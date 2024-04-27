Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League Match
Get real-time updates on Manchester United vs Burnley live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 2023-24 EFL Premier League matchday 35 with VAVEL. Game will start at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th, 2024.
Tune in here Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Manchester United vs Burnley live match, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley Live Stream on TV and Online?
Manchester United vs Burnley will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Manchester United vs Burnley match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Burnley of April 27th, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 4:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 2, DAZN
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on Star +
Most recent match
The most recent game between these two teams at Old Trafford came in the 2022-23 season. In the EFL Carabao Cup, Manchester would defeat Burnley in the round of 16 of the competition with goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford.
Key player - Burnley
In Burnley, the presence of Jacob Brunn Larsen stands out. The 25-year-old Danish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has five goals in 28 games played, starting 12 of them. He has 990 minutes in total.
Key player - Manchester United
In Manchester United, the presence of Bruno Fernandes stands out. The 29-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has 10 goals and seven assists in 32 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 2880 minutes.
The match will be played at Old Trafford
The Manchester United vs Burnley match will be played at Old Trafford, located in the town of Trafford, Greater Manchester, in the northwest region of England. The famous 'Theatre of Dreams', which was inaugurated in 1910, has a capacity for 90,000 people.
Comparative
Manchester United (6°) | 33 GP | 16 W | 5 D | 12 L | +1 GD
Burnley (19°) | 34 GP | 5 W | 8 D | 21 L | -32 GD
Burnley dream of avoiding relegation
Burnley is one of the teams in danger in the standings. Although they have just won against Sheffield United, the team led by Vincent Kompany is still thinking about saving the category in the four remaining decisive matches.
Although his style of play is quite striking, he has found it difficult to get used to a Premier League where he has lacked a lot of efficiency, which has resulted in a second-to-last place in the standings.
The 'Clarets' do not have any significant absentees other than the already known ones that will be part-time and long-term, such as Luca Koleosho, who is expected to return in May, Jordan Beyer and Al-Dakhil, who will be back in June, and Aaron Ramsey, who will return in November.
Manchester United plays for a chance to play in international competitions
Manchester United is playing its last chances to try to reach the places that lead to international competitions. The team coached by Erik Ten Hag has only one way to go until the end of the season: victory.
The 'red devils' played during the week, one of their postponed matches and defeated Sheffield United, a result that has them with a minimum hope of returning to play at the international level.
Another concern for the squad is the long list of injured players. Players such as Marcus Rashford, Raphaël Varane, Lisandro Martinez, are some of the players who will not be able to participate in this game.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Manchester United vs Burnley Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.