Terence Crawford TKO's Thomas Dulorme To Win WBO Junior Welterweight Title

Terence Crawford won the vacant WBO junior welterweight title with a sixth-round technical knockout of Thomas Dulorme on Saturday night.

Crawford (26-0) got off to a slow start in the fight. He seemed vulnerable to Dulorme's faster and stronger fighting style, and failed to adapt and work himself into the fight until the mid-fifth and sixth rounds.

Dulorme had the momentum early on, pinning Crawford against the ropes, but didn’t register many big blows to affect his opponent. Things were going in his favor as Crawford struggled early on to find a rhythm.

The fight completely turned heads in the sixth round when Crawford staggered his opponent with a combination blow to the head. Dulorme dropped to his knees and was visibly shaken. Just moments after the fight resumed, Crawford dropped him again with another few big blows.

The in ring official allowed things to continue, but Crawford continued his aggressive pursuit of ending the fight early.

The Puerto Rican had a kind of swagger to his fight after he began to get the upper hand, smiling in between missed swings from Dulorme. Crawford continued to unleash before the in official called it off.

After his latest win, the 27-year-old Crawford remains undefeated while Dulorme falls for the second time in 24 bouts.

Despite struggling to get into the fight, Crawford believed he had a good outing. “I had a hell of a performance,” he said after his win.

“My coach told me to just touch, touch him for the first five rounds letting him feel it, but in the sixth, he told me to hit him. I felt like I could do anything. I felt stronger.”