Rafa Nadal starts the Madrid Masters 1000 on the right foot
The tennis player from Manacor despite the fact that he arrived damaged and with doubts, as he commented in the press conference prior to participating for the last time in the Masters 1000 in Madrid. However, in the match he defeated the young American, Darwin Blanch, who played his second match in a Masters 1000 at just 16 years of age. From the bottom, Rafa Nadal surpassed his rival, who made numerous mistakes, but he shown some details such as his powerful serve. He has only given up one game to the former world number 1, who will play again on Saturday. He will do it again against Alex de Minaur, a rival who eliminated him a week ago in the Conde de Godó.
How does Aleksandr Shevchenko arrive?
Kazakhstan tennis player of only 23 years of age and is located at number 59 in the world in the ATP ranking.
In this 2024 he has not had a great result so far and has 10 wins and 12 losses in this 2024. In Australia he lost in second round in Brisbane and Adelaide. While in the first Grand Slam of 2024 he lost in his first match. In Montpellier he reached the quarterfinals, as well as in Rotterdam where he managed to beat Holger Rune. While in the American tour, both in Indian Wells and Miami he fell in the second round.
On clay he has not started well this 2024 where he lost in the first round in Marrakech, in the qualifying round in Monte Carlo and in the first round of the ATP Munich. He broke this negative streak and managed to win in Madrid after a three-set victory over Frenchman Rinderknech.
Carlos Alcaraz makes comeback from injury
Carlos Alcaraz, a 20-year-old Spanish tennis player, who is currently ranked number 3 in the world.
The Spanish tennis player did not have a good start of 2024 with many complications. At the Australian Open he lost in the quarterfinal round against Alexander Zverev. Although it was his best record in Melbourne, it was not enough. Then in his South American tour he lost in the semifinals against Jarry in Buenos Aires where he was defending his title. While in Brazil he had to withdraw in his first match due to an ankle injury against the Brazilian Monteiro.
Before starting the U.S. tour he played an exhibition match against his compatriot Rafa Nadal in which Alcaraz won in the super tie-break. In Indian Wells, where he was defending his title, he ended up winning for the second time in a row. In Miami he lost in the quarterfinals. After finishing in America he has had an arm injury that has left him out of the Monaco Masters 1000 and also the ATP Barcelona.
Background
It will be the first time in history that Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Shevchenko will face each other. Duel of two tennis players of the young generation that is emerging in major tournaments. It will be the second time that Shevchenko will face a Spanish tennis player in this 2024, after losing against Jaume Munar in the first round of the Australian Open in three sets.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Manolo Santana center court located in the city of Madrid and inaugurated on May 8, 2009, with a capacity for 12,442 spectators.
Preview of the match
Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Shevchenko to meet in the second round of Madrid Masters 1000
