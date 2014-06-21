Juan Jaime could possibly play a huge role for the Braves in the very near future

When you look at new Atlanta Braves reliever Juan Jaime the first thing that should come to your mind is toughness. When you think about how tough you look then you see how hard he can throw that baseball he's holding you're not even sure what to think.

Craig Kimbrel said after Jaime's debut that he thought Jaime was holding back on how hard he could throw. Crazy thing is Jaime was throwing 98 mph, holding back from 98 sounds insane. Insane might just be the right word to describe Jaime and his ability.

Going around from team to team while struggling with command issues has been the life of Juan Jaime so far in his career but right as he cuts down on his walks the Braves front office took notice and called him up after placing Pedro Beato on the DL with an injury that basically came out of no where.

Now there's two rookies in the Braves bullpen that would be perfect pieces to set up on the back end. Setting up good pieces on the back end will set up more save chances for Kimbrel which in return means more wins late in the game for the Braves.

Kimbrel wasn't the only one to talk about Jaime after his debut, Andrelton Simmons said the first curveball he seen from Jaime froze him while he was playing short. Of course that sounds a little silly but that's just the kind of stuff Jaime says.

Braves fans need to be excited about the future of the bullpen. The bullpen has had their struggles so far this season but it's looking up, way, way up from here. Shae Simmons, Juan Jaime and of course Kimbrel may very well be the 7, 8, and 9 guys for several years to come.