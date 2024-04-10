Highlights and goals: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Dortmund in UEFA Champions League 2023-24

ADVERTISEMENT
90+7' End of the match
90+5'
90+4'
90'
90'
90'
87'
84'
⚽ 81' GOOOAL!
79'
🟨 75'
73'
70'
65'
63'
60'
58'
55'
🟨 53'
52'
50'
48'
Second half begins
45+1' Halfime!
45'
43'
40'
38'
35'
⚽ 32' GOOOOAL!
31'
🟨 28'
🟨 26'
🟨 23'
20'
17'
13'
10'
7'
⚽ 4' GOOOOOAL!
The match is underway!
Match officials
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Borussia Dortmund
Starting XI - Borussia Dortmund
Coach: Edin Terzic
Substitutes - Atletico Madrid
Starting XI - Atletico Madrid
| 16. Nahuel Molina| | 12. Samuel Lino |
Coach: Diego Simeone
Statement - Edin Terzic, Borussia Dortmund coach
"We are satisfied with the intensity we have achieved in recent matches, but we have to maintain it. Atlético has evolved a lot in attack and it's a big challenge for us. We know we can't make mistakes. They are in a position to impose their style of play and we must rise to the occasion."
"Some very good players have left us in recent years to seek their fortune elsewhere. We want to prove that it is possible to reach the Champions League semifinals with Borussia Dortmund."
Statements - Diego Simeone, Atlético Madrid coach
"In the last few games he was injured, it's difficult to prove without playing, against Inter he scored, he couldn't start against Barcelona and he had a good first half in Villarreal. We need the best Griezmann, no doubt."
"I have absolute confidence in Álvaro [Morata]. I know he knows how to play these games and knows what the team needs, and what the team needs from him. I'm sure he's going to bring what we all want: goals."
Así fue la llegada de los jugadores al escenario del partido
Aroma de partidazo. pic.twitter.com/KdfTChCIQq — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 10, 2024
Borussen in the building! 👊#UCL #AtletiBVB pic.twitter.com/M5CcQ829wJ— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 10, 2024
Last five matches - Borussia Dortmund
March 30 - Bundesliga: 0-2 vs. Bayern (Won)
March 17 - Bundesliga: 3-1 vs Frankfurt (Won)
March 13 - UEFA Champions League: 2-0 vs PSV (Won)
March 9 - Bundesliga: 1-2 vs Bremen (Win)
Last five matches - Atletico Madrid
March 17 - LaLiga: 0-3 vs. Barcelona (Lost)
March 13 - UEFA Champions League: 2-1 (Won 3-2 on penalties).
March 9 - LaLiga: 2-0 vs Cádiz (Lost)
March 3 - LaLiga: 2-1 vs Betis (Won)
Everything ready at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium
❤️ pic.twitter.com/eTPrEqHEF7 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 10, 2024
✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/2Zs81aFXmE— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 10, 2024
Welcome back
Tune in here Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score!
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund match for UEFA Champions League?
Argentina: 4:30 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:30 PM on TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports, Zapping, Max, TNT Brasil
Chile: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on ViX, Paramount +
Spain: 9:30 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Max, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Borussia Dortmund
In Borussia Dortmund, the presence of Niclas Füllkrug stands out. The 31-year-old German striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. He has scored 12 goals in 35 games played, starting 31 of them. He has a total of 2,672 minutes.
Key player - Atletico Madrid
In Atletico Madrid, the presence of Antoine Griezmann stands out. The 33-year-old French striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. He has scored 19 goals in 38 matches played, starting 35 of them. He has a total of 3145 minutes.
Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund history
In the UEFA Champions League...
Only referring to the times they have faced each other in the UEFA Champions League, we count four duels, where the numbers are evenly matched, with one victory for each team.
If we take into account the number of times that Atletico Madrid has played at home against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, there are two matches, where the numbers are evenly matched, as each team managed to win one match.
Borussia Dortmund aiming for a Champions League semi-final after a decade
Dortmund will have to overcome the ghost of the quarterfinals. This stage has been the one that, in the last 10 years, has stalled their dreams of disputing a Champions League title and this opportunity is unbeatable to achieve it.
Atletico de Madrid, from rest to face a key game
'El Cholo' and his players arrive at this, perhaps the most important match of the season, with fresh legs, as since the last clash in LaLiga against Villarreal they have had no competition, a situation from which he intends to take advantage.
The match will be played at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium
In this venue, which was called Estadio de Madrid until 2017 when it was reopened, Atlético de Madrid officiates its home matches. It has also hosted important matches such as the 2018 Copa del Rey final and the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final.
