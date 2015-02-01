Djokovic - Murray Live Score and Result of 2015 AustralianOpen (3-1)

The talented Serb has now won 32 of his last 33 matches in Melbourne and gone a perfect five-for-five in the finals. If there was ever really a doubt, today's result only further solidifies the twenty-seven year old as the best player in the world.

With the win, Djokovic will lay claim to a record setting fifth Australian Open title and give him eight Grand Slam titles for his career, which moves him into select company that includes the likes of Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl and Andre Agassi.

Despite putting up one heck of a fight for three sets, Andy Murray had nothing left in the final set, falling 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0. It marks the third time Murray has lost in the final of the Aussie Open...all three coming at the hands of the same man.

And he has done it one more time...Novak Djokovic is your 2015 Australian Open Champion

40-30: Murray stays alive but for how long

40-15: Double Match Point

It has taken Djokoivc all of twenty-four minutes to race to a 5-0 lead in set number four and he will now serve for the eighth Grand Slam title of his career.

0-5: Murray with the ill-advised challenge and you can 5-0 for Djokovic

15-30: Murray is giving it his all but Djokovic is justkilling the ball at the moment

0-15: This has turned into a carbon copy of the fifth set against Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals

0-4: Two more winners and this one is all but over.

40-40: Djokovic sends a poor drop volley and Murray passes for a winner

40-30: Murray is hanging on by thread now

30-15: Another big second serve from Djokovic

0-3: The route is on..,tough to see Murray coming back from two breaks down

15-40: Murray is becoming unglued at the seams..another error and two more break points

15-15: Beautiful forehand winner from Murray to even things

0-2: An obscene strech return for Djokovic followed by a wild forehand miss from Murray

40-30: Crazy point leads to a must point for Murray as he hopes to push this to deuce

30-15: Another winner from Djokovic and this one could be slipping away from Murray

0-1: There it is. Murray sends easy forehand into the net and Djokovic can smell blood

30-40: Ouright service winner clips the line and leaves Djokovic with an early break chance.

15-30:Djokovic appears to have found his second wind...Murray needs to respond

6-3: Djokovic holds to take set three and is nowone set away from claiming a record setting sixth Australian Open crown

15-30: Murray is looking rattled...sends easy forehand into the net and leaves Novak two points fro mthe set

15-15: Murray forehand goes long

5-3: Murray double faults and Djokovic is now serving for set number three

0-40: In the blink of an eye Djokoivc has grabbed himself three break points

4-3: Djokovic holds to stay on serve

40-40: An absolutely rdiculous drop volley from Djokovic is the only thing that kept Murray from getting to that ball

30-40: Forehand winner down the line and it is another break point for the No. 6 seed

30-30: Murray with a nice return and finish at the net

3-3: Murray holds at love

3-2: Djokovic holds thanks to a lovly cross-court forehand and we remain on serve.

30-30: Murray starting find the range one more time

30-0: Beautiful forhand winner down the line puts Djokovic in the lead

2-2: Murray sends forehand into the net and we are back on serve

30-40: Murray with another ace

15-40: Murray is trying to give this gane away

0-15: Murray continues to strugglw with his second serve..another forehand winner from Djokovic

1-2: Novak holds at love to get on the board in set number three as both players look to refuel

30-0: Djokovic couldn't have pickeda better time to grab two easy points

0-2: An easy hold at love for Murray as Djokovic appears to be struggling physically

0-1: Terrible forehand miss from Djokoivic leads to him crumbling to the ground and Murray drawing first blood in set number three

15-40: Double break point for Murray

0-30: Murray jumps out to a quick start as these two continue to run each other all over the court

While the opening set took seventy-two minutes to play, set number two took 80 minutes to complete and these two appear to be just getting started. Fantastic stuff!!!

7-4: Set goes to Murray after an unplayable return was sent toward the seventeen-time grand slam winner feet

6-4: Djokovic will not go quietly

6-3: An awful miss from Murray keeps Djokovic alive

6-2: It looks as though we are about to tied at one set a piece

5-2: Djokovic sends forehand into the net to essentially put the set on Murray;s racket

4-2: Djokovic with a clean winner and the two players will now switch ends

4-1: Just like last set, Murray has jumped out to an early lead but can he hold it?

