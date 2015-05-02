Winner Mayweather - Pacquiao Live Boxing Fight Results 2015
Where ever you may have followed from around the world, have yourself a goodnight. Signing off.

This has been Bassil Thayabeh. Hope you have enjoyed VAVEL's LIVE coverage of the 'fight of the century'. Make sure to check out VAVEL to keep up-to-date on all the latest happenings in the world of sports.

Well, it has been fun, folks! Hope you enjoyed that one. It certainly lived up to the hype. A knockout may have put the finishing touches, but you have to appreciate the show two of boxing's greatest ever put on.

People are sure to be interested in the stats that won the 'biggest fight of the century'. The most staggering stat being 9%. Final fight stats:

Floyd celebrating his latest victory to keep his undefeated record alive:

Pacquiao landed his fair share of big blows, but unfortunately it was just not enough. He looked like he had the upper hand early, but he slowly lost pace. Here is one of the punches he landed:

Mayweather used his long reach to his advantage tonight, landing some big reaching blows on Pacquiao. Here is one of them:

Although Pacquio was smiling and seemed in high spirits in his interview despite his loss, he questioned Mayweather's tactics on the night: "It was a good fight. I got him many times. I saw the punches. I thought I won the fight. He is moving around, it is not easy to throw a lot of punches. I can handle his power. He is not strong like some others. He's not bigger than me, the size doesn't matter, I have fought bigger guys."

Here is what Mayweather had to say after his latest win, met with a chorus of boos from the crowd: "First off, I want to thank God. I want to think all the fans around the world. This was a hell of a fight. I take my hat off to Manny Pacquiao, now I see why he is one of the guys at the pinacle of boxing. I am truly blessed. Manny Pacquaio is truly blessed. I am a calculating fighter. He is a tough competitor. I had to take my time with him. My last fight is in September."

At the same time, it seemed Mayweather hung on to Pacquiao on several occasions, disrupting the flow of the fight. Could have been called out on a few of his grabs.

Many critics seem to be in a hurry to reducle Mayweather's style tonight, but he had a real stragey in mind, he used defensive tactics rather than going for power, and it paid off for him.

Mayweather will be very happy with the result. The 'Money' man keeps his undefeated record intact in an effort to leave his mark on the sport of boxing.

'Pacman' still handing out high fives and blowing kisses to the audience as he exits to his dressing room.

Pacquaio seemed to have the upper hand early on, but seems the judges thought otherwise.

Pacquiao does not reveal what is next for him in the ring. Says he will take a vacation and his manager will take care of his upcoming events.

Pacquiao's interview: says he believed he should have won and Mayweather continued to duck him, running away in the ring.

BIG NEWS: Mayweather says he has one fight left in him. After one last time in the ring in September, says he will hang up the gloves.

Mayweather's post-fight interview: speaks of how confident he was in his ability, and had no doubt he would win.

118-110, 116-112, 116-112, FLOYD 'MONEY' MAYWEATHER IS YOUR WINNER!

Scorecard results...

The two fighters embrace in the middle of the ring, showing appreciation for one another.

Mayweather has a verbal exchange with fans in the crowd who are displeased with him.

12th Round (0:00): The fight is over. We await the scorecard results.

10th Round (0:00): Although Pacquiao has landed the bigger punches, Mayweather has been the more effective of the two, connecting more on his punches.

10th Round (1:15): Mayweather dodging everything Pacquiao has thrown at him.

10th Round (2:21): Pacquiao lands a big body blow.

9th Round (0:40): Both fighters exchange some jabs in the middle of the ring. Pacquiao chasing his counter part around the ring.

9th Round (2:26): Some decent body connections from Pacquiao's end. Looking to land more punches to up his scorecard rank.

8th Round (0:00): Floyd had the upper hand in the round. Connecting on more punches.

8th Round (1:29): BIG left hook landed from Pacquiao.

8th Round (2:28): Mayweather dodges some BIG swings from Pacquiao.

7th Round (0:00): Even round, hard to call who had the better round. Both fighters trying to land some headshots.

7th Round (0:49): Mayweather using his reach advantage to land some jabs.

7th Round (1:47): The fighters meet in the middle of the ring. Not many punches landed.

6th Round (0:00): A sneak peak into the judge's scorecards seems to indicate Mayweather has a 10 point lead. Unbelieveable, really. Pacquiao looks to be having the upper hand so far.

6th Round (1:10): Pacquiao again backs Mayweather into the ropes, lands several big body blows.

