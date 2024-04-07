HIGHLIGHTS
FULL TIME!
Galeno scores two, one of them own, and Porto loses to Vitória de Guimarães in the Portuguese League
95'
A great move ended with Galeno's shot from the edge of the area. However, the shot went just wide of the goal and into the gloves of goalkeeper Bruno Varela.
PENALTY CALLED!
A PENALTY is called after Mehdi Taremi is brought down by a defender while trying to tackle him. All the players surround the referee, but he doesn't seem interested in awarding the penalty. Game on!
92'
Francisco Conceicao takes an opponent to the ground. If Fabio Verissimo sees him in an entrance like this again, he may not escape punishment.
+6
The referee signals 6 minutes of added time.
90'
Yellow card for Nélson Oliveira.
87'
Tiago Silva and Galeno grapple! They clash head to head and get into each other's faces.
84'
Nelson Oliveira (Guimaraes) comes in hard to clear the ball from his opponent. However, the referee sees it as a foul and blows the whistle. Nelson Oliveira (Guimaraes) is not happy with the referee's decision.
83'
Francisco Conceiçao sends a cross into the box, but the opposition defense quickly intercepts the ball.
80'
The coach decided to replace Danny Namaso with Toni Martinez.
79'
Manunão delighted his teammates when he tried to surprise the goalkeeper with a long-range shot that ended up sailing just over the bar.
77'
Substitution. João Mendes leaves the pitch to replace Nuno Santos (Guimaraes).
75'
Objects are flying from the stands towards Bruno Varela's goal.
74'
The referee blows the whistle for a foul. At first it looked the other way, but Mehdi Taremi committed the attacking foul and gave the ball to his opponent.
72'
A lot of tension on the pitch. Yellow card for João Mendes.
RED CARD!
DIRECT RED CARD TO PEPE. Red card for Pepe. FC Porto's captain went to protest to the linesman and Fábio Veríssimo didn't like it.
69'
FRANCISCO! What mischief for Bruno Gaspar, putting the ball through the full-back's legs on the right before crossing for Ivan Jaime's shot to be saved by Bruno Varela.
66'
Galeno sends the cross into the box, but it's too close to Bruno Varela, who gets a hand to it.
63'
Manu (Guimaraes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul and will have to be careful for the rest of the match. Joao Mario (FC Porto) is arguing with the referee and is cautioned.
61'
Kaio Cesar tried to penetrate the opponent's defense with great vigor. That's probably why the referee blew the whistle indicating an attacking foul.
56'
Francisco Conceicao receives a precise pass on the edge of the box and tries to shoot. But he takes it badly and the ball goes just wide of the goal...
54'
WHAT A LOSS BY CONCEIÇÃO! But there was an irregular position. The shot came back off the post after a good combination between Jorge Sánchez and Namaso. After the shot, Mangas sits down on the grass and is being assisted.
53'
Yellow card for Tomás Ribeiro.
50'
Francisco Conceicao takes a hard tackle and the referee blows for unsportsmanlike play.
48'
Conceição switched from central midfield to central midfield for the second half. At Vitória, with the changes, Tomás Ribeiro moves to left central midfield and Manu Silva, with the departure of Händel, moves to midfield.
Changes
Zé Pedro starts for FC Porto. For Vitória, Tomás Ribeiro and Mangas come on.
SECOND HALF STARTS
Ball rolling for the second half of Porto-Vitória de Guimarães
Half time
The end of the first half saw Guimarães beat Porto 2-1.
46'
Yellow card for Afonso de Freitas.
On the right, Conceição outpaces the Vitória full-back, who fouls him as he is being passed near the end line.
+3
The match will have a minimum of 3 minutes extra time.
44' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!
FC PORTO SCORE, GREAT MOVE DOWN THE MIDDLE! A first touch move, Namaso feeds Galeno who, just outside Bruno Varela, shoots low into the back of the net!
41'
Kaio Cesar is working his way through the defense and is in position to shoot from inside the area. But his shot into the right corner is saved by Diogo Costa.
40'
Pepê's shot, from the edge of the area, went low into the center of the goal. However, it lacked power and goalkeeper Bruno Varela had no trouble saving it.
38'
Tempers flare after Wendell's foul. He receives a yellow card for the rough tackle and must be relieved not to receive a red card.
33' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!
FROM VITORIA! Teamwork yields a beautiful goal! Jota Silva takes advantage of a perfect pass and sends a low shot into the right side of the goal. The goalkeeper even tried...: 2-0
32'
Manu Silva's decisive cut-back after Galeno's cross from the left earned FC Porto a free-kick on the edge of the box.
30'
That could have been a great chance! Pepe failed in his attempt to set up Francisco Conceicao with a deep pass. The defense was alert and cleared the danger.
29'
João Mendes pulls the shirt of one of the opposition players and Fabio Verissimo blows the whistle for a foul.
