2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Amadio gives Golden Knights Game 3 double overtime victory over Jets

Michael Amadio scored 3:40 into double overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of their Western Conference First Round series at the Canada Life Centre.

Jack Eichel scored twice on the power-play and had an assist, Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists and Alex Pietrangelo provided two assists. Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves.

Vegas now leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for Monday night.

"It's hard to win hockey games in the playoffs, so we'll take them however we can get them", said Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. "We want to close that game out for sure, right? It's 4-1 going into the third, we want to close that game out, but they played five [on] defense all night. ... we rolled four lines, we rolled three [defensive] pairs, and ultimately found a way."

Mark Scheifele scored, Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist and Neal Pionk had three assists for Winnipeg, which looks to bounce back and even the series.

"That was a heck of a hockey game", Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "The crowd was fantastic. The guys laid it all out there on the line tonight. They played their hearts out. Very proud of the way we played.

"We're down early, we get that, we fought back. We're down three going into the third and we kept fighting. There is no quit in this group."

Defenseman Josh Morrissey left the game for Winnipeg with a lower-body injury in the first period. A collision with Zach Whitecloud appeared to have caused the injury and Morrissey played one more shift before leaving.

"He's got a lower-body and is done for the series", Bowness said. "Now, when we get into next week, i'll be able to give you a better answer (about a timeline moving forward). I just know he's done for the series."

Golden Knights recover after blowing three-goal lead

Stephenson celebrated his 29th birthday by scoring 2:52 into the game. His wrist shot from the right circle beat Hellebuyck and was the first shot of the game.

Eichel doubled the Golden Knights' lead less than four minutes later as he one-timed a Stephenson pass from the left circle into the net, scoring the first of his two power-play goals.

Jack Eichel celebrates after his goal put Vegas in front 2-0/Photo: Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

"We saw that they were playing five (defenseman). ... We drew some penalties, got a couple big power-play goals and generated momentum that way", Stone said.

Connor made it a 2-1 game as he redirected a point shot by Dylan DeMelo, but Eichel restored Vegas' two-goal advantage, another one-timer from the left circle on the power play from a no-look pass by Pietrangelo.

Keegan Kolesar stretched the lead to 4-1 as he chipped in the rebound of a shot by Eichel with a backhand.

The Winnipeg comeback then began as Nino Niederreiter scored with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle. Scheifele then cut the Golden Knights' lead to 4-3 by scoring on the power play.

"The first two periods we didn't quite show it the way we wanted to", Niederreiter said. "That third period, we knew we had to play to our identity to be successful, and that's exactly what happened."

With Hellebuyck pulled for an extra attacker, Adam Lowry tied the game with 22 seconds left as he beat Brossoit on a rebound to force overtime.

"To kind of enter the third where we were at and get the building rocking and have a chance to win it in overtime, it's a pretty big high emotionally", Lowry said.

Adam Lowry reacts in front of an excited Winnipeg crowd after tying Game 3/Photo: Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

"It was nice to get the building back and tie the game for the guys. It's too bad we couldn't finish."

After no goals were scored in the first overtime, Amadio, who also picked up an assist in the game, ended things with a slap shot from a pass by Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg that deflected off of Ivan Barbashev for his first career playoff goal.

"I think every kid dreams of scoring an OT winner in the playoffs", he said. "It is something that I will remember forever for sure. I kind of didn't even see it go in.

"I just kind of put it on net and then I heard all the guys on the ice start screaming, and that's when I knew."