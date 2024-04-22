Follow Canucks vs Predators live on VAVEL
How the Playoffs will be played
These are the first round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which are distributed as follows:
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins
Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers
New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets
Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers
Key Player of Predators: Gustav Nyquist, key player for Nashville
Arriving from Minnesota at the start of the season, Nyquist starred in Nashville's campaign, scoring four points in the final five games of the regular season. For the season, he had 23 goals and 52 assists for a total of 75 points in 81 games.
Key Player of Canucks: Elias Lindholm, Vancouver's key forward
Arriving from Calgary, Lindholm was a key player in Vancouver's close season, scoring five points in the last six games of the regular season. For the season, he had 15 goals and 29 assists for a total of 44 points in 75 games.
Playoffs head-to-head
These two teams have only met in one Playoff series, it was in 2011, where the Canucks won the series 4-2, advancing Vancouver to the conference final, a year in which they actually played for the Stanley Cup, losing in the final series to Boston in a series that extended to 7 games.
Nashville wants to spring a surprise
Nashville not only faces the second of the conference, but also a rival that like them does not come from a postseason experience, knowing that the Predators hope to give the surprise, although for experts the favoritism is clearly of their series rival.
Nashville had 47 wins, 30 losses and 5 overtimes, for 99 points in the season.
Vancouver are the favorites
The second best team in the western conference, starts its way in the postseason, at least in this series they are clear favorites to advance. In the season, the Canucks have 50 wins and 23 losses, plus 9 overtimes, with 109 points in the campaign.
The game will be played at Rogers Arena
The Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators game will be played at Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, Canada, with capacity for 19700 people.
