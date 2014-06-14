UFC 174 Live Results of Fight Johnson - Bagautinov

Good PPV over all. Thank you for joining us for our live coverage! have a great night! Follow me @AboveAverage LLP on twitter.

12:49-pm Main Card- Johnson wins by decision.

12:49-pm Main Card- And it's over.

12:49-pm Main Card- We are all awaiting the decision but it really isn't in doubt.

12:47 pm Main Card- 15 seconds left and Bagautinov has done nothing to set hiself apart here.

12:43 pm Main Card- This has to be uncor

12:43 pm Main Card- Johnson is technicaly better at this point.

12:43 pm Main Card- Johnson still looks great.

12:41 pm Main Card- This is the final round!

12:41 pm Main Card- Bagautinov tried to lock in an arm lock but to no avail. End of the round.

12:35 pm Main Card- Johnson slips and gets tagged! It wasn't long enouf we have to do that now.

12:31 pm Main Card- Great kick to the body by Bagautinov.

12:31 pm Main Card- Stiff leg kick by Johnson. He is putting on a clinic at this point.

12:29 pm Main Card- This round starts of a bit tentative.

12:29 pm Main Card- Bagautinov manages to take down Johnson but that was about it.

12:25 pm Main Card- End of the round.

12:28 pm Main Card- John starts his day off wit number

12:25 pm Main Card- They both trade punches in the cage. Nst sure what we wll see in this one.

12:25 pm Main Card- Bagautinov misses a huge head kick.

12:23 pm Main Card- End of the first. Who do you think one the round? Let me know in the comidc.

12:21 pm Main Card- Bagautinov has Johnson on the fence. He is trying to land a few close knees and so forth.

12:16 pm Main Card- Bagautinov seems like he isn't interested in making up any ground. Way to much backing up.

12:16 pm Main Card- Johnson is pressing forward while Bagautinov is back pedaling. Interesting.

12:16 pm Main Card- Side note: "Mighty Mouse" may be the second best nickname in the UFC.

12:14 pm Main Card- Johnson is Ready. Will his speed and conditioning win out?

12:09 pm Main Card- For a smaller fighter Johnson punching power is insane. Bagautinov better listen to his corner and look for the hook!

12:00 pm Main Card- Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson vs. Ali Bagautinov.

12:00 pm Main Card- Rory MacDonald wins!

11:58 pm Main Card- Big shots to Woodley's head. This isn't going well for him. Woodley had a chance, but It would seem MacDonald wil win this fight.

11:54 pm Main Card- Woodley comes out swinging trying to make up some ground. MacDonald is handling it well. He is poised. Straight shot to Woodleys head. MacDonald takes down Woodley! Wow.

11:50 pm Main Card- Neither fighter has gained any ground. NO idea how to score this fight. End of the second.

11:46 pm Main Card-- Brilliant head kick by

11:46 pm Main Card-- End of the round.

11:45 pm Main Card- MacDonald tries to take Woodley down. Good times.

11:40 pm Main Card- Question mark kick by MacDonald.I would have paid to see the perdson she paid it to to just

11:40 pm Main Card- Woodley starts off backing up, which is surprising to say the least. The crowd soundly behind MacDonald.

11:40 pm Main Card- Rory MacDonald vs. Tryon Woodley.

11:31 pm Main Card- "Darth" Bader wins!

11:25 pm Main Card- End of the third.

11:25 pm Main Card- Bader tries again take down.

11:25 pm Main Card- Cavalcente starts the last round off hitting a stiff left on Bader. Calvanlcente has Bader in a fron headlock.

11:23 pm Main Card- End of the second round.

11:20 pm Main Card- Bader takes down Cavalcente again. He presses him on the cage and lays in a few stiff kness to Cavalcente's butt. Yes, you read that right.

11:16 pm Main Card- Cavalcente tries to go on the offensive. A few quick jabs and an attempted take down. Bader is still standing though.

11:17 pm Main Card- End of the first round.

