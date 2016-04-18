What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz Podcast Episode #17

What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz is the show that puts contestants to the test with their sports knowledge. Think you remember how many touchdowns were scored last week or what athlete said something outrageous after a game? Become a contestant and join Baxter Colburn, Josh Scheibe, and different panelists each week on "What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz".

Want to become a contestant or get involved with the show? Email the show at [email protected] or visit their website.

EPISODE #17: KOBE, NFL SCHEDULE AND RACE HORSES?

Our panelists this week are Erik Condia, Chuck Kreckel, Ian DeMarse, and Nick Zurich. Games about Kobe, the NFL Schedule and other exciting things about this past week in Sports News.