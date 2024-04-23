Stay with us to follow the Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves live from the 2024 NBA Playoffs!
Absences from the Suns!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Devin Booker, player to watch!
The Phoenix point guard is one of the great figures of the Suns, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Suns star will begin a new season with Phoenix, after only playing 68 games with the team, reducing his contribution to the squad. Booker will seek to take advantage of the Suns' renewed squad and add his game to that of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne so that Phoenix returns to fight for the NBA title. Devin Booker is already the face of the franchise but now he will have to prove that he is the leader the team needs on offense. A healthy season should be enough for the Suns to get into the postseason and try to stay in the Western Conference.
How does the Suns arrive?
The Suns continue this season with the same objective, to win the NBA title and win their first championship. The team has begun to make moves and give an important turn to the second unit of the squad, incorporating players like Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, in addition to renewing its defensive players like Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has kept important pieces on the team such as Devin Booker. Last season the team finished in sixth position in the Western Conference with a record of 49 wins and 33 losses. The team's problems arose from several of the team's stars in the postseason, culminating in the team's elimination in the Western Conference semifinals. With great players like Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic, the team stands out for its great offense but Now, the Suns are the favorites for the Western Conference title due to their great offense, however, they are not They are unbeatable and their first big test is against Minnesota, the best defense in the conference, so if this team wants the title, they will have to show their best basketball of the season. The Suns need a road victory to tie the series and go home to try to turn things around.
Timberwolves absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Karl Anthony Towns, player to watch!
The Wolves star is going through a great moment since his return and now, with the great moment of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, it seems that they have found the path to victory. The Minnesota center leads the team in points and rebounds with a record of 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. KAT is a fundamental piece for the team and it is time for him to show why he is one of the best players in the league, in addition to once again showing his great talent as a center. The coaching staff led by Chris Finch did a great job with Towns by moving him from center to power forward, reducing some of his defensive responsibilities and allowing him to be a better tool on offense.
How does the Timberwolves get there?
The Timberwolves arrive after finishing the regular season with a record of 56 wins and 26 losses, their last result was a loss by a score of 120 to 124 against the Chicago Bulls. With this record the team finished in third place in the Western Conference with a game focused on height and called Big Ball. The stability that the team has generated with Karl Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards has gradually made the team look better, although they are still far from the best teams of the season. However, the team has a good core of important replacements and with Nazz Reid being the sixth man and one of the candidates for that league award. The Timberwolves want to show that their squad has great experience and is the best defense in the league. In the Playoffs they began their path with a victory against the Suns and dominated in the paint in this game. Now, they will look for another victory at home to take a two-game lead in the series and travel to Phoenix where they could finish off their rival and advance to the next round.
Where is the game?
The Target Center located in the city of Minnesota will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1990.