11:16 pm Main Card- Not a ton of action until Bader takes down Cavalcente once again.

11:14 pm Main Card- Bader takes down Cavalcente, but he quickly gets to his feet.

11:12 pm Main Card- Cavalcente starts of with a few low leg kicks.

11:06 pm Main Card- “Darth” Bader vs. Rafeal Cavalcente. Not sure who will win, but Bader wins for the best nickname.

11:02 pm Main Card- at UFC 175 Chris Weidmen will defend against Machida. That will be a great fight.

11:00 pm Main Card- Not sure if the judges were looking the same fight the rest of us are.

11:00 pm Main Card- Andrei Arlovski wins via split decision. Wow. Didn't see that coming.

10:59 pm Main Card- Not sure what happened, but Schaub's jaw is swelling like you would not believe. Schaub's jaw might be broken.

10:55 pm Main Card- Schaub allows Arlovski to stand up. They are back to trading punches in the center of the Octagon.

10:55 pm Main Card- Schaub is on top but Arlovski is in full guard. He is trying to ground and pound, but most of the punches are ineffective.

10:52 pm Main Card- At the start of the third its more of the samt until Schaub manages to take down Arlovski.

10:51 pm Main Card- Schaub is looking for a on hitter quiter. Not much style or substance so far. End of the second

10:48 pm Main Card- So far this fight has resembled a heavyweight boxing match. Not a whole lot of action. The crowd is booing at this point. Schaub shoots in on Arlovski, but Arlovski spralls out.

10:46 pm Main Card- At the start of the second Arlovski once again has Schaub against the cage. They need to put some work in.

10:44 pm Main Card- End of the first round.

10:44 pm Main Card- Not much happened in that round. Arlovski seemed tentitive.

10:42 pm Main Card- Arlovski has Schaub pressed up against the fence. Schaub pushes off and they end up in the middle of the Octagon.

10:40 pm Main Card- Schaub lands a hard right hand to Arlovski head.

10:40 pm Main Card- Arlovski return to the Octagon is now! Arlovski will look to keep this fight off the ground. His knock out power is well documented.

10:33 pm Main Card- Andrei Arlovski vs. Brendan Schaub.

10:28 pm Main Card- Saint Preux wins via TKO.

10:27 pm Main Card- Saint Preux has Jimmo arm. Almost in a key lock. As Saint Preux transitions over, Jimmo starts yelling his arm is broken. The ref stop the fight.

10:24 pm Main Card- The fighters meet in the center of the Octagon. Saint Preux takes down Jimmo. Saint Preux has both hooks in. Saint Preux he almost has Jimmo's back.

10:23 pm Main Card- End of the first round.

10:21 pm Main Card- Great left hand by Saint Preux. Saint Preux takes down Jimmo, but Jimmo is saved by the bell.

10:19 pm Main Card- Jimmo has Saint Preux pressed againse the cage. They split and meet up again in the center of the Octagon.

10:17 pm Main Card- Jimmo charges Saint Preux. They trade a few punches. Saint Preux lands a big right, which makes Jimmo back up.

10:14 pm Main Card- Who do you think will win? Sound off in the comments of tweet me @AboveAverage LLP.

10:10 pm Main Card- Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ryan Jimmo is up next. These two are trying to steak their claim to the UFC light heavyweight title.

10:00 pm Main Card- Mike Goldberg and Joe Rogan on the call tonight. They have to be one of the best commantary duos in sports history

9:51 pm FX Prelims- Since the last fight ended early they are showing the earlier fight between Jason Saggo vs. Josh Shockly. Shockly gets stopped right before the end of the first round.

9:43 pm FX Prelims- Kiichi Kunimoto wins via submission.

9:41 pm FX Prelims- Kunimoto takes Sarafian's back, locks in a rear naked choke. Kunimoto sinks in both hooks. Sarafian has no choice but to tap out.

9:40 pm FX Prelims- Kunimoto presses Sarafian against the cage and takes him down.

