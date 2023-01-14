Yesica Nery Plata secures WBC Belt and becomes unified champion after edging Kim Clavel

On Friday night at the Bell Place in Laval just outside of Montreal, the Mexican Yesica Nery Plata edged the local favorite Kim Clavel in a 10-round win that went the distance.

Two of the three judges scored it 97-95 while the third scored it 96-94 for Plata who is now a unified champion with both the WBA and the WBC belt.

Clavel was looking to make history with a win that could have made her the first Canadian in boxing history to hold two belts but she fell just short of that goal.

The fight is already in the conversation for the fight of the year after the two went blow for blow and punch for punch in 10 crazy rounds of chaos and pure aggression.

As Clavel had mentioned yesterday at the weigh-in Plata used her precision and calculated her punches which she landed with solid force and we could see it after the fight.

A tough loss for Clavel

After the fight, a dejected Clavel walked into the press room in tears making a statement before answering questions from the media in attendance.

" Tonight I suffered my first loss Clavel said in tears on the verge of crying, " to be here talking to you after that result is taking all my courage to do it and I am proud of the way I fought and congratulations to Plata and she isn't a world champion for nothing".

She added, " I think we put on a great show and unfortunately Friday the 13th was unlucky for me and I learned a lot in this fight and life isn't perfect and I have my team behind me".

" I know we wanted to be victorious and I wanted to go celebrate the win but instead I will go home and put ice on my face and I was surprised by the number of people who bought a ticket to come to see me fight".

She feels she did everything she could to get the result but again it wasn't good enough to get the win and the result she wanted.

" I fought with all my heart and I know I can do better which is why this sport is so beautiful because we can always improve and I am going to take a break and a step back and we will be back".

Clavel spoke about facing adversity and how difficult it was tonight against one of the best in her weight class.

" I faced a lot of adversity and I am a warrior and I am competitive and I am a winner and it breaks my heart but I have a team behind me and during the good and the bad we stick together and we will face it together".

The Montreal native gave her sense of the fight and what went right and wrong for her.

" It was tight and bravo to Plata and her family and each round was tough and I gave everything and I come out of this fight with my head held high and I thank my team and my sponsors".

She feels like she felt she wanted to come to talk to the press with a big smile on her face with a big win and a unification but she says she still feels unified.

" We are united which is way more important than just a belt and my team are my pillar and we will come back stronger than ever and I am a strong person and have faith in me".

Nery Plata was asked if she would be open to a rematch which isn't in the contract but the Mexican said she was open to the possibility but it if it happened the fight has to be in Mexico.

Also worth noting Oscar Plata who is Yesica's coach and father confirmed to the press that he purposely made her lighter because he knew it gave her an advantage and he wanted her to be faster.

Other Canadian results

It wasn't all bad for the other Canadians on the card as Nery Plata was the only Mexican to beat a Canadian on Friday night with notable wins by Marie Pierre Houle and Caroline Veyre.

Houle won a unanimous decision over another Mexican Marisol Moreno and after the fight spoke about the win and the key differences and how she was able to get the result.

" I think it was our distance Houle said. " She was moving a lot on both sides and I think my punches were more powerful than hers and my punches were cleaner".

Veyre also spoke about getting her second win in the second fight of her young career.

" I think it was spectacular and people really enjoyed it and I thought I was going to knock her out several times in the fight and she was really tough and I was throwing a lot of punches but it didn't happen and I used my defense to slow her down and it was a really good fight".