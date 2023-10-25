Highlights and runs: Arizona D'Backs 4-2 Philadelphia Phillies in MLB

ADVERTISEMENT
Our coverage of the Arizona D'Backs vs Philadelphia Phillies game of the 2023 NLCS comes to an end.
Starting Lineup- Philadelphia Phillies
How we're lining up tonight. #RingTheBell
📺: @TBSNetwork
📻: @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/VnbERBdyh9 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 24, 2023
Starting Lineup- Arizona D'Backs
It comes down to this. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/hfiAD9OM3h — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 24, 2023
Where and how to watch D'Backs vs Phillies live online
It can be tuned in from MLB TV live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Game 6 Summary
Starting Pitcher- Phillies
Left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez opens the game for the Phillies, on the season he has a 4-6 record with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 22 games played.
Last start: Thursday, October 19, against Arizona, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowed 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walks and 7 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- D'Backs
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt opens the game for the D'Backs, on the season he has a 3-9 record with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 19 games played.
Last start: Thursday, October 19, against Philadelphia, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowed 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks and 9 strikeouts.
How do the Phillies get to Game 7?
An absolutely hitter team, with a solid pitching that in case of overcoming the D'Backs will have the possibility of playing again a fall classic.
How do the D'Backs get to game 7?
Should Troy Lovello win on Tuesday, he would sign his first championship as a manager.
Game 7 of the NLCS will be played
Previous results
Game 1, October 16
Arizona Diamondbacks 3- Philadelphia Phillies 5
W Zack Wheeler (2-0)
L Zac Gallen (2-1)
S Craig Kimbrel (3)
Game 2, October 17
Arizona Diamondbacks 0-Philadelphia Phillies 10
W Aaron Nola (3-0)
L Merrill Kelly (1-1)
Game 3, October 19
Philadelphia Phillies 1- Arizona Diamondbacks 2
W Paul Sewald (1-0)
L Craig Kimbrel (0-1)
Game 4, October 20
Philadelphia Phillies 5- Arizona Diamondbacks 6
W Kevin Ginkel (1-0)
L Craig Kimbrel (0-2)
S Paul Sewald (5)
Game 5, October 21
Philadelphia Phillies 6- Arizona Diamondbacks 1
W Zack Wheeler (3-0)
L Zac Gallen (2-2)
Game 6, October 23
Arizona Diamondbacks 5- Philadelphia Phillies 1
W Merrill Kelly (2-1)
L Aaron Nola (3-1)