6th Round (2:00): The official gets into the two fighters, urging them to clean things safe.

5th Round (0:00): Floyd backed Pacquiao back into the ropes, had the better round of punches.

5th Round (1:25): The fighters exchange blows in the middle of the ring.

4th Round (1:20): Pacquiao lands a FLURRY of punches to Mayweather's upper body! Floyd hanging in there, protecting his face.

4th Round (2:20): Pacquiao has Mayweather backed into the corner here!

3rd Round (0:00): Both fighters landing big blows that round. Mayweather with the upper hand.

3rd Round (0:03): Mayweather lands a big shot on Pacquiao's head!

3rd Round (1:15): Mayweather finding his way into the fight. Backing Pacquiao into the ropes.

3rd Round (2:10): Some low shots from both fighters. Verbal jabs between the two, trying to keep it clean.

2nd Round (0:00): Second round comes to a close! Another round to Pacquiao. Seems the more motivated and energetic between the two.

2nd Round (0:25): Hard left hook from Pacquiao! Hardest punch so far.

2nd Round (1:30): Mayweather being backed into the corner. Unable to find his grove.

2nd Round (2:30): BIG body blows exchanged.

1st Round (0:00): The opening round comes to an end! That round to Pacquiao. Landed some quick jabs out of the gate and backed his opponent into the corner.

1st Round (0:30): Mayweather lands a BIG body blow.

1st Round (1:50): Pacquiao has landed some nice quick punches.

1st Round (3:00): FIGHT IS UNDER WAY!

The fight the world has waitied for, we are seconds away from the first bell!

In the blue corner, Floyd Mayweather.

In the red corner, Manny Pacquiao.

Official in-ring introductions are about to be held.

MAYWEATHER IS IN THE RING!

Floyd Mayweather's turn to be introduced. Making his way to the ring now.

PACMAN HAS ENTERED THE RING!

Pacquiao looking very cool and calm here. Smiling, waving to the crowd, and jumping on the spot to the ring. He has just taken a selfie, looking very relaxed.

Manny Pacquiao being introduced, led by his entourage.

GO TIME! Main event TIME! We thank you for joining VAVEL's coverage of this huge fight.

We are MINUTES away! Crowd chanting 'MANNY, MANNY!'

Both fighters are waiting to be introduced. Itching to get into the ring.

Jamie Foxx now singing the American national anthem.

National anthem of the Philippines now being sung.

Mexico national anthem being sung.

Pre-fight festives set to get underway in the ring!

The question occuying everyone's mind is how will each fighter approach this fight. Will Floyd be agressive or pay it safe? Will Pacquiao play his famous quick pace and land a flurry of early blows? We will have to wait and see.

Welcome to everyone, where ever you may be in the world, just tuning into this LIVE commentary of the 'biggest fight of the century'! We are almost ready to rubble.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena is BUZZING! The arena seems to be already full and people are itching to hear the first bell.

The fight might be delayed a few minutes, folks! Reports from cable television suggest there has been a traffic overload from the number of people buying the fight on pay-per-view, need more time to sort out the blackout in some areas of the United States.

The celebs are taking their seats at the MGM Grand Arena! Tom Brady getting interviewed, one of thousands of big names in the crowd tonight. Paris Hilton, Charles Barkley, Denzel Washington, a few of the names.

Pacquiao is READY! The 'Pacman' is motivated to put an end to his opponent's undefeated record and leave his legacy on the sport.

Floyd is HUNGER! This is his night, he will do anything to keep his undefeated record intact! Is it destiny? Will he do it? He's fighting for his kids and money tonight.

We are getting closer and closer folks! Get comfy in your seats, we are mere minutes away from the introduction of the main event: Mayweather - Pacquaio.

"I've never wanted to win a fight this bad in my life," Mayweather also said to reporters earlier in the week.

"I know I'm going to win the fight in the ring," Pacquiao told a crowd of supporters earlier this week. "So relax."

Mayweather and Pacquiao are currently in their respective dressing rooms, as the two fighters await the finish of the undercard fights.

Mayweather and Pacquiao are set to hit the ring in 30 minutes time, ladies and gentlemen! It is almost fight time.

Many celebrities will be on hand for the fight tonight. If you want an idea of how many big names will take in this historic event, here is a private jet traffic jam at a Vegas airport (via @marcjay702)

If you are not the biggest boxing expert and are here to just witness the 'biggest fight of the century', here is a video recap of how the fight was organized and the stakes that are on the line: