It's time to break into September! With fall right around the corner, we decide to bring two new panelists to our show. We welcome OnMilwaukke.com Sports Editor Jimmy Carlton and Sports writer/broadcaster Scott Wisniewski to the show for the first time. Ian DeMarse is back in the action and ready to take another win home unless one of the new guys has their way. We play games centered around NFL cut days, things people search for on BING during College Football and much more.