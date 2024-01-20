After an enthralling first leg in the EFL Cup semi-final, Chelsea meet Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge for another contest to see who secures a place in the 2023-24 edition of the final.

Chelsea will have the home advantage to help them secure their first appearance in the EFL Cup final since 2019, where they lost on penalties to Manchester City. Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to secure the victory on Tuesday, as he eyes his first trophy as Blues' boss.

However, Michael Carrick's Boro' retain a shock 1-0 lead, after Hayden Hackney's close range finish gave the Championship side the edge at the Riverside two weeks ago. They will be hoping to retain their victory to be the first non-Premier League side to appear in the final, since Bradford City in 2013.

Ahead of this crucial fixture, let's have a look at some of the team news, key players and important information ahead of the game under the Stamford Bridge lights.

Team News

Chelsea are still doubtful over Christopher Nkunku's availabilty ahead of the clash, after the French midfielder suffered a hip injury at the start of January.

Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia are also absentees from the midfielder department, as they suffered injuries at the back end of December. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is also unlikely to return between the sticks.

Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Reece James are all expected to be out for extended periods, and with striker Nicolas Jackson still on international duty, the Blues' aren't likely to have any returning players.

On the other side of the dugout, Middlesbrough are without two of their striking options, with Emmanuel Latte Lath and Josh Coburn recovering from their injuries.

First-choice keeper Seny Dieng also suffered a hip issue, meaning second-choice Australian Thomas Glover will continue to deputise in his place.

Fellow countrymen to Glover, both Samuel Silvera and Riley McGree remain on Asian Cup duty as part of Australia's squad, so aren't expected to be part of the squad for a few more weeks, alongside the injured Alex Bangura and Paddy McNair.

New signings Finn Azaz and Luke Ayling, as well as loanee Sam Greenwood, will not be available, after making previous EFL Cup appearances for other sides this season, before joining Middlesbrough.

Key Men

Chelsea - Cole Palmer

Since breaking his way into the squad, Cole Palmer has become an extremely key figure for Pochettino's system this season.

His £47 million move from Manchester City in the summer transfer window was met with criticism when the deal first happen, but he has since silenced his critics with an array of impressive performances.

This is the forward's first taste of football, outside of the City sphere, and has showed his adaptability, with nine goals and four assists in 18 Premier League games this season.

The 21-year old scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Fulham in Chelsea's last fixture, and will be hoping to make a similar impact on Tuesday night, making him the man to watch.

Middlesbrough - Isaiah Jones

A graduate from the Middlesbrough academy, Isaiah Jones has been able to elevate his game this season, and become the standout player on the right hand side for Michael Carrick.

After loan spells at St Johnstone and Queen of South, Jones has been ever-present for three seasons now at the Riverside, making over 100 appearances.

With five goals and two assists in 25 games in the Championship this season, Jones has also made his name by being able to help out in defence as well as being creative, meaning he can be an all-round asset for years to come.

His goal in an important comeback win away to Millwall helped propel Carrick and his side to 10th in the table, maintaining their strong chances of a play-off spot at the end of the season.

Jones will be hoping to cement his legacy as a Boro' player, by helping guide them to their first appearance in an EFL Cup final since 2004. However, after an early substitution against Rotherham last Saturday, he may now be a doubt for the fixture.

Likely Line-Ups

Chelsea

Petrovic; Colwill, Disasi, Silva, Gusto; Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling; Palmer.

Middlesbrough

Glover; Engel, Clarke, Fry, van den Berg; Barlaser, O'Brien; Forss, Hackney, Jones; Rogers.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played in the heart of London, at Stamford Bridge. The ground is the home to Chelsea Football Club.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT, on Tuesday 23rd January.

Where can I watch the match?

Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra will be showing the match on their TV and streaming platforms, available live and on catchup.