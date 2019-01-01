on VAVEL
MLB Preview: American League East

Richard Martinez

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox will re-new their rivalry as they battle it out for the division crown. Toronto looks to make strides while Tampa ...

MLB Preview: National League East

Richard Martinez

The Washington Nationals have won the division four of the last six seasons. With other teams in the division, which ones will inch closer to com...

MLB Preview: American League Central

Richard Martinez

With three teams rebuilding in the American League Central, it is a two-team race between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins....

MLB Preview: National League Central

Richard Martinez

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have taken a strong hold on the division since 2013. In the 2018 there could be a change of the guard and introduce a...

MLB Preview: American League West

Richard Martinez

The road to an American League West will continue to run through the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. Do the four other contenders have what it takes to dethrone the Astros?...

MLB Preview: National League West

Richard Martinez

With opening day approaching, the Dodgers are poised to lock in the National League West for the sixth straight season. The Diamondbacks, Giant...

MLB announces award finalists

Richard Martinez

On Monday, Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists for major 2017 awards....

