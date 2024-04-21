Stay tuned to follow Pumas vs América in real time on match day 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024.
Referee
The central referee in charge of this match will be Fernando Guerrero, who will seek with his national and international experience to bring this match to a successful conclusion in what seems to be the best match of this 16th day, this will be the central referee for tomorrow's match at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.
Olympic University Stadium
It is the stadium of the Pumas of the UNAM, a historical scenario and one of the most important in the Liga MX, with a capacity for 72 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on November 20, 1952, will host this classic between Pumas and America, a match that undoubtedly looks to be the most exciting tomorrow on this 16th day and where a full house is expected, without a doubt a great stadium for the best match of the weekend.
Where and how to watch Pumas vs América online and in real time on match day 16 of Liga MX Clausura 2024
The Pumas vs América match will be broadcast on television on Channel 5 and TUDN.
The Pumas vs América match will be streamed on the VIX+ app.
What time is Pumas vs América live on Liga MX match day 16?
This is the kick-off time for the Pumas vs América match on April 20, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hours
Bolivia: 00:00 hours
Brazil: 00:00 hours
Chile: 00:00 hours
Colombia: 00:00 hours
Ecuador: 00:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 00:00 hours
Peru: 00:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Venezuela: 00:00 hours
Japan: 12:00 noon
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 09:00 hours
South Africa: 9:00 a.m.
Australia: 14:00 hours
United Kingdom: 4:00 a.m.
France: 4:00 a.m.
Italy: 4:00 a.m.
Netherlands: 4:00 a.m.
Belgium: 4:00 a.m.
Germany: 4:00 a.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this match that promises to be the best in this 16th match day, with two of the 4 big teams in Mexican soccer.
Background
The record leans towards a draw, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 4 wins for Pumas, 4 wins for América and 7 games that ended in a draw, despite this, tomorrow América will be slightly favored as they are in a better moment in this Clausura 2024.
How does America arrive?
On the other hand, América, which has already qualified, arrives at this match with their minds already set on Concacaf to play in the semifinals, they are the leaders of the competition with 32 points and a record of 9 wins, 5 draws and one loss, they have just defeated Toluca and now they will face Pumas with the intention of securing the overall leadership of the competition, a very intense match is expected with a rivalry that has grown over time, this is how the two teams arrive at this 16th matchday at the end of the regular phase of the Liga MX.
How will Pumas arrive?
Pumas comes from defeating Leon 1-0, a game where they were able to find that clarity to finish their dangerous plays and take 3 very important points, now they will face America in what is a need for points if they want to be in the playoffs of Mexican soccer, they are in 9th position with 23 points and a record of 6 games won, 5 ties and 4 games that ended in defeat, in this way the Pumas arrive to this game that they must take advantage since they will be playing at home with their fans.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pumas vs América match, corresponding to Match day 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario at 21:00.