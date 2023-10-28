Arizona D'Backs vs Texas Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Series Match
Photo: Getty Images

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Game 1 of the D'Backs vs Rangers World Series live, as well as the latest information from Globe Life Field.
Where and how to watch D'Backs vs Rangers live online

The game will be televised on FOX.
It can be tuned in from the live streams of MLB TV. 
What time is the Arizona D'Backs vs Texas Rangers MLB game?

This is the start time for the Arizona D'Backs vs Texas Rangers game on October 27, 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 9:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Bolivia: 8:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Brazil: 9:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Chile: 8:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Colombia: 7:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Ecuador: 7:05 PM on MLB League Pass
USA (ET): 8:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Spain: 2:05 AM (October 28) on MLB League Pass
Mexico: 6:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Paraguay: 8:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Peru: 7:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Uruguay: 9:05 PM on MLB League Pass
Venezuela: 8:05 PM on MLB League Pass

Starting Pitcher- Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi- RHP 
Right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi opens the game for the Rangers, on the season he has a 12-5 record with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 25 games played.
Last start: Friday, October 22, against Houston, he pitched 6.1 innings, allowed 5 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks and 4 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- D'Backs

Zac Gallen- RHP 
Right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen opens the game for the D'Backs, on the season he has a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 34 games played.
Last start: Thursday, October 21, against Philadelphia, he pitched 6 innings, allowed 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks and 1 strikeout.
Rangers in search of their first title

The Texas Rangers reached the Playoffs after losing the divisional title on the last day of the regular season, but Bruce Bochy's team, which has a very important record, is undefeated away from home in the season, has made it to the postseason, dispatching the Rays, Orioles and Astros.
D'Backs, the underdog surprises in the SM

At 3.8% Arizona came in heading into the Division Series, the lowest in the eight contenders, and today they are playing in the World Series, how to explain this, solid pitching and timely hitting put Torey Lovullo's team in the fall classic.
World Series dates, times and stadiums

Friday, October 27 - GAME 1

 

Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Schedule:

 

Mexico: 18:05

Colombia: 19:05

USA ET: 20:05

USA PT: 17:05

 

Saturday, October 28 - GAME 2

 

Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Schedule:

 

Mexico: 18:05

Colombia: 19:05

USA ET: 20:05

USA PT: 17:05

 

Monday, October 30 - GAME 3

 

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers

Stadium: Chase Field

Schedule:

 

Mexico: 18:05

Colombia: 19:05

USA ET: 20:05

USA PT: 17:05

 

Tuesday, October 31 - GAME 4

 

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers

Stadium: Chase Field

Schedule:

 

Mexico: 18:05

Colombia: 19:05

USA ET: 20:05

USA PT: 17:05

 

Wednesday, November 1 - GAME 5

 

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers

Stadium: Chase Field

Schedule:

 

Mexico: 18:05

Colombia: 19:05

USA ET: 20:05

USA PT: 17:05

 

Friday, November 3 - GAME 6

 

Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Schedule:

 

Mexico: 18:05

Colombia: 19:05

USA ET: 20:05

USA PT: 17:05

 

Saturday, November 4 - GAME 7

 

Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Schedule:

 

Mexico: 18:05

Colombia: 19:05

USA ET: 20:05

USA PT: 17:05

The match will be played at Globe Life Field

The Arizona D'Backs vs Texas Rangers game will be played at Globe Life Field, located in the city of Arlington, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2020, has a capacity for 40,300 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the World Series 2023 match: Arizona D'Backs vs Texas Rangers Live Updates!

My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match.
 
