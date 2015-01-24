Australian Open: Bouchard Powers Way Into Quarterfinals

While Eugenie Bouchard was a heavy favourite heading into her fourth round match against Irina-Camelia Begu, Canada’s premier player was given all she could handle by the hard-hitting Romanian during what was the opening match in the Round of Sixteen at the 2015 Australian Open.

Begu pushed the No. 7 seed to the limit before bowing out in three sets 6-1, 5-7, 6-2. With the win, Bouchard will advance to the quarterfinals of a major championship for the fourth time in five tries and will look to match her semi-final appearance of a year ago, where she fell to eventual champ Li Na 6-2, 6-4.