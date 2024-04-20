Welcome back
We are ready to bring you the actions of this game between Portland Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream, as well as the latest information from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, located in the city of Cleveland, in the state of Ohio, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1994, has a capacity for 19,432 spectators.
Cleveland Cavaliers numbers
We review the numbers of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who once again made the NBA playoffs.
Statistics
The Cleveland Cavaliers will start the playoffs with these numbers:
Games played: 82
Games won: 48 - Games lost: 34
Percentage: .585
Last 10 games: 4 wins - 6 losses
Average points: 112.6
Average of rebounds: 43.3
Assists per game: 28.0
Leaders
Points: Donovan Mitchell (26.6)
Rebounds: Jarrett Allen (10.5)
Assists: Darius Garland (6.5)
Steals: Donovan Mitchell (1.8)
Blocks: Evan Mobley (1,4)
Cleveland Cavaliers do not want to repeat recent history
The Cleveland Cavaliers fulfilled their goal and the forecasts that predicted them to be one of the NBA playoff contenders. Once again, they were ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference and will be looking to advance to the second round of the postseason to at least leave behind the recent memory of being eliminated by the New York Knicks in the first round last season.
Orlando Magic numbers
In their return to the postseason, we review the Orlando Magic's numbers.
Statistics
Orlando Magic will start the playoffs with these numbers:
Games played: 82
Games won: 47 - Games lost: 35
Percentage: .573
Last 10 games: 5 wins - 5 losses
Average points: 110,5
Average rebounds: 42,3
Assists per game: 24,7
Leaders
Points: Paolo Banchero (22,5)
Rebounds: Wendell Carter Jr. (6,9)
Assists: Paolo Banchero (5,4)
Steals: Jalen Suggs (1,4)
Blocks: Jonathan Isaac (1,2)
Orlando Magic, looking to replicate/improve on the 2009 playoffs
Orlando Magic has had a great participation in the current tournament and forgot how badly it fared in the 2022-23 season. Led by stars such as Paolo Banchero and Moritz Wagner, the team has ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference and celebrates its 35th anniversary by being in contention for the final stages of the competition.
The Magic will be looking to repeat and improve on the greatest achievement in their history, when they won their conference finals in the 2008-09 season, precisely against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-2).
The NBA playoffs begin!
The best part of the NBA season begins. Now we have the best 16 teams of the competition, looking for who will take the throne from the Denver Nuggets, who also want to revalidate their title.
In the regular season, the direct qualifiers for the Eastern Conference were: Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers. On the Western Conference side, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns qualified.
The playoffs left the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference and the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference as the final qualifiers for the playoffs.
