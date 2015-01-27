Australian Open: Berdych, Murray Book Semi-Final Date

For Tomas Berdych, yesterday must have felt as though he had just won the lottery. Not only did he end a seventeen match losing streak against Rafael Nadal with a dominating 6-2, 6-0, 7-6(5) performance but also booked his ticket into what will be just fourth Grand Slam semi-final appearance of his career.

Meaning the only thing now standing between him and his first finals appearance since Wimbledon 2010 is none other than Andy Murray.  The same Andy Murray who so many seemed ready to write off after suffering through what was an extremely difficult 2014 season both on and off the court.

Isn’t funny how quickly things can turnaround?