9:39 pm FX Prelims- Both fighters are feeling each other out. Nice low kick by Kunimoto.

9:36 pm FX Prelims- Welterweight Daniel Sarafian vs. Kiichi Kunimoto.

9:28 pm FX Prelims- Winner by split decision Valerie Letourneau! Great fight.

9:26 pm FX Prelims- End of the round.

9:25 pm FX Prelims- There is only a few second left and they both went balls to the wall. Throwing lefts and rights to try to make an impression on the judges.

9:22 pm FX Prelims- Letourneau's eye looks bad but she is seemingly fighting through it. At this point Letourneau has to be ahead on points. Great fight.

9:20 pm FX Prelims- Start of the third round. Phillips shoots in for a takedown, but Letourneau fights out.

9:18 pm FX Prelims- Sick high knee by Letourneau. End of the second round.

9:15 pm FX Prelims- Both fighters are working the middle of the Octogon. Letourneau hits Phillips with what looked like a 17 hit combo. Phillips looks hurt. She has slowed down considerably.

9:13 pm FX Prelims- At the start of the second round Letourneau is not letting up. Phillips tries to clinch to slow down Letourneau.

9:12 pm FX Prelims- Letourneau rocks Phillips with another head kick! Phillips is saved by the bell! End of the first round.

9:12 pm FX Prelims- Letourneau lands a huge head kick but Phillips stands tall.

9:11 pm FX Prelims- Letourneau's eye is swelling shut. There looks to be some serious damage for it to have swelled up so quickly.

9:08 pm FX Prelims- Both fighter trade high kicks and short jabs. Phillips goes for a looping right hand. Phillips is working her one, two combo.

9:07 pm FX Prelims- Phillips comes out swinging.

9:07 pm FX Prelims- Valerie Letourneau vs. Elizabeth Phillips. This Bantumweight fight should be a good one!

8:59 pm FX Prelims- Yves Jabouin wins via unanimous decision. There wasn't going to be any surprises when it came to the result of this fight.

8:55 pm FX Prelims- End of the round. Easton was out matched here.

8:51 pm FX Prelims- At the start of the third and final round Easton goes right at Jabouin. They trade kick attempts. Jabouin tries to take Easton down again, But Easton manages to get away.

8:47 pm FX Prelims- End of the second round. So far Jabouin has to be ahead on the score cards. Other than Easton's furious barrage at the start of the fight, he hasn't done much.

8:48 pm FX Prelims- Jabouin has Easton trapped against the caged. Not much happening. The ref stands them up.

8:47 pm FX Prelims- High kick followed by a spinning back kick by Jabouin.

8:46 pm FX Prelims- Jabouin starts the second round with a few good kicks to Easton's body. Jabouin misses a kick which leads to Easton going for a takedown. Jabouin spralls out and almost takes Easton's back.

8:42 pm FX Prelims- End of the round.

8:42 pm FX Prelims- After a knee strike by Easton, Jabouin takes Easton down again. Jabouin isn't doing much. He is really just laying on him. Trying to buy time.

8:36 pm FX Prelims- Easton is fuming. He runs straight at Jabouin. He lands two straight rights. Jabouin gets spooked and takes Easton down to avoid his onslaught.

8:37 pm FX Prelims- Before they can get started Easton takes a Roddy Piper finger to the eye from Jabouin.

8:36 pm FX Prelims- Mike Easton vs. Yves Jabouin. This should be a great Bantumweight fight.

8:21 pm FX Prelims- Winner by knockout Tae Hyun Bang.

8:21 pm FX Prelims- Johnson goes for another head kick, but Bang blocks it and counters with a huge shot right to Johnson's face. Johnson is out!

8:21 pm FX Prelims- End of the second round. Tough fight to call at this point.

8:21 pm FX Prelims- Bang is bleeding badly after that elbow. He looks bad. He tries the slowest spinning back fist in the histroy of spinning back fist.

