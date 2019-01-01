Gerrit Cole was dominant in the Astros diamond by throwing 10 strike outs in eight work innings and only one admitted run....

Home Runs by George Springer and Carlos Correa gave Houston a resounding victory over New York....

Follow along for Venados Mazatlán vs Yaquis Ciudad Obregón live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2020 Liga Mex...

Players that could suit up for the Dominican Republic in the 2021 World Baseball Classic Richard Martinez Normally one of the best teams in the tournament, the Dominican Republic is primed to make a run at their first World Baseball Classic title. With a storied tea...

Players we want to see play for the United States at the 2021 World Baseball Classic Richard Martinez With so much talent to choose from, team USA could repeat as champions in the upcoming tournament. Here is a list of players fans would love to see don the red,...

Cubs vs Pirates: Live Stream and Updates (1-7) VAVEL Team Follow along for Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates live stream, lineups and score updates - July 1, 2019 game. First-pitch time Pirates vs Cubs: 7:05 pm ET....

Noah Syndergaard stars on mound, at plate in Mets 1-0 win over Reds John Lupo The Mets righty fired a four-hit shutout and blasted a solo home run to account for all of the offense in New York's victory....

2018 World Series preview: Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers John Lupo The 114th World Series pits the 108-win American League champions against the 92-win National League champions in a classic matchup....

Shelby Miller Leaves with Elbow Tightness, Rockies Score 19 Kyle Sennikoff The Arizona DIamondback's Shelby Miller left Wednesday's game with elbow tightness after allowing five runs in the first inning....

Conforto, Mesoraco power Mets past Phillies in come-from-behind victory John Lupo The Mets rallied with three runs in the ninth on a pair of home runs by the right fielder and newly acquired catcher....

Sanchez’s pitching gem, Granderson’s late ninth-inning heroics lift Toronto past Baltimore Max Gao In one of his most dominant starts since his breakout 2016 season, Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez came within six outs of recording just the second no-hitter i...

Blue Jays hold off late Rangers rally to win first road game of 2018 Max Gao Russell Martin and Yangervis Solarte both went yard in support of Marco Estrada as the Blue Jays picked up their first win of 2018 on the road over an old foe in the Rangers...

Syndergaard strikes out 10, Cespedes drives in three as Mets top Cardinals on Opening Day John Lupo The Mets offense was balanced while the pitching struck out 15 as New York won their 22nd home opener in their last 25 attempts....

MLB Preview: American League East Richard Martinez The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox will re-new their rivalry as they battle it out for the division crown. Toronto looks to make strides while Tampa ...

MLB Preview: National League East Richard Martinez The Washington Nationals have won the division four of the last six seasons. With other teams in the division, which ones will inch closer to com...

MLB Preview: American League Central Richard Martinez With three teams rebuilding in the American League Central, it is a two-team race between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins....

MLB Preview: National League Central Richard Martinez The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have taken a strong hold on the division since 2013. In the 2018 there could be a change of the guard and introduce a...

MLB Preview: American League West Richard Martinez The road to an American League West will continue to run through the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. Do the four other contenders have what it takes to dethrone the Astros?...

MLB Preview: National League West Richard Martinez With opening day approaching, the Dodgers are poised to lock in the National League West for the sixth straight season. The Diamondbacks, Giant...

MLB announces 2017 Gold Glove Award recipients Richard Martinez MLB announced their 2017 Gold Glove Awards recipients....

MLB announces award finalists Richard Martinez On Monday, Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists for major 2017 awards....