3-1: Service winner for Murray

2-1: Djokovic responds with an ace of his own

2-0: Djokovic forehand sails long after anoter extended rally

1-0: Murray serves an ace to start the tiebreak

6-6: Novak holds at love and we are off to tiebreak No. 2

30-0: A couple of quick points for the No. 1 seed and looks as though we will be heading to another tie break

6-5: Game goes to Murray and Djokovic will serve to force another tiebreaker as these two continue to push each other to the limit

40-40: Murray responds with an ace

ADV: Another extended rally goes to Djokoivc and with it comes break point No. 3

40-40: Murray saves another break point and we are headed forDeuce No. 2

ADV: Break point No. 2 after another forehand winner from the four-time champ

30-40: Another classic point leaves Djokovic with break point

30-30: Another second serve from Murray means another point for Novak

30-15: Djokovic misses a wide open volley after another extended rally and Murray is pumpoing his fist while trying to catch his breath

5-5: Djokovic holds during what was the longest game of the match...as we near two and half hours on court

ADV: Some brilliant defence from Murray but Djokovic prevails tp set up another game point

40-40: Another backhand pass for Murray gets him back to deuce

ADV: Murray staring at set point seemingly out of nowhere

40-40: Backhand passing shot from Murray leaves him two point away from the set

40-30: Point of the match with some brillant shot making from both men but Murray wins it with a lovely volley

40-0: Djokovic clips the line with an overhead smash and looks to be ready to hold at love

30-0: Bad error on a swinging backhand volley from Murray

5-4: Andy holds at love and suddenly Novak must hold to stay in the set..a complete 180

40-0: All Murray at the moment...has won 11 of the last 13 points

4-4: What point from Murray.,,closes it out with huge forehand winner

30-40: Some nice work fromMurray there and it is time for yet another break point

30-30: Huge second serve from Djokovic that Murray can do absolutely nothing with

15-30: Murray's return skids off the line and Djokovic can do nothing with it

Slight pause and some extra security to deal with a politcal protest but we are now set to resume

3-4: Djokovic's run of games comes to an end at four as Murray serves an ace to get back on serve

40-30: Djokovic punishes another weak second serve

30-15: Lovely forehand winner from Murray..could that possibly start something

2-4: Djokovic serves an ace to make it four games in a row

30-0: Djokovic is starting to play a lot quicker...the momentum is clearly on his side

2-3: Another break for Djokovic and in the spin of mere minutes, a 2-0 advantage has turned into a 3-2 defecit for the two-time Grand Slam winner

0-40: triple break point

0-30: Terrible miss from Murray and this looks to be getting away from him in hurry

2-2: A lovely cross-court winner to level things at two from the world No. 1

40-30: Another strong response and Murray looks to be reeling

15-30: Djokovic responds with triple break point staring him in the face

2-1: An ugly game from Mr. Murray ends with a unforced error into the net and Djokovic breaks right back to get back on serve..as this see-saw battle continues

30-30: Djokovic misses wide on the forehand for a shot at double break point

15-15: Fantastic point goes to Djokovic with a great volley after a lovely lob

2-0: Just what the doctor ordered for the No. 6 seed

15-40: Another bad error from Djokovic and two break points

15-30: Murray forces Djokovic to send a backhand into the net and is a point away from another break point

1-0: Murray holds

40-15: Djokovic sends forehand into the net and Murray is one point away from the start he was looking for

15-15: Murray goes long with an easy forehand and we are level at onepoint each

Murray needs to come out with a strong service game to start set number two.

7-5: Set one goes to Djokovic after seventy-two minutes

5-6: More brilliant defendingfrom Djokoivc leaves him with set point

5-5: Faboulous point. Djokovic with a brillant stretcgh to stay alive but Murray knifes volley

4-5: Four straight for the top seed and suddenly things have turned in his favour

4-4: Another extended rally that goes Djokovic's way and we are level once again

4-3: Murray coughs up a double fault at the worst possuble time

4-2: Huge backhnad down the line and the players switch end with the Brit looking good

