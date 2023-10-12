Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona D'backs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Dodgers vs D'Backs live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the Dodgers vs D'Backs live starting lineups, as well as the latest information coming out of Chase Field. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Dodgers vs D'Backs live?
You can watch the Dodgers vs D'Backs game live on ESPN.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow it on MLB TV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow it on MLB TV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Torey Lovullo: "Brandon can execute and follow a game plan"
The D'Backs manager highlighted the skills his Wednesday starter has, he made no secret of the confidence he has in the young pitcher.
"To be able to position him the way we have, and just assume he'll go out there and execute, has been a great luxury for us," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. "It's good to know Brandon can execute, follow a game plan and make pitches."
Dave Roberts: "We have to change the script"
Disappointing could be an elimination of the Dodgers in divisional series, that's why their manager Dave Roberts calls for calm and thinks how to reverse the situation.
"We've won three games in a row. We're very familiar with this club," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "They're playing good baseball and we have to find a way to flip the script."
Starting Pitcher- D'Backs
Brandon Pfaadt- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Connor Pfaadt opens the game for the D'Backs, in his postseason career he has a 0-0 record with a 10.13 ERA and 1 strikeout in 1 game pitched.
Last start: Tuesday, October 3, against Milwaukee, he pitched 2.2 innings, allowed 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 walks and 4 strikeouts.
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Connor Pfaadt opens the game for the D'Backs, in his postseason career he has a 0-0 record with a 10.13 ERA and 1 strikeout in 1 game pitched.
Last start: Tuesday, October 3, against Milwaukee, he pitched 2.2 innings, allowed 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 walks and 4 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- Dodgers
Lance Lynn- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn opens the game for the Dodgers, in his postseason career he has a 5-5 record with a 5.28 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 27 games played.
Last start: Friday, September 29, against San Francisco, he pitched 6.0 innings, allowed 2 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks and 4 strikeouts.
Right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn opens the game for the Dodgers, in his postseason career he has a 5-5 record with a 5.28 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 27 games played.
Last start: Friday, September 29, against San Francisco, he pitched 6.0 innings, allowed 2 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks and 4 strikeouts.
Arizona, the surprise factor in the National League
Who would have believed it, Arizona is just one game away from defeating two divisional champions in this postseason, first they dispatched Milwaukee in two games, and for now, they beat Los Angeles by 2-0, if they win this Wednesday they would complete their second sweep in the Playoffs and a 5-0 record in the postseason, something unthinkable for a team that nobody gave as an option to reach the National League Championship Series.
Dodgers against the wall
The Dodgers have no tomorrow, the D'Backs handed them two defeats at home, which were a cold water bath for the team led by Dave Roberts, the offense made the Los Angeles starting pitchers look really bad, which in the end would lead to the victory of the visitors.
Now, at Chase Field, the Los Angeles team will have to turn the situation around if they want to advance to the National League Championship Series.
The game will be played at Chase Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona D'backs game will be played at Chase Field, located in the city of Phoenix, in the state of Arizona, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1998, has a capacity for 48598 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona D'backs Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.