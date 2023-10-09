Conor McGregor in talks to return to UFC

Conor McGregor takes a step forward and points, finally, to a return to the octagon after his serious injury against Dustin Poirier in 2021. The Irishman has entered USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) proceedings to be able to fight in the UFC again. The organization requires fighters to pass certain controls before formalizing a definitive return to competition for six months to prevent any physical advantage at the time of the contest. Now, after two years inactive and embroiled in controversy, the fighter posted a tweet warning of his return to the ring.

I'm back in the pool. Will be doing my stint at high elevation before the bout. - Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2023

The UFC already knows his intentions and entering into USADA's anti-doping policy only requires an email, fax or notification to begin the process. Jeff Novitzky, vice president of performance and health of the American mixed martial arts company, will be in charge of taking the necessary steps to make the return of the first double champion in UFC history a reality, after several attempts in recent years to do so.

A return marked by controversy outside the octagon

Conor McGregor training in Ireland | Conor McGregor via X

Two years have passed since Conor McGregor stepped on the canvas of the most famous octagon in the world for the last time. Since then, he has been seen with a routine outside of what we were used to seeing from the Irishman. McGregor has spent time partying, drinking and courtroom controversy, and has been spotted at numerous nightclubs around the world promoting his whiskey, Proper Twelve, and the opening of his new pub, The Black Forge Inn, in Dublin.

Numerous reports have surfaced in two years filled with potential rivals for 'The Notorious'. From Nate Diaz to Canelo to Manny Pacquiao, McGregor himself has been dropping pills of where he wants to take his career after returning to the world of MMA at the age of 35. Everything seems to indicate that McGregor's return to the UFC will be against Michael Chandler at UFC 300 in April next year, who already shared a show with the Irishman in the new edition of The Ultimate Fighter. The American's pupils passed over McGregor's and the first round, in the form of reallity, went to 'Iron'. Everything seems to indicate that their paths will cross again in 2024, three years after Conor McGregor's serious injury.

Dana White confirms McGregor's return to USADA testing

Dana White at a press conference | Getty Images

The MMA fan knows that McGregor has even flirted with retirement in his tweets. Following the Irishman's statements on his official Twitter profile confirming his return to USADA testing, Dana White was questioned about the situation, and cleared any doubts by confirming the superstar's return to doping controls: "No, he is not officially in the USADA 'pool'. He submitted the paperwork. He' ll probably be under their control on Monday," the company president said at last Saturday's UFC Fight Night press conference.

"Iliterally have nothing planned with Conor McGregor at this point. The paperwork is being filed, we're going to see how things work out. There's still a lot of things that have to happen as far as fights go. Then we'll decide where he's going to land," White alleged regarding the Irishman's return. The UFC expresses indifference and ignorance in the plans of a McGregor who seeks to end his adventure in the American company in the best possible way, after winning two fights in the last seven years in the most famous octagon in the world.