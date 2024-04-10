Highlights and goals: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Dortmund in UEFA Champions League 2023-24
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

5:16 PM3 days ago

Thanks

Our coverage of the Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinals (1st leg) match comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sports.

5:00 PM3 days ago

90+7' End of the match

The match ends! In the end it is victory for Atlético Madrid 2-1 over Borussia Dortmund at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano.
4:57 PM3 days ago

90+5'

BALL TO THE POST! DORTMUND HAD A CHANCE! Julian Brandt headed in a cross from the right and the ball crashed against the crossbar.
4:55 PM3 days ago

90+4'

Atlético Madrid came close. Counterattack that ended with a shot by Rodrigo Riquelme that Gregor Kobel caught.
4:52 PM3 days ago

90'

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
4:51 PM3 days ago

90'

Double change in Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo Riquelme, Saúl Ñíguez and Stefan Savic replace Nahuel Molina and Samuel Lino.
4:50 PM3 days ago

90'

Double change in Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo Riquelme, Saúl Ñíguez and Stefan Savic replace Nahuel Molina and Samuel Lino.
4:48 PM3 days ago

87'

BALL TO THE POST! Borussia Dortmund had a chance with a mid-range shot from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, which deflected off an opponent and ended up going out after hitting the crossbar.
4:47 PM3 days ago

84'

Two substitutions for Dortmund. Marco Reus and Salih Özcan come on in place of Emre Can and Marcel Sabitzer.
4:43 PM3 days ago

⚽ 81' GOOOAL!

GOOOOOOOOAL for Borussia Dortmund, Sebastien Haller! The Ivorian striker gets the discount for the away team in the only dangerous play they've had in the match. Low shot to the right post and 2-1 now.
4:40 PM3 days ago

79'

Change in Atlético Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Rodrigo De Paul.
4:39 PM3 days ago

🟨 75'

Yellow card. Josema Giménez was cautioned for Atlético Madrid.
4:33 PM3 days ago

73'

Borussia Dortmund change. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens replaces Karim Adeyemi.
4:32 PM3 days ago

70'

20 minutes left to the end of the match. Borussia Dortmund still can't find the way to Atlético's goal.
4:30 PM3 days ago

65'

The game continues to advance. The feeling is of danger every time the home team goes beyond the midfield.
4:30 PM3 days ago

63'

Cambio en el Atlético Madrid. Entra Pablo Barrios en lugar de Álvaro Morata.
4:22 PM3 days ago

60'

Dortmund change. Sebastien Haller replaces Niclas Füllkrug.
4:21 PM3 days ago

58'

The game hasn't shown much change in the flow of play so far in the second half. Dortmund have the ball, but don't know what to do with it.
4:18 PM3 days ago

55'

Jadon Sancho is the key to Dortmund's attack. He is the one who most insists on doing something else apart from the booklet in the visiting team.
4:16 PM3 days ago

🟨 53'

Yellow card. Ian Maatsen at Borussia Dortmund was cautioned.
4:16 PM3 days ago

52'

Atlético de Madrid had a chance! Nahuel Molina's shot was well saved by Gregor Kobel.
4:16 PM3 days ago

50'

First minutes of the second half. The score remains 2-0, with few dangerous actions.
4:16 PM3 days ago

48'

Dortmund came closer. Marcel Sabitzer's shot was calmly in the hands of Jan Oblak.
4:07 PM3 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano. There has been one change for Borussia Dortmund as Julian Brandt replaces Felix Nmecha.
3:51 PM3 days ago

45+1' Halfime!

The first half is over. Partial victory 2-0 of Atlético Madrid over Borussia Dortmund.
3:49 PM3 days ago

45'

One more minute will be played in the first half.
3:47 PM3 days ago

43'

DORTMUND HAD A CHANCE! First clear chance for the visitors with a shot from  Ian Maatsen from half distance that was well saved by Jan Oblak.
3:43 PM3 days ago

40'

Last five minutes of the first half. Dortmund have been controlling the ball for a while now, but are not causing any danger or concern to the Atleti defense.
3:42 PM3 days ago

38'

Edin Terzic tries to encourage his players, but the visiting team is finding it hard to reach the opponent's area.
3:41 PM3 days ago

35'

Final stretch of the first half. Borussia Dortmund can't find any solution to what Atletico Madrid has put forward. The score is still 2-0.
3:38 PM3 days ago

⚽ 32' GOOOOAL!

