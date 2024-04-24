Stay tuned for more on Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers LIVE
What time is the Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NHL TV
Spain: 3:00 AM (April 24) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Playoff matchups
These are the first round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which are distributed as follows:
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins
Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers
New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets
Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers
Players to watch in the match
Panthers forward Sam Reinhart had a great season with 57 goals, breaking his previous NHL career record of 33 in the 2021-22 season where 27 of Florida's 63 power play goals and was tied with forward Matthew Tkachuk with 55 even-strength points.
Nikita Kucherov had a great season with the Lightning, leading the competition with a career-high 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists).
The serie
Game 1: Lightning 3-2 Panthers
Game 2: Lightning vs Panthers – April 23, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: Panthers vs Lightning – April 25, 5 p.m.
Game 4: Panthers vs Lightning – April 27, 3 p.m.
Game 5: Lightning vs Panthers – April 29, TBD
Game 6: Panthers vs Lightning – May 1, TBD
Game 7: Lightning vs. Panthers – May 4, TBD
Florida Panthers
The Panthers will try to make a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final; the goal: take their first step in the Eastern Conference Round against the Lightning. The Florida Panthers edged the Boston Bruins on Tuesday in the final game of the regular season.
Last season they were the second wild card, clinching their spot in the final days. This year they come in as one of the favorites in the East after having their second best season in their history. It is the fifth season in a row that they have reached this stage after doing it 18 times.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning took home the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and reached the Final in 2022. They began this season without goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who missed the first 20 games due to back surgery during the offseason; they went 9-6-5 without him.
Tampa Bay has reached the postseason in 10 of 11 seasons, but this is the first time they have done so as a wild card.
Arena
Amerant Bank Arena (previously known as the National Car Rental Center, Office Depot Center, BankAtlantic Center, BB&T Center, and FLA Live Arena) is the largest indoor arena in Florida and is located next to Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Florida. It is the home venue for the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League. It was completed in 1998, at a cost of US$185 million, almost entirely publicly financed, and features 70 suites and 2,623 club seats.
