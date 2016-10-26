It's time for another themed show for What's the Score! Today, we dive into the arena of the World Series. Our panel features three news faces, James Korsmo, Annalise Jasinski, and Nick Barry try their hand at our themed games and Name 5 Showdown. The Cubs and the Indians square off in the World Series in just a few days, so WTS does it's best to prepare for the epic series. Plus, Game Master Scheibe reveals his 2016 Halloween costume.

Listen to "What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz #39: World Series Edition" on Spreaker.