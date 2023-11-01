Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Series Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs live?
The Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game will be broadcasted on TBS and FOX.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Fox Sports App.
What time is the Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game of the 2023 World Series?
This is the start time for the Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game on October 31, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:03 PM on MLB Network
Bolivia: 8:03 PM on MLB Network
Brazil: 9:03 PM on MLB Network
Chile: 9:03 PM on MLB Network
Colombia: 7:03 PM on MLB Network
Ecuador: 7:03 PM on MLB Network
USA (ET): 7:03 PM on MLB Network
Spain: 2:03 AM (November 1) on MLB Network
Mexico: 6:03 PM on MLB Network
Paraguay: 8:03 PM on MLB Network
Peru: 7:03 PM on MLB Network
Uruguay: 9:03 PM on MLB Network
Venezuela: 8:03 PM on MLB Network
Starting Pitcher - D'Backs
Joe Mantiply- LHP Left-handed pitcher Joe Mantiply opens the game for the D'Backs, on the season he has a 2-2 record with a 4.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 games played. Last start: Friday, October 27, against Texas, he pitched 1.0 innings, allowed 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks and 1 strikeout.
Starting Pitcher- Rangers
Andrew Heaney- LHP Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney opens the game for the Rangers, on the season he has a 10-6 record with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 34 games played. Last start: Saturday, October 28, against Arizona, he pitched 0.2 innings, allowed 1 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks and 0 strikeouts.
Torey Lovullo questions the referees.
D'Backs manager Torey Lovullo addressed certain umpire decisions in the face of pitches.
"The umpires are doing everything they can. The ball is moving at a high rate of speed and being handled at the plate. There were some decisions that didn't go our way today."
In Game 3, Lovullo was seen at his essence, trying not only with his decisions, but with his appeals to keep his team in the game.
Rangers with several doubts
Max Scherzer had to cut his outing to three innings after a stiffness suffered during the game due to a back ball, however, the most worrisome loss is that of Adolis Garcia, who left Game 3 with rib discomfort.
Game 4 of the World Series is played
The World Series arrived in Arizona, a territory where the Rangers seem to walk like at home, the Texas Rangers have not seen any defeats on the road, and if they win this Tuesday they would be in a favorable position to win their first championship.
The game will be played at Chase Field.
The Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game will be played at Chase Field, located in the city of Phoenix, in the state of Arizona, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1998, has a capacity for 48519 spectators.
