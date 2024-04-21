Where and how to watch Ryan García vs Devin Haney online and in real time in Boxing Match 2024
The fight between Ryan García vs. Devin Haney will be broadcast on DAZN and TV Azteca, although this option will be one hour after the fight has finished.
If you want to watch the Ryan García vs. Devin Haney fight in real time online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Boxing billboard
In the co-main event, Arnold Barboza Jr. will face Sean McComb for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) intercontinental super lightweight belt.
In addition, Uzbek Bektemir Melkuziev will face Frenchman Pierre Dibombe for the World Boxing Association (WBA) intercontinental super middleweight title. On the other hand, the American John Ramírez will seek the interim WBA super flyweight title in his fight against the Costa Rican David Jiménez.
Let's not forget the fight between Charles Conwell against Nathaniel Gallimore at middleweight and the second will be Sergiy Derevyanchencko against Vaughn Alexander at light heavyweight.
Match sheet: Ryan García vs Devin Haney
Date: Saturday April 20, 2024
Time: 9:00 p.m. central Mexico time
Location: Barclays Center, New York
Transmission: DAZN and TV Azteca (delayed)
Have you wondered the importance of boxing fights?
Boxing fights are events loaded with emotion, tension and drama. They attract a global audience and have become an integral part of popular culture. Boxers, through their bravery and skill, inspire others to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness. Furthermore, these fights generate huge revenues and have a significant impact on the economy.
Boxing transcends sport and becomes a shared experience that unites people and leaves a lasting mark on history.
Importance of the fight
The arena will be the stage where Ryan Garcia, nicknamed the 'King', will seek to defeat the World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight champion, Devin Haney.
It is important to note that, even if the Mexican-American manages to beat Haney, he will not become champion because he exceeded the 140-pound limit at the weigh-in. After weighing 143.2 pounds on the scale, he had to pay his opponent $1.5 million to carry out the fight, but without a title in dispute.
How does Devin Haney arrive?
Devin Haney comes into the fight as the new WBC super lightweight champion. In his debut in this category, he defeated Regis Prograis by unanimous decision in December 2023. Before that, Haney had already been the undisputed lightweight champion after winning by unanimous decision against Vasyl Lomachenko in May 2023. Both boxers have impressive records. and their confrontation promises to be exciting.
How does Ryan García arrive?
Ryan Garcia enters his next fight in New York with an impressive record of 24 wins, of which 20 were by knockout, and 1 loss. That lone loss occurred in his penultimate fight when he faced Gervonta Davis and was knocked out in the seventh round in April 2023. However, Garcia proved his resilience by returning to the ring in December, where he defeated Oscar Duarte by knockout.
Learn about the career of boxer Devin Haney
Devin Haney is an American professional boxer.
- Haney competes in the lightweight class and currently holds the title of undisputed world champion in that division. He won this title after his fight against Australian George Kambosos Jr. on June 5, 2022.
- He began his professional career at the young age of 16. His first four fights took place in Mexico, as he could not compete in the United States due to minimum age regulations. At the regional level, he has won several titles, including the WBC Youth, IBF-USBA, IBF North American, WBC International, WBO Inter-Continental and WBA International lightweight titles.
- In September 2019, Haney defeated Zaur Abdullaev for the WBC interim lightweight title. Later, he became the youngest world champion in boxing when he was elevated as WBC lightweight champion after Vasyl Lomachenko. Additionally, he was promoted to “franchise champion” by the WBC.
Who is Ryan Garcia?
Ryan Garcia is known for his patriotism towards the Mexican flag and his active and aggressive boxing style. Despite not speaking Spanish, he considers himself part of the new strain of Mexican boxing.
His career so far:
- He began boxing at age seven and dreamed of representing the United States in the 2016 Olympics. He became a 15-time national amateur champion and amassed an amateur record of 215-152.
- García has competed in the Super Featherweight, Lightweight and Super Lightweight weight categories. Currently, he is ranked #5 by BoxRec in the Lightweight class.
- On December 2, 2023, García faced Oscar Duarte at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, winning the fight by KO in the eighth round2.
- On February 9, 2024, it was announced that Garcia would face Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title on April 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Welcome boxing lovers!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the fight between Ryan García vs. Devin Haney in real time, corresponding to the Box 2024 show. The match will take place at the Barclays Center, New York, at 9:00 p.m.