First game result
In a game that started with a surprising score, Vancouver came back in the third period and took the victory, Joshua with two goals was the star of the Canucks. Vancouver leads the series 1-0.
For the moment, the Canadians win the series.
Playoff matchups
These are the first round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which are distributed as follows:
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins
Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers
New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets
Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers
Vancouver Canucks key player
Arriving from Calgary, and starring in Vancouver's close season, Lindholm had five points in the final six games of the regular season. Overall on the season, he had 15 goals and 29 assists for a total of 44 points in 75 games.
Nashville Predators key player
Arriving from Minnesota at the start of the season, Nyquist starred in Nashville's campaign, scoring four points in the final five regular season games. Overall on the season, he had 23 goals and 52 assists for a total of 75 points in 81 games.
Face to face
These two teams have only met in one Playoff series, in 2011, where the Canucks won the series 4-2, advancing Vancouver to the conference finals, a year in which they actually played for the Stanley Cup, losing in the final series to Boston in a series that lasted 7 games.
Vancouver Canucks
The second best team in the western conference, starts their way in the postseason, at least in this series they are clear favorites to advance. In the season, the Canucks achieved 50 wins and 23 losses, plus 9 overtimes, with 109 points in the campaign. This was demonstrated in the first meeting where they offered no chances to their Nashville rival and now win the series 1-0.
Nashville Predators
The Predators will be looking to reverse the bad result achieved in the first game of the series by 4-2. Nashville not only faces the second of the conference, but also a rival that like them does not come from a postseason experience, knowing that the Predators hope to surprise, although for the experts the favoritism is clearly of their series rival.
Arena
Rogers Arena is a multi-purpose arena at 800 Griffiths Way in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Opened in 1995, the arena was known as General Motors Place (GM Place) from its opening until July 6, 2010, when General Motors Canada terminated its naming rights sponsorship and a new agreement for those rights was reached with Rogers Communications. Rogers Arena was built to replace Pacific Coliseum as Vancouver's main indoor sports facility and in part due to the expansion of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1995 to Canada, when Vancouver and Toronto received expansion teams.