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Atlético Madrid! Samuel Lino! The midfielder scores with a cross-shot after receiving a pass from Antoine Griezmann, who stole the ball after another defensive mistake by the visiting team.
3:36 PM3 days ago

31'

Borussia Dortmund had a chance. Felix Nmecha's header from a corner kick went over the goal.
3:33 PM3 days ago

🟨 28'

Yellow card. Marcos Llorente was booked for Atlético Madrid.
3:32 PM3 days ago

🟨 26'

Yellow card. He was cautioned Samuel Lino at Atlético Madrid and will miss the next game.
3:26 PM3 days ago

🟨 23'

Yellow card. Emre Can is cautioned for Borussia Dortmund... It's the first of the match.
3:25 PM3 days ago

20'

Atletico Madrid continues to win. The match has not had much intensity so far, although the home team makes it look like there is a constant dominance and approaches.
3:20 PM3 days ago

17'

Atlético de Madrid came close. Griezmann shot inside the area, but the ball crashed into an opponent. Once again, the German team suffers in defense.
3:19 PM3 days ago

13'

Borussia Dortmund can't find a way through to their opponents' half. It has not been a good start for Edin Terzic's team.
3:17 PM3 days ago

10'

Borussia Dortmund are once again facing defensive problems, which they have had all season. However, the feeling is much worse knowing that they are guilty of what is happening to them. Atlético Madrid keeps looking for the opponent's area.
3:14 PM3 days ago

7'

ATLÉTICO DE MADRID HAD IT! Axel Witsel came close to scoring a superb goal after a cross from Antoine Griezmann, but goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a save to prevent a second goal.
3:10 PM3 days ago

⚽ 4' GOOOOOAL!

GOOOOOOOOAL for Atlético Madrid! Rodrigo De Paul! The first approach of the match ends in goal for the Spanish team. The Argentine midfielder recovered the ball in a bad start of the rival team and scored the first goal of the match.
3:05 PM3 days ago

The match is underway!

The game between Atlético Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is underway.
3:00 PM3 days ago

Match officials

To be confirmed.
2:55 PM3 days ago

Teams on the field

Atlético Madrid and Borussia Dortmund players take the field.
2:50 PM3 days ago

Substitutes - Borussia Dortmund

33. Alexander Meyer (GK), 35. Marcel Lotka (GK), 6. Salih Özcan, 9. Sebastien Haller, 11. Marco Reus, 16. Julien Duranville, 17. Marius Wolf, 18. Youssoufa Moukoko, 19. Julian Brandt, 25. Niklas Süle, 43. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.
2:45 PM3 days ago

Starting XI - Borussia Dortmund

1-4-2-3-1
| 1. Gregor Kobel |
| 26. Julian Ryerson | 15. Mats Hummels | 04. Nico Schlotterbeck | 22. Ian Maatsen |
| 20. Marcel Sabitzer | 23. Emre Can |
| 10. Jadon Sancho | 8. Felix Nmecha | 27. Karim Adeyemi |
| 14. Niclas Füllkrug |

Coach: Edin Terzic

2:40 PM3 days ago

Substitutes - Atletico Madrid

1. Horatiu Moldovan (GK), 31. Antonio Gomis (GK), 4. Gabriel, 8. Saúl Ñíguez, 10. Ángel Correa, 15. Stefan Savic, 17. Rodrigo Riquelme, 18. Arthur Vermeeren, 23. Reinildo, 24. Pablo Barrios, 30. Salim El Jebari.
2:35 PM3 days ago

Starting XI - Atletico Madrid

1-3-5-2
| 13. Jan Oblak |
| 20. Axel Witsel | 2. Josema Giménez | 3. César Azpilicueta |
| 14. Marcos Llorente | 06. Koke | 5. Rodrigo De Paul |
| 16. Nahuel Molina|                                        | 12. Samuel Lino |
| 19. Álvaro Morata | 7. Antoine Griezmann |

Coach: Diego Simeone

2:30 PM3 days ago

Statement - Edin Terzic, Borussia Dortmund coach

"Atletico's success is well known, they have implemented a new art of defending. It is difficult for any team in the world to face. In their stadium it won't be easy, but we hope we can pass the test and advance. We know how they fight and what a good team they are, but we are ready to show our best, and we must play as a team."

"We are satisfied with the intensity we have achieved in recent matches, but we have to maintain it. Atlético has evolved a lot in attack and it's a big challenge for us. We know we can't make mistakes. They are in a position to impose their style of play and we must rise to the occasion."

"Some very good players have left us in recent years to seek their fortune elsewhere. We want to prove that it is possible to reach the Champions League semifinals with Borussia Dortmund."

