What time is the Middlesbrough vs Leeds United match for EFL Championship Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough vs Leeds United of April 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 04:00 PM.
Bolivia: 03:00 PM.
Brazil: 04:00 PM.
Chile: 04:00 PM.
Colombia: 02:00 PM.
Ecuador: 02:00 PM.
United States (ET): 03:00 PM.
Spain: 08:00 PM.
Mexico: 01:00 PM.
Paraguay: 04:00 PM.
Peru: 02:00 PM.
Uruguay: 04:00 PM.
Leeds United's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Illan Meslier, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Júnior Firpo, Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter, Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev, Joël Piroe, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.
Middlesbrough's latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Thomas Glover, Paddy McNair, Rav van den Berg, Luke Thomas, Luke Ayling, Finn Azaz, Daniel Barlaser, Lewis O'Brien, Riley McGree, Samuel Silvera and Marcus Forss.
Featured in Leeds United: Crysencio Summerville, forward who wants to carry the team
Crysencio Summerville (#10) is a 22-year-old player, born in the Netherlands and who plays as a forward. He is the most consistent player on the team, always maintaining a good level of play and during the tournament he has earned a starting position with Leeds United. In 40 games played he has scored 17 goals and 8 assists, he should lead the offense on Monday against Middlesbrough.
Middlesbrough standout: Emmanuel Latte Lath, the team's best player
Forward Emmanuel Latte Lath (#9) is the best player on the team, in 27 games played he has scored 12 goals and scored 4 goals in his last 3 games. The 25-year-old player, born in England, is Middlesbrough's top scorer. The success of his team is largely due to the striker's great performance in this tournament and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Monday against Leeds United.
Leeds United: at the top of the tournament
The visiting team, Leeds United, has a great performance in the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship, it is at the top of the tournament. Until week 43 of the tournament they have a total of 87 points with 26 games won, 9 draws and 8 lost. They are located in third position in the general table and are only surpassed by Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Their last game was on April 13, 2024, they lost 1-0 against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road and thus achieved their eighth defeat in the tournament. They are not the favorites to win the game, they are playing as a visitor against one of the best teams in the league, however, they could surprise and win.
Middlesbrough: wants to move up positions
Middlesbrough is progressing well in the 2023-2024 EFL Championship season, finding itself in the middle of the overall table. After 18 wins, 9 draws and 16 losses they have a total of 63 points, this places them in ninth position in the general table and is only surpassed by some teams. They are still in the race to be promoted to the Premier League in the next tournament, they are 28 points behind first place (Leicester City) and therefore they want to ensure victory at home to get closer to their goal. Their last game was on April 13, 2024, they tied 1-1 against Ipswich Town at Portman Road with a goal from Emmanuel Latte Lath in the 20th minute and thus achieved their ninth draw in the tournament. They are the favorites to win, they have an advantage in playing at home and their fans can support them.
The stadium
Riverside Stadium is located in the town of Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 34,988 spectators. It was opened on August 26, 1995, cost £16 million to build and is currently the home of Middlesbrough.
