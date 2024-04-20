Wolves last five games
4/14/24 vs PHX 125-106
4/12/24 vs ATL 109-106
4/10/24 vs DEN 116-107
4/9/24 vs WSH 130-121
4/7/24 vs LAL 127-117
Last five Suns games
4/14/24 vs MIN 125-106
4/12/24 vs SAC 108-107
4/10/24 vs LAC 124-108
4/9/24 vs LAC 105-92
4/7/24 vs NO 113-105
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves in real time NBA, as well as the latest information coming from the arena. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Timberwolves latest five
Conley, Edwards, McDaniels, Reid, Gobert.
Suns latest five
Durant, Okogie, Nurkic, Allen, Booker.
Minnesota Timberwolves key player
The Wolves star has been going through a great moment since his return and now, with the great moment of Anthony Edwards and DiAngelo Russell, they seem to have found the way to victory. The Minnesota center leads the team in points and rebounds with a team-high 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. KAT is a fundamental piece for the team and it is time for him to show why he is one of the best players in the league, besides showing again his great talent as a center. The coaching staff led by Chris Finch did a great job with Towns by moving him from the center position to power forward, reducing his defensive responsibilities and allowing him to be a better offensive tool.
Phoenix Suns key player
Kevin Durant, power forward. Durant's quality cannot be questioned, although his performance with other teams in his career has been low, the controversies are behind him and now he is focused on what he does best, Durant's numbers are: 28.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists, having him available will always be dangerous for the opponent and a big plus for his teammates.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves come in after finishing the regular season with a record of 56 wins and 26 losses, only planning to make a deep run in the playoffs. The Wolves finished third in the Western Conference and come in as favorites against the Suns in the Play-In matchup for a ticket to the postseason. The stability that the team has generated with Karl Anthony Towns, DiAngello Russell and Anthony Edwards has made the team look better little by little, although they are still far from the best teams of the season.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns have clear that their main goal is to lift the NBA championship title, to achieve that they have to work hard for several seasons and this team has done it, being in Playoffs constantly, gives players that competitive experience that only gives you to reach these instances, for this season, the team has a variety of important players that can be fundamental to fight for the title, currently Suns have only in their mind to advance in these playoffs victorious and reach the finals.
Arena
The Target Center is a sports arena located in inner-city Minneapolis, Minnesota, sponsored by Target Corporation, the sixth largest retailer in the United States. The arena is home to the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA and the Minnesota Fighting Pike of the AFL. The city of Minneapolis has owned the arena since 1995 although it has changed management several times, most recently, in May 2004, from Clear Channel Entertainment to Midwest Entertainment Group, a joint venture of the Timberwolves and Nederlander Concerts. The Timberwolves built this stadium in 1990.