2:25 PM3 days ago

Statements - Diego Simeone, Atlético Madrid coach

"No, the most difficult opponent is Borussia, who have a lot of good things going for them, they haven't lost away for four months and have a great counter-attack and great strength in the box, they are the team with the most intensity of the eight teams in the quarterfinals.

"In the last few games he was injured, it's difficult to prove without playing, against Inter he scored, he couldn't start against Barcelona and he had a good first half in Villarreal. We need the best Griezmann, no doubt."

"I have absolute confidence in Álvaro [Morata]. I know he knows how to play these games and knows what the team needs, and what the team needs from him. I'm sure he's going to bring what we all want: goals."

2:20 PM3 days ago

Así fue la llegada de los jugadores al escenario del partido

2:15 PM3 days ago

Last five matches - Borussia Dortmund

April 6 - Bundesliga: 0-1 vs. Stuttgart (Lost)

March 30 - Bundesliga: 0-2 vs. Bayern (Won)

March 17 - Bundesliga: 3-1 vs Frankfurt (Won)

March 13 - UEFA Champions League: 2-0 vs PSV (Won)

March 9 - Bundesliga: 1-2 vs Bremen (Win)

2:10 PM3 days ago

Last five matches - Atletico Madrid

April 1 - LaLiga: 1-2 vs Villarreal (Won)

March 17 - LaLiga: 0-3 vs. Barcelona (Lost)

March 13 - UEFA Champions League: 2-1 (Won 3-2 on penalties).

March 9 - LaLiga: 2-0 vs Cádiz (Lost)

March 3 - LaLiga: 2-1 vs Betis (Won)

2:05 PM3 days ago

Everything ready at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium

2:00 PM3 days ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of the match Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in the Quarterfinals (1st leg) of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. We invite you to follow along with us the actions of this match.
1:55 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live match, as well as the latest information from the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:50 PM3 days ago

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream on TV and Online?

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

1:45 PM3 days ago

What time is Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund match for UEFA Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund of April 10, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:30 PM on TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports, Zapping, Max, TNT Brasil
Chile: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on ViX, Paramount +
Spain: 9:30 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Max, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

1:40 PM3 days ago

Key player - Borussia Dortmund

In Borussia Dortmund, the presence of Niclas Füllkrug stands out. The 31-year-old German striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. He has scored 12 goals in 35 games played, starting 31 of them. He has a total of 2,672 minutes.

1:35 PM3 days ago

Key player - Atletico Madrid

In Atletico Madrid, the presence of Antoine Griezmann stands out. The 33-year-old French striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. He has scored 19 goals in 38 matches played, starting 35 of them. He has a total of 3145 minutes.

1:30 PM3 days ago

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund history

These two teams have met six times. The statistics are in favor of Borussia Dortmund, who have come out victorious on three occasions, while Atletico Madrid did so on two, to leave a balance of one draw.

In the UEFA Champions League...

Only referring to the times they have faced each other in the UEFA Champions League, we count four duels, where the numbers are evenly matched, with one victory for each team.

If we take into account the number of times that Atletico Madrid has played at home against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, there are two matches, where the numbers are evenly matched, as each team managed to win one match.

1:25 PM3 days ago

Borussia Dortmund aiming for a Champions League semi-final after a decade

Borussia Dortmund continues to have a hectic end to the season. The team coached by Edin Terzic has just been defeated by Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. However, the UEFA Champions League continues to regain importance, because apart from having this duel against Atletico Madrid, in the league, being fifth in the standings, they are still fighting for a place to access the tournament next season.

Dortmund will have to overcome the ghost of the quarterfinals. This stage has been the one that, in the last 10 years, has stalled their dreams of disputing a Champions League title and this opportunity is unbeatable to achieve it.

1:20 PM3 days ago

Atletico de Madrid, from rest to face a key game

Atletico de Madrid has had several days to prepare for this match and in the midst of a season with ups and downs, it has had an extra motivation after the victory over Inter Milan in the round of 16. The penalty shootout that was successful for the team led by Diego Simeone has given some air to the shirt to face crucial matches like this one.

'El Cholo' and his players arrive at this, perhaps the most important match of the season, with fresh legs, as since the last clash in LaLiga against Villarreal they have had no competition, a situation from which he intends to take advantage.

1:15 PM3 days ago

The match will be played at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium

The Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium, located in the district of Rosas, in the city of Madrid, Spain. This stadium, inaugurated in 1994, has a capacity for 69,000 spectators.

In this venue, which was called Estadio de Madrid until 2017 when it was reopened, Atlético de Madrid officiates its home matches. It has also hosted important matches such as the 2018 Copa del Rey final and the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final.

1:10 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League match: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo