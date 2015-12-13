New King: Conor McGregor KOs José Aldo In UFC Title Fight Record 13 Seconds

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA---The boos rained down inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena when the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC and UFC Featherweight Champion José Aldo made the long walk to the octagon.

And then, 13 seconds into the fight, the stadium exploded and it was over.

The "Notorious" Conor McGregor, who entered UFC 194 with a 4 inch reach advantage in addition to a 2 inch height advantage, had added another victim to his list with a knockout victory José Aldo.

Beginning the most highly anticipated fight in UFC history, McGregor struck first with two solid strikes, one a kick and another a punch. No damage done. The next one, flipped the mixed martial arts world upside down.

With both edging closer to each other, the Irishman offered a left hand straight that dropped Aldo immediately. Then, he followed with two hammer fists before referee John McCarthy stepped in. It was over!

Uh, what?

Yes, Conor McGregor ended the fight in a UFC title fight record 13 seconds, which is one moment shorter than the previous mark held by Ronda Rousey (UFC 184 against Cat Zingano). But if you are in the minority that feels 13 seconds is a good sized segment of time, think about this: You will have spent much more time reading up to this point, than the now Featherweight champion spent in action tonight!

Ireland, you may rejoice!

He Said It (Part I)

"Again, nobody can take that left hand shot. I tell ya! He's powerful and he's fast, but precision beats power and timing beats speed. And that is what you saw right here. I feel for José, he is a phenomenal champion--he was a phenomenal champion. He deserved to go a little bit longer. But I still feel at the end of the day, precision beats power and timing beats speed all day of the week, so it would have happened sooner or later."

---Conor McGregor thoughts after the fight.

He Said It (Part II)

"No power, just precision. No speed, just timing. These are fundamentals, so. That's all it takes! These are four-ounce gloves, that is all it takes. Especially when you have my left hand, no one can take that left hand shot."

---Conor McGregor on his championship sealing punch.

He Said It (Part III)

Upon being questioned how much he remembered from the fight, former Featherweight champion José Aldo used a translator to say, "He threw up a cross on my chest, which I wasn't expecting. Then I threw a punch and he came back with another cross. And that was that. I think we need a rematch, that was really not a fight, so we need to get back in here."