8:17 pm FX Prelims- Bang bust Johnson open with a right hook. Johnson takes Bang down. both fighters are wobbly. Huge Elbow by Johnson.

8:17 pm FX Prelims- At the start of the second they are standing tall. Both seemingly looking for a knock out.

8:15 pm FX Prelims- End of the first round.

8:13 pm FX Prelims- Johnson takes down Bang, but before they even hit the mat he only has side control. Good move by Bang.

8:13 pm FX Prelims- Bang hits a huge right hand and Johnson toubles to the ground. Bang shoots in for a guillotine, but Johnson rols out. They stand up again and trade punces.

8:10 pm FX Prelims- Johnson takes down Bang, but ends u in side control. Bang rolls out into a front face lock. They split and start throwinf bones! They are swinging for the fences!

8:10 pm FX Prelims- It's go time! Johnson goes for a head kick but Bang grabs his leg and tags him with a right hand.

8:00 pm FX Prelims- Kajan Johnson vs. Tae Hyun Bang Is up next. Who will win?

7:31 pm Early Prelims- Each judge score the fight 30-27. Tanaka wins via unanimous decision. Tanaka may be the next Bantum weight star in the UFC.

7:47 pm Early Prelims- End of the 3rd round. There ins't going to be much surprise here. Tanaka landed 100 total strikes in this fight.

7:46 pm Early Prelims- Delorme almost gets to his feet, but Tanaka drags him back down. Tanaka has maintained top position for 98% of this fight.

7:44 pm Early Prelims- WOW! Delorme spins out and has a full mount on Tanaka! Tanaka tries to roll out, and Delorme almost has his back. Ouch. Tanaka pops out and retakes the mount. Delorme couldn't keep wrist control and Tanaka took advantage of it.

7:43 pm Early Prelims- Tanaka is bounce right to left and Delorme seems a bit over match. Huge takedown by Tanaka!

7:41 pm Early Prelims- End of the second round. Tanaka has been in firm control of this fight. Delorme is going to have to come out guns blazing to make an impression with the judges.

7:40 pm Early Prelims- Delorme tries to spin out, but Tanaka rolls with him. Delorme almost gets out but ends up in half guard. Tanaka managed to cut Delorme with a nasty elbow.

7:37 pm Early Prelims- Tanaka shoots in for a takedown but Delrome spralls out of it. Tanaka back trips Delorme and Delorme hits the mat. Delorme is back in full guard.

7:36 pm Early Prelims- The second round starts with Tanaka trying to goad Delorme into a slug fest.

7:31 pm Early Prelims- End of the first round.

7:34 pm Early Prelims- Delorme is still working for a triangle, but Tanaka lands a stiff elbow to Delorme.

7:32 pm Early Prelims- Tanaka has Delorme up against the cage. Delorme is throwing his legs high on Tanaka's shoulders to keep up his defense.

7:31 pm Early Prelims- Delorme tags Tanaka! Tanaka hits the mat! Wait, Tanaka turns the tables and end up mounting Delorme. Delorme is working from under trying to look up a triangle.

7:29 pm Early Prelims- FIght Time! They start of a bit tentitive. Tanaka is moving side to side, looking to set up a counter.

7:27 pm Early Prelims- Delorme will look for an early submission. That is his bread and butter. He would be a fool to not shoot for a tap out here.

7:23 pm Early Prelims- Michinori Tanaka vs. Roland Delorme. This is Tanaka's first fight in the USA. Let's see if he can impress. In standard hilarious Japanese fasion he enters the Octagon to "Timber". Yes, this is this writer is quite amused by his choice of music.

7:10 pm Early Prelims- Jason Saggo defeated Josh Shockly via TKO. 3:41 in the first round! Didn't see that coming.

Pre-Show: It will be very interesting to see what happens after this event. Will we have new number one contenders? If Johnson gets by Bagautinov who will be his next challenger?

