

41´

Ronald is caught offside. 
10:43 AM4 days ago

40´

The last minutes of the intense first half are now being played. 
10:41 AM4 days ago

37´

Lath missed another great scoring chance with a good shot that went wide. 
10:37 AM4 days ago

34´

Swansea has a free kick following a foul on Abdulai.
10:33 AM4 days ago

30´

Clarke misses a scoring chance. 
10:32 AM4 days ago

29´

Swansea Substitution
In: Abduali
Out: Tymon
10:30 AM4 days ago

27´

Ronald goes close after an assist from Yates and the ball passes very close to the goal. 
10:26 AM4 days ago

23´

Tymon is treated on the court after a strong tackle
10:24 AM4 days ago

21´

Boro gets free kick after Yates foul. 
10:20 AM4 days ago

19´

Multiple opportunities from the corner in less than twenty minutes. 
10:18 AM4 days ago

16´

Azaz tries a shot, but there is no danger for the visitors.
10:16 AM4 days ago

14´

Yates comes close to scoring the lead on a header.
10:12 AM4 days ago

11´

Lath again has a chance for the home team.
10:10 AM4 days ago

Lath responds and gets a corner kick. 
10:07 AM4 days ago

A dangerous cross where Yates fails to make contact with the ball. 
10:02 AM4 days ago

The match kicks off at Middlesbrough's home ground.
9:55 AM4 days ago

Starting XI Swansea

This is how the visiting squad comes out: 
9:53 AM4 days ago

Boro starting XI

This is how the home team comes out: 
9:49 AM4 days ago

Defenses will have to be on their toes

Middlesbrough and Swansea have something in common and that is nothing more and nothing less than a very high amount of goals against, both teams will have to be careful with the opponent's attacks, as the game lends itself to have many chances. 
9:46 AM4 days ago

Swansea and bad news

Middlesbrough has managed to win the last three matches against Swansea, without a doubt Boro has taken the measure of its rival and that is why it is the favorite to win this matchday. 
9:42 AM4 days ago

Swansea bad visitor

Swansea City remains in fifteenth position, their relegation is still at stake although the gap is still by several points, but this problem stems from the fact that they have not been able to be a forceful team, as they have only won two of their last ten away games.
9:36 AM4 days ago

Middlesbrough is having a great time

Middlesbrough is a great team and not for nothing last season were in the fight for promotion via Playoff, now this season the team is having a great closing and has managed to remain undefeated in the last six games, where they added four wins, no doubt Swansea can be game seven without defeat and would equal its highest number of games without losing in the season. 
9:30 AM4 days ago

Swansea is already on site

This was the arrival of the visiting team:
9:25 AM4 days ago

Rotherham has been downgraded

With five games left to play, Rotherham are the first team to be relegated, with just four wins on the season, it was difficult to stay in the Championship, but more importantly the other two relegation places can still change and Swansea could also become involved if they start a negative run of not picking up three points. 
9:20 AM4 days ago

Middlesbrough is already at home

This is how the home team arrived for the clash against Swansea:
9:15 AM4 days ago

Middlesbrough and its goal difference

Middlesbrough is one of nine teams with a positive goal difference, but this difference is just three goals, compared to leaders Ipswich, it is twenty-nine goals difference, but this is put on the back burner when there is still something at stake on matchday forty-one.
9:10 AM4 days ago

The Championship is undergoing changes as the season comes to a close

The top of the table is having important changes, Leicester, who for a long time had a considerable advantage, suddenly lost that advantage and now they are in a fight that they can still control, but makes it clear that whoever is confident can have a bad time, an important warning for the two teams that will face each other. 
9:05 AM4 days ago

8:55 AM4 days ago

8:50 AM4 days ago

Key player of Swansea

Jamal Lowe, forward. One of Swansea's best players this season, with twenty-nine years old, he is being key in the team, with twenty-six games played as a starter, he is the scorer of the team with eight goals, for this closing of the season, it will be crucial that he manages to appear on the scoreboard with more consistency, as his team needs to get the three points.
8:45 AM4 days ago

Key player of Middlesbrough

Emmanuel Lath, striker. In such a close season, teams usually have a player who rescues the game, for Middlesbrough Lath has been a key player for the team's performance, although it has not been the best season compared to the previous one where they were in fourth place, this player can lead the team to look for a better place in the table and that is why they need to score goals in their next duels. 
8:40 AM4 days ago

Last starting eleven Swansea

Rushworth, Tymon, Wood, Darling, Key, Allen, Grimes, Lowe, Cooper, Ronald, Yates.
8:35 AM4 days ago

Latest Middlesbrough starting eleven

Dieng, Thomas, Clarke, Howson, Ayling, O´Brien, Barlaser, Greenwood, Azaz, Jones, Lath.
8:30 AM4 days ago

Background

Swansea 1-2 Middlesbrough 

Swansea 1-3 Middlesbrough 

Middlesbrough 2-1 Swansea 

Swansea 1-1 Middlesbrough 

Middlesbrough 1-0 Swansea 

8:25 AM4 days ago

Swansea must be vigilant

Swansea is playing its sixth season in the Championship after its relegation in the 2017/18 season, the team has had good moments fighting for promotion and at other times settling for mid-table, for the current season the team no longer has chances to reach a possible Playoff for promotion, however, the distances with the teams below have reduced and a negative streak at this time would lead the team to relegation, the team has 47 points and is located in the fifteenth position, apparently the seven points that it takes from the last place in relegation seem not to be a problem, but certainly this season is being surprising and especially the distances have been greatly shortened between the teams, Swansea must seek victory in the next few days to get out of doubts. 
8:20 AM4 days ago

Middlesbrough with a target

Middlesbrough is being an outstanding team in the EFL Championship, just see that last season they could finish in fourth place and that allowed them to play the Playoff for promotion to the Premier League, in the end that dream was not achieved and now for this season, the team has few options to seek promotion, the fight for those places has been closing in recent days and now Middlesbrough hopes for a miracle to sneak in, This team after forty rounds has scored fifty-eight points, the outlook does not look encouraging and without a doubt they will have to do their best, but a possible sixth position looks complicated, since it does not depend entirely on them, the only thing left for this team to do is to close the tournament in the best way, adding victories and hoping for a miracle. 
Preappration/Image: Boro
8:15 AM4 days ago

Stadium

The Riverside Stadium has been the home of Middlesbrough since the 1995-96 season in the Premier League, its construction had a cost of around 16 million euros, currently has a capacity to accommodate 35 thousand spectators and is expected to be expanded, being a four-star stadium, it can host a UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League final
8:10 AM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Middlesbrough vs Swansea Live Updates!

My name is Diego and I will be your host for this game. We are going to bring you pregame analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

This time we will see a team trying to get to sixth place.

