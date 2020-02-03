Panama vs Mexico: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie del Caribe 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Astronautas de Chiriqui vs Tomateros de Culiacan live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play.
Panama starting pitcher
José Mesa Jr | RHP
Prospect of the New York Yankees and also comes to this Caribbean Series as a reinforcement for Astronauts. With Federales in the league of Panama he had a record of 2-0 in six starts he had. He must maintain this dominance now in the Caribbean Series, because he was 0.88 effective.
Mexico starting pitcher
Yoanys Quiala | RHP
One of the reinforcements for this Caribbean Series with the Tomateros will be responsible for opening the game. Quiala comes after a great season in LMP where he was elected pitcher of the year. In the postseason, he struggled because he finished with a record (1-3) in the four openings he had.
How does Astronautas get into the game?
In a great pitching duel, Panama and Colombia were battling it out this Sunday. The reigning champions beat Colombia 1-0 thanks to Carlos Quiroz's run, which was an infield error. Panama's superb pitching performance was the key to the victory.
How does Tomateros get into the game?
Culiacan representing Mexico got its first win of the Caribbean Series 2020 this Sunday. They beat Puerto Rico 4-2 this Sunday, with a great start by Manny Barreda and the attack that was led by Sebastian Elizalde with a three-run home run.
The Panama vs Mexico game will be played at the Hiram Bithorn, in San Juan, Puerto Ric. The first pitch is scheduled at 7:05 am ET.
The Panama vs Mexico game will be played at the Hiram Bithorn, in San Juan, Puerto Ric. The first pitch is scheduled at 7:05 am ET.