3-2: Another loose point from Djokovic andMurray is back out in front

2-2: Clean two-handed backhand winner for Djokovic

2-1: Solid point from the four-time champ to earn mini break back

2-0: Strong serve and approach from Murray gives him thee early advantage

1-0: Djokovic serves a double fault to open tiebreak..yikes

6-6: Murray holds at love and to a breaker we go

30-0: Quick start that Murray was hoping for..two points away from a breaker

6-5: Djokovic holds and Murray must hold to take this one to a tiebreak

40-30: A monster of winner for Murray on the return leaves Djokovic shaking his head

40-15: Some cluctching serving from Djokovic stakes him to an early lead

5-5: Murray holds at love

40-0: Three quick point and more is one swing away from being level at 5

Djokovic calls for the trainer on what appears to be a bad scrape on his right thumb

5-4: Break number four and we are once again back on serve

15-40: Murray wins back-to-back rallies and two more break points

Djokovic appears to have hurt his thumb but at least for now,,he will continue to solider on

5-3: Djokovic breaks back and will now serve for the set

ADV: Another Djokovic after another forehand error from Murray

30-30: Another extended rally but this time it is Murray who blinks first

30-0: Another gift from the top seed and suddenly Murray looks to be in the driver;s seat

4-3: And there it is..we are back on serve. It may have taken Murray six tries but the break of serve is his

ADV: Djokovic gives it right back with another error

40-40: Murray misses wide and we are at deuce

15-40: Fantastic crosscourt winner from Murray and two more break points for the No. 6 seed

15-15: Djokovic with another error...starting to finally look human

4-2: Murray holds with a great backhand winner after yet another breathe taking rally

40-15: Anothr error from Novak and Murray has game point

30-0: Pair of unforced errors from Djokovic and Murray jumps out to an early lead

4-1: Djokovic is simply to good at the moment...yet another forehand winner

40-15: Another ace and Djokovic is one point away from consoidating the break

15-15: Djokoivc is on this evening...one winner after another

3-1: Break to Djokovic on a brillant crosscourt forehand winner.

0-40: A tremendous forehand winner down the line for Djokovic

0-30: Djokovic punishes a weak drop shot from Murray

2-1: Another fantastic rally and once again, finished off with gorgeous volley from the No. 1 seed

ADV: Ace for Djokovic on the T line

40-40: Opportunity lost

30-40: What a rally...finished off with a stunning volley from Djokovic.

0-40: Triple break point for the Scot after three huge forehands

1-1: Another service winner from Murray and we are level at one game apiece

ADV: Murray withthe ace

30-30: Big forehand winner from Novak and we are level at 30

30-0: brillant volley from Murray

1-0: Opening game goes to Djokovic with a beautiful serve and volley

40-15: Big second serve leads to an easier winner for Djokovic

30-15: An ace followed by a backhand winner gives Novak the early advantage

Djokovic to serve and we are under way

You can feel the tension in the air and one would think it is absolutely essential for Murray to come out with a strong start. Nothing special but solid start is a must.

The players are warming up and the roof is open but not extended..leaving room for a quick shift to indoors if the rain comes. Let's hope that doesn't happen and this one allowed to be played out in your typical setting.

Hello everyone, the players are making their way out onto the court and we are now mere minutes away from the start of the 2015 Australian Open Men's Final between No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic and No. 6 seed Andy Murray.

It is now 12:00 PM EST, and the grounds of Melbourne are swimming. Who do you think pulls out the Grand Slam Final victory tonight? Comment your thoughts.

It is 11:00 PM on the east coast, and it will be 4 hours before the match gets started. Go ahead and plan which snacks you'll be chomping on, because this one will be a dandy.

Heading into the 2015 Australian Open it looked as though Andy Murray would be in tough to reach his first Grand Slam Final since winning that elusive Wimbledon crown back in 2013. With the potential of Fourth Round, Quarterfinal and Semi-Final matchups against the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer looming in the distance, expecting him to go on another deep run in Melbourne seemed be asking a little much.

Ironically enough, the best result he has managed since his success at the All England Club was a semi-final appearance at, of all places, the French Open in 2014. Roland Garros has traditionally been the one major Murray struggles at and yet there he was in final four for just the second time in his career.

Outside of that, it has been nothing but a bunch of quarterfinal showings for the 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist. Considering Murray had to deal with not only the departure of coach Ivan Lendl but also the misfortune of going under the knife for back surgery during the latter part of 2013, no one should have been surprised to see him labour to the degree he did.

