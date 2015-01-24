Australian Open: Tomas Berdych, Rafael Nadal Secure Quarterfinal Clash
They were the results most tennis fans were expecting to see but as we all know, anything can happen at a Grand Slam event. While Tomas Berdych continued to impress with a rather comfortable 6-2, 7-6(3), 6-2 win over Bernard Tomic during what was the seventh day  of competition at the 2015 Australian Open, it was the ease with which Rafael Nadal powered his way past Kevin Anderson that was a bit surprising.

Under normal circumstances, watching the number three seed cruise to a 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 victory over the towering South African would have been no big deal. However, with the Spaniard still trying to find his game following his minimal activity since falling to Nick Kyrgios at last year’s Wimbledon Championship and the number 14 seed playing some of the best tennis of his career, this one had all the makings of being a tight match.