Follow Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars minute by minute with VAVEL
Don't miss all the NHL action, this game will be one of the best games of the week. Don't miss a single detail of the Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars game live updated and commented by VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Starslive? These are the TV and online streaming options
The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars can be tuned in from Star+ streams.
If you want to follow the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 22:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Bolivia: 21:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Brazil: 22:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Chile: 21:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Colombia: 20:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
United States (ET): 21:30 PM on ESPN Hockey Night.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 20:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 22:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Peru: 20:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Uruguay: 22:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
How the series between Stars and Golden Knights will continue
The remaining games of the series Stars vs Golden Knights are distributed as follows:
Game 3 - April 27, 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
Game 4 - April 29, tbd at T-Mobile Arena
Game 5* - May 1, to be determined at American Airlines Center
Match 6* - May 3, TBD at T-Mobile Arena
Match 7* - May 5, TBD at American Airlines Center
*If necessary
Dallas Spotlight: Jason Robertson, the offense's key weapon
Jason Robertson was the Stars' most outstanding man on the season, tallying 80 points on the season, with 29 goals and 51 assists on the season. In the first game of the series, Robertson made his contribution with a goal, however, he is set to shine and lead his team in the series.
Golden Knights Highlight: Vegas' Golden Star Jonathan Marchessault
Vegas' right winger is their key player in this game, he scored 69 points on the season, product of 42 goals and 27 assists, being the top scorer of his team and in points.
In the first game he scored a goal, being one of the team's most outstanding players. Not for nothing was he the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup final series of the previous season.
Playoffs head-to-head
This is the third time the two teams have met in a Playoff series, the first of which in 2019-20 went to Dallas, while, in the second in the previous season, the victor was the Golden Knights.
Stars wants to leave with a home win
Dallas was surprised in the first game, and fell to Vegas, which did not have the ability to react to the two good first periods of its rival, now has the chance to add its first victory in the series, looking for a win to get right into the fight for the pass to the second round.
Golden Knights seek 2-0 away from home
The Golden Knights had the advantage away from home in the first game, scoring three goals in the first period and one in the second period, however, and now on the road they are looking for their second win in the series.
NHL action continues
Tonight, the NHL Playoffs action continues, this time we will share with you the second game of the series between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights, the first of them stayed on the road, the Golden Knights defeated the Stars 4-3, with stellar performance of Jack Eichel with two assists in today's game.
The game will be played at the American Airlines Center
The Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars game will be played at the American Airlines Center stadium, in Dallas, TX, USA, with capacity for 20000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 NHL Playoffs match: Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Latest Info!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL, following all the action of the best hockey on the planet.