Problem being, he has looked nowhere the same player that was routinely pushing the likes of Novak Djokovic, Federer and Nadal on a regular basis and while most were expecting the two-time major winner to slowly work his way back, it has taken longer than many had anticipated.

Following his semi-final loss to Nadal at the French Open, in which he won a grand total of six games, Murray announced his decision to bring on Amelie Mauresmo as his new coach. While the results were not immediately there upon her arrival, especially when it ame to Wimbledon and the US Open, the duo did manage to get the talented Scot into the 2014 Barclays ATP World Tour Finals with a late season surge.

With his play clearly improving, the thought was 2015 could be the year in which we could finally see the Andy Murray of old return but probably not until later on in the ATP calendar. Funny thing is the player who has resurfaced over these last two weeks at the Aussie Open is an altogether different player. In fact, one could easily make the argument that the twenty-seven year old has never looked better.

While the staples of his game remain the same, fantastic court coverage and an almost ridiculous ability to return serve and defend as well as anyone on tour, it has been his willingness to come forward and attack that has been such a welcomed addition to his overall game. Frankly, it is something no one could have anticipated coming and at least to this point in the tournament, no one has been able to make life in the least bit uncomfortable for the No. 6 seed.

Now did he benefit from the fact Nadal was bounced by Tomas Berdych in the Quarterfinals and Federer being upset by Italian Andreas Seppi in the third round? It certainly did not hurt but there is no question Murray was playing the better tennis of three and who’s to say he would not have still found a way to get past both men and into the exact situation he currently finds himself.

While it may not have featured a route that went through either Rafa or Roger, the road Murray took to get into this year’s final was hardly an easy one. He needed four sets to get past Dimitrov during what was one heck of Round of Sixteen matchup and followed that up with a dominating straight sets win over fan favourite Nick Kyrgios in the quarters.

As good as Murray looked in both of those matches, he was even better against Berdych in semis. While he did drop the opening set in what was a tightly contested tiebreaker, he took his game to an entirely different level over the next three and there was absolutely nothing the No. 7 seed could do to slow him down. It was as impressive a performance as we have seen at this year’s open and likely leaves the Brit in a perfect frame of mind to face his good friend and arch nemesis in Sunday’s finale.

Unlike Murray, the top seed came into the year’s first major with nothing left to prove following what was a year he likely won’t soon forget. While Djokovic may have “only” won seven titles in 2014, they did include four ATP Masters 1000 Events, another Wimbledon crown and his third consecutive World Tour Finals trophy. Not too shabby and even more impressive when one considers he and long-time girlfriend Jelena Ristić were not only married but also lucky enough to celebrate the birth of their first child over the very same twelve month period.

As far as years go…that one could be next to impossible for the world No. 1 to ever top but something tells me he would be more than ok with having to “settle” for a season that produces at least a couple of more major titles. While it is no secret that the twenty-seven year old would love nothing more than to complete the Career Grand Slam with his first ever French Open crown, adding a record setting fifth Australian Open title to his resume would likely be a close second on that list.

In typical Djokovic fashion, the talented Serb breezed through his opening five matches without losing a single set, which included a rather no-nonsense performance against Canada’s Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals, he was pushed to the distance by Stan Wawrinka for a third straight year. While he wasn’t able to close the deal during their epic battle in last year’s semi-final…that certainly wasn’t the case this time around.

In a match that saw neither player at their best, it was Djokovic who was able to deliver when it mattered most. Putting together a 6-0 set against a player as good as the hard-hitting Swiss is difficult enough to pull off but doing it in the fifth set of the Australian Open Semi-Final on night in which he struggled as badly as he did with his overall form, makes it all the more impressive.

When it comes to their Head-To-Head results, Djokovic holds a substantial advantage with a career 15-8 mark against Murray but it is his 3-0 record in Australia that jumps out at you. While their 2012 semi-final clash was one of the best matches this tournament has ever produced, the No. 1 seed had next to no trouble in dismissing his rival in their previous two finals appearances in 2011 and 2013.

However, the 2015 version of Andy Murray looks to be a completely different player and with Novak Djokovic coming off what was less than a stellar performance against the defending champ, do not be surprised to see these two deliver something similar to what we lucky enough to witness back in 2012.

2012 Australian Open Semi-Final Novak Djokovic - Andy Murray