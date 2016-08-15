Rio 2016: Germany stuns Japan in thrilling battle to advance to the finals

Japan took on Germany in the semi-finals hoping to reach consecutive finals at the Olympics in the women’s table tennis team event. In 2012, it was the Japanese team which posted a 3-0 victory against the Germans before eventually finishing as the silver medallist. However, then the German team was ranked sixth and this year they came into Rio with their best squad ever ranked as the third best team. And together they exacted revenge pulling off a stunning victory to overcome the Japanese 3-2 in an exhilarating four-hour clash.

Germany deal first blow

Japan’s Mima Ito was first to step up to the plate to take on Germany’s Petrissa Solja. Ito got off to a bright start cruising to a 7-1 lead in the opening game. Solja won the next two points to reduce the gap. However, the Japanese was able to maintain the four-point gap from 7-3 to 8-4 to 9-5 before closing out the game comfortably for 11-9.

Ito wins the first game of the match | Photo: Juan Mabromata/Getty Images

Solja then kicked up a gear and it was the German who took the lead in the second game. She looked to have settled into the match leaving Ito to win just four points as she breezed through to level the match 1-1. The lower ranked Solja was giving Ito problems but the Japanese regrouped to win the third. However, the German was not going down without a fight and took the fourth game to force a decider.

In the decider, it was Ito making her move opening up the gap with a 9-3 lead. It looked to be over for the German. However, Solja never gave up, reeling off six straight points to draw level. Ito’s struggles to put the game to bed came back to haunt her as the German conjured up match point at 11-10. Solja’s comeback was complete as she sealed the game and match to hand Germany the lead.

Solja wins a hard-fought match for Germany | Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images

German almost doubles the lead but Japan comes back to draw level

Hoping to level the tie, Japan’s best player in Kasumi Ishikawa ranked 6th in the world went up against Han Ying. Han ranked 7th in the world in Germany’s best player. And with just one ranking apart, there was little to separate the two as this match too went the distance. It was Han dominating early proceedings to win the first two games, though she had to work hard in the second. With a 2-0 lead, it looked like Japan were going to be dealt another blow.

Han with the huge lead in the second singles match | Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

However, it was when Ishikawa stepped up her level to win the all-important third game that the match seemed to turn the tide. Han lost her two-game lead as the Japanese took control of the match. And it remained that way as Ishikawa built up a 7-5 lead in the decider. Even though Han stayed within reach and drew level at 8-8, there was no stopping Ishikawa who completed the comeback victory winning the last game 11-8.

Ishikawa comes from behind to draw Japan level | Photo: Juan Mabromata/Getty Images

Another five games and this time Germany with the edge

It seemed like every match was to go the distance between both sets of players and it did so in the doubles as well. In the doubles match, Ito returned for Japan alongside Ai Fukuhara. Germany had Shan Xiaona partnering Solja. Shan and Solja gave Germany the lead easing through the first game. They had a two-point lead over their opponents for most parts of the second game before Fukuhara and Ito switch up a gear to tie 8-8 before eventually closing out for 12-10.

Japan were put through another battle in the doubles | Photo: Juan Mabromata/Getty Images

They carried their momentum winning the next game to take over the lead. Both pairs were evenly matched and this time, it was the Japanese losing their two-point lead as Shan and Solja leveled for 9-9 in the fourth game before surging ahead to clinch the game 11-9 to push the match to a fifth game. It was a close affair with both pairs exchanging leads until it was the Germans nosing ahead with 8-6. They kept their grip on the lead and saw out the game 11-7 for a 2-1 lead in the tie.

Germans nose ahead 2-1 after winning the doubles | Photo: Juan Mabromata/Getty Images

Ishikawa gets the job done in straights to force the fifth match

Japan had to win this singles match or risk losing and pressure was on Ishikawa to deliver. And the Japanese did not disappoint, dominating the opening game with an 11-2 win against Shan to set the tone. After that slow start, Shan grew into the match keeping herself in touch with the Japanese. It was a back and forth game after 7-7 but Ishikawa just edged ahead to come through 13-11 in a tight finish.

The third game was another close one as Ishikawa failed to convert match points at 10-8. Shan came back strongly and despite saving several match points could not come up with a game point of her own as Ishikawa eventually sealed the victory capturing the game 14-12.

Ishikawa solid in a 3-0 performance to force the deciding match | Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Nail-biting finish as Germany sees it through

What has been a close battle throughout this tie, had a befittingly close ending. Fukuhara and Han gave it their all as the match once again went to a fifth game. In the previous four games, the one with the lead always managed to close out the game. And in the fifth, it was the higher ranked Han who built up a 7-3 lead. However, Fukuhara was fighting hard and she turned the score around in her favor to 9-7, chalking up six straight points. However, there was another twist left in this thrilling match as Han fought back to 9-9. And at this crucial juncture, the German set up match point for 10-9 and went on to complete the victory and upset in the smallest of margin.

Elated Han wins it in a close finish | Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images

The victory guarantees them a podium finish for the first time in the women's team event. They will face either China or Singapore in the gold medal match.