Arizona D'Backs vs Texas Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Series Match

Stay tuned for the D'Backs vs Rangers live stream
Where and how to watch D'Backs vs Rangers live online
It can be tuned in from the live streams of MLB TV.
What time is the Arizona D'Backs vs Texas Rangers MLB game?
Argentina: 9:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Bolivia: 8:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Brazil: 9:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Chile: 8:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Colombia: 7:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Ecuador: 7:05 PM on MLB League Pass
USA (ET): 8:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Spain: 2:05 AM (October 28) on MLB League Pass
Mexico: 6:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Paraguay: 8:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Peru: 7:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Uruguay: 9:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Venezuela: 8:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Starting Pitcher- Rangers
Right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi opens the game for the Rangers, on the season he has a 12-5 record with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 25 games played.
Last start: Friday, October 22, against Houston, he pitched 6.1 innings, allowed 5 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks and 4 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- D'Backs
Right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen opens the game for the D'Backs, on the season he has a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 34 games played.
Last start: Thursday, October 21, against Philadelphia, he pitched 6 innings, allowed 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks and 1 strikeout.
Rangers in search of their first title
D'Backs, the underdog surprises in the SM
World Series dates, times and stadiums
Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Stadium: Globe Life Field
Schedule:
Mexico: 18:05
Colombia: 19:05
USA ET: 20:05
USA PT: 17:05
Saturday, October 28 - GAME 2
Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Stadium: Globe Life Field
Schedule:
Mexico: 18:05
Colombia: 19:05
USA ET: 20:05
USA PT: 17:05
Monday, October 30 - GAME 3
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers
Stadium: Chase Field
Schedule:
Mexico: 18:05
Colombia: 19:05
USA ET: 20:05
USA PT: 17:05
Tuesday, October 31 - GAME 4
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers
Stadium: Chase Field
Schedule:
Mexico: 18:05
Colombia: 19:05
USA ET: 20:05
USA PT: 17:05
Wednesday, November 1 - GAME 5
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers
Stadium: Chase Field
Schedule:
Mexico: 18:05
Colombia: 19:05
USA ET: 20:05
USA PT: 17:05
Friday, November 3 - GAME 6
Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Stadium: Globe Life Field
Schedule:
Mexico: 18:05
Colombia: 19:05
USA ET: 20:05
USA PT: 17:05
Saturday, November 4 - GAME 7
Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Stadium: Globe Life Field
Schedule:
Mexico: 18:05
Colombia: 19:05
USA ET: 20:05
USA PT: 17:05