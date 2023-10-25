Highlights and runs: Arizona D'Backs 4-2 Philadelphia Phillies in MLB
Final

Arizona D'Backs 4-2 Philadelphia Phillies
ATTENTION

DIAMONDBACKS TO THE WORLD SERIES
9- Down

Pitching Change: Paul Sewald replaces Kevin Ginkel.
Mid | 9 Inning

Going into the top of the ninth, the D'Backs remain up 4-2.
9- Up

Pitching Change: Matt Strahm replaces Zack Wheeler.
End | 8 Inning

Ginkel retires all three batters for strikeouts, the D'Backs three outs away from advancing to the World Series.
Mid | 8 Inning

The D'Backs were unable to score, at bat the Phillies.
End | 7 Inning

Phillies miss with two men on base, chances go away. At bat, the D'Backs.
7- Down

Pitching Change: Kevin Ginkel replaces Andrew Saalfrank.
Mid | 7 Inning

End of the top of the seventh inning, D'Backs lead 4-2.
7- Up

Pitching Change: Zack Wheeler replaces Jose Alvarado.
7- Up

Carroll's sacrifice fly, Perdomo scores the fourth run.
7- Up

Pitching Change: Jose Alvarado replaces Jeff Hoffman.
End | 6 Inning

Bottom of the sixth inning, the D'Backs remain up 3-2.
Mid | 6 Inning

Trailing the D'Backs in the top of the sixth inning, Phillies at bat.
End | 5 Inning

Bottom of the fifth inning, D'Backs lead 3-2. 
5- Down

Pitching Change: Ryan Thompson replaces Joe Mantiply.
5- Down

Pitching Change: Joe Mantiply replaces Brandon Pfaadt.
5- Up

Pitching Change: Jeff Hoffman replaces Ranger Suarez.
5- Up

Carroll singles to bring Rojas to the plate, tying the score.
End | 4 Inning

Phillies go up 2-1, at bat the D'Backs.
4- Down

Stott connects for a double, Bohm scores for the Phillies.
Mid | 4 Inning

Another zero for Ranger Suarez, at bat for the Phillies.
End | 3 Inning

Pfaadt hangs another zero, the young pitcher is having a heavy game.
Mid | 3 Inning

Suarez manages to hang another zero, at bat for the Phillies.
End | 2 Inning

End of inning, evenly matched game in Philadelphia. At bat, Dbacks.
2- Down

SOLO HOME RUN FOR ALEC BOHM
Mid | 2 Inning

Suarez exits the second inning unscathed, Phillies at bat.
End | 1 Inning

Pfaadt retired all three batters faced in a row. At bat, the Dbacks.
Mid | 1 Inning

Top of the first inning, Arizona ahead 1-0.
1- Up

Corbin Carroll takes advantage of a roll to score, the D'Backs go up.
PLAY BALL

START TO GAME
Starting Lineup- Philadelphia Phillies

7:32 PM3 days ago

Starting Lineup- Arizona D'Backs

Start of coverage

We are already in the coverage of game 7 of the National League Championship Series, the opponent of the Texas Rangers in the fall classic is defined and everything that happens in this game we tell you here on VAVEL.
Stay tuned for the D'Backs vs Phillies live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the D'Backs vs Phillies live, as well as the latest information from Citizens Bank Park. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Game 6 Summary

Starting Pitcher- Phillies

Ranger Suarez- LHP 
Left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez opens the game for the Phillies, on the season he has a 4-6 record with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 22 games played.
Last start: Thursday, October 19, against Arizona, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowed 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walks and 7 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- D'Backs

Brandon Pfaadt- RHP 
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt opens the game for the D'Backs, on the season he has a 3-9 record with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 19 games played.
Last start: Thursday, October 19, against Philadelphia, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowed 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks and 9 strikeouts.
How do the Phillies get to Game 7?

Philadelphia Phillies has a date with its history, the ninth can win its second National League championship in a row, a milestone that would repeat the mark reached by the franchise in 2008 and 2009. 

An absolutely hitter team, with a solid pitching that in case of overcoming the D'Backs will have the possibility of playing again a fall classic. 

How do the D'Backs get to game 7?

Arizona Diamondbacks have a chance to reach another World Series in their history, the only time they won the National League title was in 2001, reaching the World Series with left-hander Randy Johnson and right-hander Curt Schilling to take the title against the Yankees. 
Should Troy Lovello win on Tuesday, he would sign his first championship as a manager. 
Game 7 of the NLCS will be played

The series between D'Backs vs Phillies reached its limit, this Tuesday will define the second candidate for the World Series title. 

Previous results

Game 1, October 16
Arizona Diamondbacks 3- Philadelphia Phillies 5    
W Zack Wheeler (2-0)
L Zac Gallen (2-1)
S Craig Kimbrel (3)

Game 2, October 17
Arizona Diamondbacks 0-Philadelphia Phillies 10    
W Aaron Nola (3-0)
L Merrill Kelly (1-1)

Game 3, October 19
Philadelphia Phillies 1- Arizona Diamondbacks 2    
W Paul Sewald (1-0)
L Craig Kimbrel (0-1)

Game 4, October 20
Philadelphia Phillies 5- Arizona Diamondbacks 6    
W Kevin Ginkel (1-0)
L Craig Kimbrel (0-2)
S Paul Sewald (5)

Game 5, October 21
Philadelphia Phillies 6- Arizona Diamondbacks 1
W Zack Wheeler (3-0)
L Zac Gallen (2-2)

Game 6, October 23
Arizona Diamondbacks 5- Philadelphia Phillies 1
W Merrill Kelly (2-1)
L Aaron Nola (3-1)

The match will be played at Citizens Bank Park.

The Arizona D'Backs vs Philadelphia Phillies game will be played at Citizens Bank Park, located in the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2004, has a capacity for 43651 spectators. Its construction cost US$480 million. 
 
