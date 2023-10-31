Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Series Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs live?
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Fox Sports App.
What time is the Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game of the 2023 World Series?
Argentina: 9:05 PM on MLB Network
Bolivia: 8:05 PM on MLB Network
Brazil: 9:05 PM on MLB Network
Chile: 9:05 PM on MLB Network
Colombia: 7:05 PM on MLB Network
Ecuador: 7:05 PM on MLB Network
USA (ET): 7:05 PM on MLB Network
Spain: 2:05 AM (October 31) on MLB Network
Mexico: 6:05 PM on MLB Network
Paraguay: 8:05 PM on MLB Network
Peru: 7:05 PM on MLB Network
Uruguay: 9:05 PM on MLB Network
Venezuela: 8:05 PM on MLB Network
Starting Pitcher- D'Backs
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt opens the game for the D'Backs, on the season he has a 3-9 record with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 19 games played.
Last start: Tuesday, October 24, against Philadelphia, he pitched 4.0 innings, allowed 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks and 7 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- Rangers
Right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer opens the game for the Rangers, on the season he has a 13-6 record with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 27 games played.
Last start: Monday, October 23, against Houston, he pitched 2.2 innings, allowed 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.
Experience vs Youth: Scherzer vs Pfaadt
Max Scherzer: "This is what you dream about when, Uh when you're a kid, you dream about, you know, playing batting in the World Series, you see your idols do this and uh in, in all the big games uh and being able to live your dream. So for me, uh just, you know, for my third World Series, it's crazy to say it's my third World Series, but here I have another chance to live."
Brandon Pfaadt: "I think the toughest moment was definitely the ejection; that's going to be tough for everybody," Pfaadt said Sunday. "But I think it all depends on how you take it, the path you want to take. And I chose the path toward the positive mindset and went down and worked on things, got better and here we are. It's been worth it. "
Highlights Game 2
Game 3 of the World Series is played
For now, the series is even with one victory per side, now in Phoenix we will see if the locals can prevail against their rivals for the championship.