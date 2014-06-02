Number 1 Seed Tiafoe Out In Second Round Of Roland Garros Juniors

Number one seed for the Boys juniors tournament Francis Tiafoe (USA) has been defeated in the second round of the event, losing 6-3 2-6 3-6 to unseeded German Jan Choinski. Tiafoe, from Maryland was hotly tipped to win the tournament after winning the Orange Bowl last year.

The American took the first 6-3 set but it wasn't enough in the end as the talented 17 year old German from Koblenz showed what he was made of, coming through to take the second set in emphatic fashion 6-2. He then went on to use his momentum to break early in the third set. Tiafoe did break him back but was broken again immediately. It was simple for Choinski to then take the match.

In better news for America, Henrik Wiersholm won his opening round match versus Joao Menezes (BRA) but needed three sets to do it.