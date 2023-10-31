Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Series Match
Photo: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:05 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned

In a few moments we will start streaming the Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs live on VAVEL, along with the latest information coming from Chase Field. Stay tuned for the play-by-play of the match here on VAVEL.
8:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs live?

The Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game will be broadcasted on TBS and FOX.

If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Fox Sports App.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option!
 

7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is the Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game of the 2023 World Series?

This is the start time for the Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game on October 30, 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 9:05 PM on MLB Network
Bolivia: 8:05 PM on MLB Network
Brazil: 9:05 PM on MLB Network
Chile: 9:05 PM on MLB Network
Colombia: 7:05 PM on MLB Network
Ecuador: 7:05 PM on MLB Network
USA (ET): 7:05 PM on MLB Network
Spain: 2:05 AM (October 31) on MLB Network
Mexico: 6:05 PM on MLB Network
Paraguay: 8:05 PM on MLB Network
Peru: 7:05 PM on MLB Network
Uruguay: 9:05 PM on MLB Network
Venezuela: 8:05 PM on MLB Network

7:50 AMan hour ago

Starting Pitcher- D'Backs

Brandon Pfaadt- RHP 
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt opens the game for the D'Backs, on the season he has a 3-9 record with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 19 games played.
Last start: Tuesday, October 24, against Philadelphia, he pitched 4.0 innings, allowed 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks and 7 strikeouts.
7:45 AMan hour ago

Starting Pitcher- Rangers

Max Scherzer- RHP 
Right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer opens the game for the Rangers, on the season he has a 13-6 record with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 27 games played.
Last start: Monday, October 23, against Houston, he pitched 2.2 innings, allowed 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.
7:40 AMan hour ago

Experience vs Youth: Scherzer vs Pfaadt

The Game 3 starters combine experience versus youth, Scherzer a veteran of a thousand battles against a young standout, with a promising future. These were the previous statements of both pitchers: 

Max Scherzer: "This is what you dream about when, Uh when you're a kid, you dream about, you know, playing batting in the World Series, you see your idols do this and uh in, in all the big games uh and being able to live your dream. So for me, uh just, you know, for my third World Series, it's crazy to say it's my third World Series, but here I have another chance to live."

Brandon Pfaadt: "I think the toughest moment was definitely the ejection; that's going to be tough for everybody," Pfaadt said Sunday. "But I think it all depends on how you take it, the path you want to take. And I chose the path toward the positive mindset and went down and worked on things, got better and here we are. It's been worth it. "

7:35 AMan hour ago

Highlights Game 2

7:30 AMan hour ago

Game 3 of the World Series is played

The World Series changes venue, from Arlington to Phoenix, from Globe Life Field to Chase Field, the key game 3 to define the title of World Series champion.

For now, the series is even with one victory per side, now in Phoenix we will see if the locals can prevail against their rivals for the championship. 

7:25 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Chase Field.

The Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game will be played at Chase Field, located in the city of Phoenix, in the state of Arizona, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1998, has a capacity for 48519 spectators.
 
Photo: Visit Phoenix
Photo: Visit Phoenix
7:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the World Series 2023 match: Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs Live Updates!

My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo