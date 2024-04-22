Tune in here Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple LeafsLive Score
Jim Montgomery!
Jim Montgomery, the Bruins' coach, hasn't yet decided who his goalie will be for the game, as well as analyzing what needs to improve for Game 2: "He (Swayman) had a great game. But if we decide to use Ullmark, we'll be comfortable with that and our team will be comfortable with that. It doesn't affect us in the room, whoever the starter is in the next game. I didn't enjoy my season. I was quite disappointed. But now we're chasing the ultimate goal. At this time of year, you have to stay calm. I like that. It's good that he scored, but there were a few plays he made in the neutral zone where he just shut them down. When Brandon Carlo is a dominant player for the Bruins, his play without the puck is really noticeable and frustrating for the opposition. We didn't spend much time in our own zone. That was probably the biggest reason we were able to neutralize some of what they did. I don't think we were as good in front of the net. Swayman had to make a lot of second-chance saves, which we didn't like. What can we do better? We need to spend more time in the offensive zone. Yesterday, we didn't do a good job offensively in five-on-five".
Injury Report: Bruins
The Bruins will be without the injured Derek Forbort, Matthew Poitras and Milan Lucic. The Maple Leafs will be without the injured John Klingberg, Jake Muzzin, Ty Volt and Matt Murray, as well as having Bobby McMann and William Nylander listed as questionable.
TD Garden
As in Game 1, today's match will take place at the TD Garden, a small arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Opened in 1955, the arena underwent renovations in 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2018 to make it what it is today. For basketball games hosted by the NBA's Boston Celtics, the TD Garden can hold up to 19,000 fans. For Bruins games, the maximum capacity is 17,000 fans.
Next Games
After this second home game, the Bruins will play twice away against the Maple Leafs, completing the four mandatory games in the seven-game sequence. Should the need arise, the fifth game will take place in Boston, the sixth in Toronto and the seventh back in Boston, with the times yet to be set. Here are the dates and times!
Game 3: Wednesday (24), 7pm
Game 4: Saturday (27), 8pm
Game 5: Tuesday (30)
Game 6: Thursday (2)
Match 7: Saturday (4)
Eastern Conference
In the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference, the Bruins were in third place with 102 points from 46 wins and 36 losses, below the Florida Panthers, with 11 points from 52 wins and 30 losses, and the Bruins, who had 109 points from 47 wins and 35 losses. Lastly, the Tampa Bay Lightning were the final qualifiers with 98 points from 45 wins and 37 losses. The losers in this division were the Red Wings with 91 points, the Sabres with 84, the Senators with 78 and the Canadiens with 76 points.
Last Matches: Maple Leafs
In addition to the 5-1 defeat in Game 1 of these playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs have suffered four other defeats. At home, twice in a row, the losses were to the Devils, 6-5, and the Red Wings, 5-4. And away from home in the next two, the losses were to the Panthers, 5-2, and the Lightning, 6-4.
Last Matches: Bruins
The Boston Bruins have lost three and won two of their last games. They lost 4-1 at home to the Hurricanes. After that, they beat the Penguins 6-4 away from home. Away again, the loss came to the Capitals, 2-0, and at home, 3-1, the loss came to the Senators. And in the first game of these playoffs, the victory was 5-1.
