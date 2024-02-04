ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Play Ball!
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the Caribbean Series.
Puerto Rico lineup!
These are the Puerto Rico starters for this day's game:
Venezuela lineup!
These are the players who start for Venezuela for today's game:
Referee
Aaron Leyva is the umpire designated for the game between Puerto Rico and Venezuela, corresponding to this game of the 2024 Caribbean Series.
Here is Venezuela!
Those from Venezuela are already in the vicinity of LoanDepot Park for today's game:
Puerto Rico appears!
The Puerto Rico team arrived at the stadium for this afternoon's game:
Last duel!
The last time Puerto Rico and Venezuela met was in the 2023 Caribbean Series when Puerto Rico won by a score of 2 to 1.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Puerto Rico and Venezuela begins at LoanDepot Park. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will achieve it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Puerto Rico vs Venezuela live from the 2024 Caribbean Series!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puerto Rico vs Venezuela live corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from LoanDepot Park. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Puerto Rico vs Venezuela online and live from the 2024 Caribbean Series?
This is the start time of the Venezuela vs Puerto Rico match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Bolivia: 4:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Brazil: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Chile: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Colombia: 3:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Ecuador: 3:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Spain: 9:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Mexico: 2:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Peru: 3:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Venezuela: 4:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Venezuela's last lineup!
These are the Sharks players who lined up in the last game: Alexi Amarista, Alcides Escobar, Hernán Pérez, Yasiel Puig, Wilson Ramos, Luis Torrens, Ramón Flores, Leonardo Reginatto, Ehire Adrianza and Miguel Romero.
Miguel Romero, player to follow!
The right-handed pitcher of the Tiburones is one of the greatest figures of those from Caracas and comes from being one of the best in his position in the season in his country, being a champion with the Tiburones de La Guaira and a good season in Las Vegas as part of the minor leagues. The Sharks star is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to be among the best in the Caribbean Series and one of the players to watch during the championship. Without a doubt, the pitcher's connection with Yasiel Puig is bringing fruit to a team that could be one of the most interesting of this campaign.
How does Venezuela arrive?
The representative of Venezuela is presented after winning the title of the Venezuelan Baseball League, the Tiburones de La Guaira are the base team that will represent Venezuela in the 2024 Caribbean Series. Already with its 8th title, the Caracas team was reinforced with great players from the league to present an important roster that will seek to win its first Caribbean title. For this tournament, the great core of the Sharks was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players, achieving an important squad among which Miguel Romero, Yasiel Puig, Anthony Vizcaya, Wilson Ramos, Luis Torrens, Alexi Amarista, Alcides Escobar and Franklin Barreto stand out. . Venezuela is one of the big favorites and will look to get off to a good start in the Caribbean Series to quickly secure a place in the elimination phase. The objective of the Venezuelans is to get among the best and qualify again for the fight for the 2024 Caribbean Series title.
Puerto Rico's last lineup!
These are the Criollos de Caguas players who lined up in the last match: Bryan Torres, Vimael Machín, JC Escarra, Nelson Velázquez, Danny Ortiz, Heliot Ramos, Jonathan Morales, Emmanuel Rivera, Jack López and Alex Sanabia.
Danny Ortiz, player to watch!
The left fielder of the Pericos de Puebla is one of the top figures in Puerto Rican baseball and is one of the current leaders of the team's offense. This comes after having had a good season in Mexico and his country by finishing champion in both leagues, first with the Pericos de Puebla in the Mexican Baseball League and then with the Criollos de Caguas in his country. In both titles, Ortiz was named the MVP of the Finals and is taking advantage of this opportunity to be seen by different teams in search of his next adventure. Without a doubt, the left fielder's connection with Dwight Smith Jr. will be essential for Puerto Rico to meet its stated objectives.
How does Puerto Rico get there?
Puerto Rico is participating in this edition of the Caribbean Series in which it will be represented by the Criollos de Caguas and where it will seek to continue showing the good level of its players. The Criollos arrive after achieving their 21st title in the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League. The team is made up mostly of the squad of the champions Criollos de Caguas but also with outstanding players from the rest of the teams. The representative of Puerto Rico has a squad with great players such as Danny Ortiz, Nelson Velázquez, Dwight Smith Jr., Jack López, Bryan Torres, Eduardo Rivera, Jonathan Morales and Pedro León. The Puerto Ricans have a great squad with experience in various Caribbean leagues and will try to become among the best and seek their sixth Caribbean title. They will have a starting schedule against Nicaragua and Mexico where they will have to start strong and seek victory to begin heading towards the elimination phase in search of the championship.
Where is the game?
The LoanDepot Park located in the city of Miami will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2024 Caribbean Series. This stadium has capacity for 37,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Puerto Rico vs Venezuela match, corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park, at 3:30 p.m.