27'
Danny Namaso almost found himself in a promising position after Francisco Conceicao attempted a pass in the middle of the defense. One of the defenders reacted quickly and made a precise interception. Now FC Porto have a corner to take.
25'
João Mendes gets through the opposition's defence but, unfortunately for him, the whistle blows and he is ruled offside.
19'
FC Porto can't take advantage of the corner kick as the defense clear the ball away.
19'
Alan Varela! A shot from outside the area, after Jorge Fernandes had cut it back, for Bruno Varela to save for a corner.
18'
Francisco Conceicao sends a pass into the box, but his attempt is thwarted. Precise action from the defense.
14'
Nico (FC Porto) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
12' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAL!
FROM VITORIA! And it's a goal! Galen scores, but he puts the ball in the wrong net. Unfortunately for him, it's an own goal. Vitoria in front: 1-0
8'
Tomas Handel probably picked up a minor injury but it looks like he'll be able to continue in the match.
6'
Händel is in difficulty and the medical team comes in to assist the Vitória midfielder.
5'
Galeno enters the area and is brought down after an attempted tackle by an opponent, but the referee signals that there was NO penalty!
5'
Most managers are happy with a player like Jorge Sanchez. He's able to send the ball into the box from a corner kick and result in dangerous moves.
4'
Francisco Conceicao produces a cross into the area. The opposing defense catches the ball and clears. The referee and his assistant point to the corner flag. FC Porto have a chance to threaten the opponent's goal.
START THE GAME!
Porto v Vitória SC kicks off. Vitória start with the ball.
Teams on the field
We're in the official protocols before the ball rolls
5 MINUTES!
Players take to the field for the match later today. The ball will soon be rolling for Porto v Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Portuguese League.
Warm-up ends
The warm-up is over for the Porto vs. Vitória de Guimaraes players. The ball will soon be rolling at the Estádio do Dragão.
Warm-Up
FC Porto goalkeepers already warming up. The entire Vitória team is also on exercises. The FC Porto team comes in to warm up.
biggest surprise
Afonso Freitas is perhaps the biggest surprise in this starting eleven: he hadn't played for almost two months and has only played in two games in 2024, the last of which was as a substitute in the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup against Gil Vicente on February 8.
Referee
Fábio Veríssimo is the referee for the match. He will be assisted by Pedro Martins and Hugo Marques. The fourth official is Sérgio Guelho. The video referee will be Cláudio Pereira, assisted by Hugo Santos.
In the ranking
FC Porto are in third place with 58 points, nine behind second-placed Benfica (67), who lost on Saturday against leaders Sporting (71). The Dragons can reduce the gap to the Eagles and still escape Sp. Braga, fourth on 56 points and beaten on Saturday by Arouca.
Vitória are in fifth place with 53 points and, if they win, they can equal their rivals from Minho at the end of this matchday and move to within two points of FC Porto.
Suspended and injury
Otávio Ataíde and Evanilson are suspended for yellow card accumulation, after each received a card in the defeat against Estoril last matchday. Zaidu and Iván Marcano, both recovering from injuries, are also absent for FC Porto. At Vitória, only Telmo Arcanjo is out: he's recovering from surgery.
Vitoria XI
VITÓRIA: Bruno Varela; Manu Silva, Borevkovic, Jorge Fernandes; Bruno Gaspar, Tiago Silva, João Mendes, Tomás Händel, Afonso Freitas; Jota Silva, Kaio César.
VITÓRIA substitutes: Charles, Miguel Maga, Tomás Ribeiro, Ricardo Mangas, André André, Adrián Butzke, Zé Carlos, Nuno Santos, Nélson Oliveira.
PORTO XI
FC PORTO: Diogo Costa; Jorge Sánchez, Pepe, Fábio Cardoso, Wendell; Alan Varela, Nico González; Francisco Conceição, Pepê, Galeno; Danny Namaso.
FC PORTO substitutes: Cláudio Ramos, Marko Grujic, Taremi, Iván Jaime, João Mário, Romário Baró, Toni Martínez, Gonçalo Borges, Zé Pedro.
Vitoria has 3 changes
Álvaro Pacheco made three changes to Vitoria's side from the World Cup. Jorge Fernández, Afonso Freitas and Caio César have been replaced. Gone are Tomas Ribeiro, Ricardo Mangas and Nelson Oliveira. Afonso Freitas was probably the biggest surprise in this starting line-up. He's been out for almost two months and has only played two games in 2024, the last of which was as a substitute against Gil Vicente in the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup. February 8th.
4 changes
Compared to Wednesday's match in Guimarães, for the first leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-finals, Sérgio Conceição is changing four players in FC Porto's starting line-up: Diogo Costa and Francisco Conceição return after being substitutes. Fábio Cardoso and Danny Namaso replace Otávio and Evanilson. Mehdi Taremi is also back in the line-up: he's among the substitutes for the Blues and Whites.