Pre-Show: We should all pay close attention to Andrei Arlovski tonight. Will this fight bring him back to the UFC permanently? This writer can't helo but have a soft spot for him. He was one fo the first MMA fighters this writer saw. Back in the day he was a beast. Let's see if he still has that nasty streak in him to will himself to victory.

Pre-Show: Only thing better than that was Anderson Silva's front kick to the face to Belfor. Hopefully we get to see Silva in the ring again soon. That broken leg he suffered in his last fight still give this writer nightmares. It was gross.

Pre-Show: some of there never get old. The spinning back kick at 2:40 was insane. Nasty stuff.

Pre-Show: Here are some great UFC knockouts to past the time.

Pre-Show: Who do you think will get fight of the night honors? Let us know in the comments section below! Let’s make this interactive!

Pre-Show: The time isn’t moving fast enough! Who will get knock out of the night?

Pre-Show: The main event is going to be a classic. Neither of these fighters are exactly Muhammad Ali when it comes to trash talk, but this match is highly anticipated none the less. Bagautinov is explosive. He rose up the ranks very quickly and seems ready for this challenge. Johnson will look push the pace in this fight. Bagautinov is in great shape but it is yet to be seen if he can keep up with Johnson. Johnson is the best flyweight in the world right now. It will take a herculean effort by Bagautinov to take the title from him.

Pre-Show: The welterweight battle between Rory MacDonald and Tryon Woodley will be a war. They are both wrangling for position in the ranks and the winner of this match could very well end up getting a title shot in the near future. Tryon will look to live up to his name: The Chosen One. That said, they don’t call MacDonald Ares (the god of war) for nothing. Look for MacDonald to go for an early submission. Woodley would do well to stay off the ground in this one.

Pre-Show: “Darth” Bader will look to force choke out Rafeal Cavalcente. This will not be easy. Cavalcente is very well rounded and will look to beat Bader with a balanced attack.

Pre-Show: No one will ever say Ovince Saint Preux doesn’t have style, but Ryan Jimmo will give him the fight of his life. “The Big Deal” is no frills and will come at Saint Preux with everything he has.

Pre-Show: It will be great to see former heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski back in the Octagon. This is his first UFC fight in years and it is on the main card of UFC 174. Will Brendan Schaub make the former champ sorry he returned?

Pre-Show: Tae Hyun Bang wrestling skills earned him the nickname “Supernatural”. Can’t help but hope that at some point during the fight he will sit up like the Undertaker. Heck, maybe this will be the first MMA fight to feature a choke slam or tombstone pile driver. Kajan Johnson will have his work cut out for him tonight.

Pre-Show: The elder statesmen Yves Jabouin will take on Mike “The Hulk” Easton. Will Yves get his 20th victory?

Pre-Show: Check out this head kick by Letourneau.

Pre-Show: This has the makings of a knockdown drag out brawl between two legitimately tough women. The brawler Phillips will look to pound some respect into the muay thai expert “Trouble” Letourneau.

Pre-Show: Personally, this writer is looking forward to Valerie Letourneau vs. Elizabeth Phillips.

Pre-Show: Will Sarafian’s Brazilian Jujitsu black belt prove to much for the well rounded Kunimoto?

Pre-Show: Daniel Sarafian seemingly has a huge advantage over his opponent Kiichi Kunimoto when it comes to grappling, but Kunimoto striking stats are leaps and bounds better than Sarafian. Kunimoto’s accuracy 52.17% to Sarafian’s 44.37% could pay dividends if Kunimoto keeps the fight standing.

Pre-Show: Let’s take a look at the card itself.

Pre-Show: In the past the UFC preliminary fights show us a glimpse of the future of the UFC. Who will punch their ticket and start to blaze their path to the UFC main card?

Pre-Show: Will this stacked card live up to the hype?

Welcome to Vavel USA’s live coverage of UFC 174: Johnson vs. Bagautinov. Vavel USA Editor Lovell Porter will be your host for the evening. This is one of the UFC’s most anticipated events in the past few years. We are just a few short hours away from the preliminary bouts.