What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz #27

Our panel this is TMJ4's Lance Allan, 620 WTMJ's Doug Russell, and CBS 58's Kevin Holden. Join us as we play games talking about this past week's news, including a game about Tim Duncan, odd sports terms, and quotes from this past week's news that we won't forget for a long time. Somehow, our panelists find ways to mention WWE at least once per segment as well, as much as Baxter Colburn and Josh Scheibe try to shut it down, which doesn't work out to well in the end. Overall, it's arguably one of the best shows in the history of What's the Score that will keep you laughing and wanting more the entire episode.