Vitória de Guimarães - Current Performance
Vitória de Guimarães, who have won one Portuguese Cup title, haven't won the competition for 11 years.
They recently beat Moreirense 1-0, after beating Chaves 2-1.
Porto
With 19 titles to their name and current holders of the Portuguese Cup, Porto won the first leg against Vitória de Guimarães and now have a certain advantage going into the home match.
Brazilian Pepê scored the winning goal seven minutes into the second half. The striker was voted the best player of the match.
Recently, in the Champions League, the Eagles lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the second leg and were eliminated.
FC Porto - Vitória de Guimarães history
In 179 meetings between the two teams, Porto are the team with the most wins, with 118.
On the other side, Vitória de Guimarães have won 24 of these matches.
1 HOUR!
1 hour to start the game
Where and how to watch Porto vs Vitória de Guimaraes on TV in real time?
Porto - Vitória de Guimaraes
Liga Portugal
Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024;
Time: 16:30 (Brasilia time);
Venue: Estádio do Dragão, in Porto, Portugal;
Where to watch: ESPN (closed TV) and Star+ (streaming).
When is the Porto vs Vitória de Guimaraes match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
The match between Porto and Vitória de Guimaraes will kick off at 2:30 pm ET at the Dragão stadium in Porto, Portugal. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+ (streaming). You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable Vitoria
Bruno Varela; Manu, Borevkovic, Tomas Ribeiro; Bruno Gaspar, Tiago Silva, Tomas Handel, Ricardo Mangas; Jota, Oliveira, Jõao Mendes. Técnico: Texeira Pacheco.
Probable Porto:
Cláudio Ramos; Jorge Sánchez, Pepe, Fábio Cardoso e Wendell; Alan Varela e Nico González; Gonçalo Borges, Pepê e Wenderson Galeno; Iván Jaime. Técnico: Sérgio Conceição.
Portuguese Cup
In 3rd place in the tournament, Porto are still dreaming of the title and could even reduce the gap to the top with a combination of results. A home win is therefore a must. Sergio Conceição's side have won three of their last five games. However, last time out, Dragão were beaten away by Estoril.
Vitória Guimarães are having a solid campaign and are in contention for a place in a continental tournament. Like their rivals, the visitors are going through a positive period, having won four of their last five games. As a result, confidence is high ahead of the clash and hopes are high of returning with three points. It's worth mentioning that the Guimarães club doesn't have a hefty budget and has a surprising record.
This weekend's opponents, the two teams played the first leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-final last Wednesday, a factor that undeniably increases the rivalry between the two. Despite playing away from home, Dragão won 1-0 and are one step closer to the final. However, Vitória promise to put in a lot of hard work and look for a reaction in order to make history this season. The second leg to determine Sporting Lisbon's rivals will take place on the 17th.
Head-to-head matches between Porto and Vitória Guimarães
Here we've compiled the history of head-to-head meetings between the two clubs. This way, we can analyze whether there are any taboos to be broken or whether the teams play balanced games.
In recent years, Porto and Vitória Guimarães have played 32 times, including all the championships played between them. Here's a look back:
Porto wins: 26
Vitória Guimarães wins: 2
Draws: 4
Vitória SC
With 53 points, Vitória are in fifth place in the Portuguese league. The team is still in the running for places in European competitions. Braga, in fourth and in the qualifying zone for the Conference League, have 56 points, and Porto, their next opponents, in third, have 58.
In a similar vein to their opponents, Vitória have won four and lost one of their last five matches. In all, they have won five in a row in the league, the only defeat being to Porto in the Portuguese Cup at home.
Matches between the two clubs in recent history haven't usually seen many goals on the scoreboard. In fact, the games they have played this season have ended with less than two goals. The most recent game ended 1-0 in favor of the Dragons in the Portuguese Cup. So the statistic is likely to stand.
Porto
Third in the Portuguese league with 58 points, Porto occupy the only qualifying spot for the Europa League. They are a game behind Benfica, who are second on 67 points, and leaders Sporting, who have 68 points and a game in hand.
The club have four wins and one defeat in their last five appearances. The only defeat was 1-0 against Arsenal in the Champions League. The English made it through to the last 16 on penalties. Curiously, Porto's last win was against Vitória de Guimarães in the semi-final of the Portuguese Cup, 1-0.
The current third-placed team in the Portuguese league have a good record when they play in their home stadium. They've usually scored first in games this season. However, in recent months, this statistic has not been so reliable for the team, which has allowed too many freedoms in defense.
Welcome to the Porto - Vitória de Guimaraes match preview
Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the Portuguese League between two teams: Porto on one side. On the other is Vitória de Guimaraes. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
TIME AND PLACE!
The final rounds of the Portuguese Championship will be hectic and this Sunday Porto and Vitória SC take to the field for the 28th matchday. The clash will take place at the Dragão stadium in Porto, starting at 16:30 (Brasilia time).
