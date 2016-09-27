What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz #35 College Sports Edition

Time to honor the one thing almost everyone loves, College Sports. It's another themed show here on What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz. We welcome in Arman Saryan, Mitch Vomhof and Dan Pfeifer on the panel. To keep things interesting, we have our panelists try to guess famous College Fight Songs for their questions this week. We also talk about school mottos, traditions, and toast! Yes, toast! Come along and listen to this week's show and laugh as we get back in the College mood.