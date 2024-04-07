In a similar vein to their opponents, Vitória have won four and lost one of their last five matches. In all, they have won five in a row in the league, the only defeat being to Porto in the Portuguese Cup at home.

Matches between the two clubs in recent history haven't usually seen many goals on the scoreboard. In fact, the games they have played this season have ended with less than two goals. The most recent game ended 1-0 in favor of the Dragons in the Portuguese Cup. So the statistic is likely to stand.